TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 25, 2023, the bulletin should have read as follows:

Record Date: June 2, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: June 1, 2023

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

HILL INCORPORATED ("HILL")

[formerly HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC. ("HILL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 3, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (75) seventy-five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, the common shares of Hill Incorporated will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Beverage Manufacturing' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,244,405 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares which are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HILL (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 43147B 10 9 (new)





________________________________________

NEXT HYDROGEN SOLUTIONS INC. ("NXH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated May 8, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

NURCAPITAL CORPORATION LTD. ("NCL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 4, 2023, and the news release issued by Nurcapital Corporation Ltd. (the "Company") on May 11, 2023, effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, the securities of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR.H") ("SUGR.DB.H") ("SUGR.WR.H") ("SUGR.WS.H") ("SUGR.WT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 03, 2022 and Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp., (the "Company") news release issued May 19, 2023, effective at the closing, May 29, 2023, the securities of the Company will be delisted for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to delisting, the securities of the Company were subject to a suspension in trading.

________________________________________

23/05/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABEN MINERALS LTD. ("ABM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 4, 2023, and April 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a four year period



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 750,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,050 N/A 10,500 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of 4 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 23, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note: that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ADAGIO CAPITAL INC. ("ADC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:37 p.m. PST, May 25, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC. ("BONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,928,574 Units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.07 per Unit



Warrants: 7,928,574 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,928,574 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a 2-year period



Number of Placees: 27 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil







Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $11,200 Nil 90,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 25, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

COHO COLLECTIVE KITCHENS INC. ("COHO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 9, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $1,650,000



Conversion Price: Convertible up to 11,000,000 common shares at $0.15 per share of principal outstanding until maturity.



Maturity date: March 31, 2026.



Warrants N/A



Interest rate: 8.0% per annum, payable semi-annually.



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A











Finder's Fee: N/A



The Company issued a news release on May 24, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Convertible Debentures: Aggregate principal amount of $865,000



Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.37 per common share



Maturity date: May 18, 2025



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Warrants: 865,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 865,000 common shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.45 per common share until November 18, 2024



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) # of shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 40,540



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's fee $15,500 N/A N/A





The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 18, 2023.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DIAGNOS INC. (« ADK »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures convertibles

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 mai 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Débentures convertibles : Montant total du capital de 865 000 $



Prix de conversion : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,37 $ par action ordinaire



Date d'échéance : Le 18 mai 2025



Taux d'intérêt : 10% par année



Bons de souscription : 865 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 865 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,45 $ par action ordinaire jusqu'au 18 novembre 2024



Nombre de souscripteurs : 8 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Souscripteurs # de souscripteur (s) # d'actions Souscription totale du Groupe Pro 1 40 540



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 15 500 $ S/O S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 mai 2023.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. ("HWY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,666,665 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Shares: 2,498,567 shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Warrants: 2,498,567 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,498,567 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 133,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 535,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $37,434.95 NA 249,566

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of an Option agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 25, 2023, between the arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Kermode Resources Ltd. ("the Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire all of the Owners' right, title and interest in KHRYSOS and SILVER BELL project in British Columbia, Canada.

As consideration, the Company has agreed to issue 15 million common shares at signing and 15 million common shares over a period of 5 years.

In addition, the vendor has a "Sale Participation Right" whereby they shall receive ten percent 10% of any proceeds received by Kermode from any future sale of disposition of any interest in the property in the next ten 10 years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 02, 2023, and May 09, 2023, and May 26, 2023.

__________________________________________

MIMEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("MIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 14, 2023 :

Convertible Debenture $3,400,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 6,800,000 subordinate voting share and 3,400,000 subordinate voting share purchase warrants at $0.50 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date: 3 years from issuance



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.65.



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 59 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 1,314,000

Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $102,025 cash commission and 204,050 broker's warrants, and in advisory fee $14,455 cash and 32,270 advisory fee warrants, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. received $21,862.50 cash and 43,725 broker's warrants, and in advisory fee $3,097.50 cash and 4,515 advisory fee warrants, and Paradigm Capital Inc. received $21,862.50 cash and 43,725 broker's warrants, and in advisory fee $3,097.50 cash and 4,515 advisory fee warrants. Each broker and advisory fee warrant is exercisable to purchase one unit consisting of one Subordinate Voting Share and one-half of one Warrant, at an exercise price of $0.50 for a two-year period.

The Company issued a news release on March 14, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 25, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 26,000,000 public float common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange, other designated exchanges and/or alternative Canadian trading systems during the period from May 30, 2023 to May 30, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 384,616 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant").





1,500,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.065 per FT Unit and $0.05 per Unit.



FT Warrants: 192,308 FT Warrants to purchase 192,308 common shares



Warrants: 1,500,000 Warrants to purchase 1,500,000 common shares



FT Warrant Price: $0.125 per common share exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Warrant Price $0.10 per common share exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 10, 2023 and May 23, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $ 0.3125 in order to settle outstanding debt of $ 625,000, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an arm's length agreement dated January 25, 2023.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: NIL

Number of Service Providers: 1



For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 26, 2023.

________________________________________

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("QPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 243,282 common shares to settle outstanding debt of $19,462.56.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $19,462.56 $0.12 162,188 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 5, 2023

CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC (« QPM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 mai 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 243 282 actions ordinaires en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 19 462,56 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 3 créanciers

Participation de personne ayant

un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :

Créanciers # de

créanciers Montant dû Prix réputé par

action # total d'actions









Participation total de personne ayant un lien de dépendance: 3 19 462,56 $ 0,12 $ 162 188 Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O S/O S/O

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 5 mai 2023.

___________________________________

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated May 15, 2023, among the Company, Mio-Guard, LLC, a Delaware indirect majority owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Subsidiary") and arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company acquired, via the Subsidiary, 100% of membership interest in Arrowhead Medical, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target in exchange for 1,000,000 Class A Shares of the Company. Furthermore, the Vendor is entitled to additional up to 2,000,000 Class A Shares if certain EBITDA milestones are reached during the two-year period after the closing date of the Target's acquisition.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 16, 2023.

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Mineral Property Option Agreement ("Agreement") dated May 25, 2023, between the Company and a non-arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the right and option to acquire a 50% interest, right, and title of the Clearwater West property ("Property") by completing certain consideration payments to the Vendor as follows:

Upon closing: $25,000 cash, and 5,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") Before Dec 31, 2023: $25,000 cash 1-year anniversary: $1,000,000 eligible exploration expenditures ("Exploration") 2-year anniversary: $2,000,000 Exploration





Upon completion of the 50% interest earn in, the Company and Vendor will automatically enter into a joint venture, and will negotiate to formalize a joint venture agreement. The Company has also been granted the option to increase its interest in the Property to 70% by making additional payments as follows:

Before Dec 31, 2024: $50,000 cash 3-year anniversary: $3,000,000 Exploration

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty return ("NSR"). At any time, the Company may repurchase 1% of the NSR by paying $1,000,000 cash to the NSR holder.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 10, 2023, and May 25, 2023.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





Number of Warrants: 7,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10



Number of Warrants remaining held by Insiders: 1,405,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's private placement of 7,000,000 shares with 7,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 11, 2021.

________________________________________

