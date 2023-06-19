TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
19 Jun, 2023, 23:17 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CBLT INC. ("CBLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company has declared the following dividend on June 16, 2023:
|
Dividend per Share:
|
0.011815 shares of Ciscom Corp. per common share of the Company
|
Payable Date:
|
June 28, 2023
|
Record Date:
|
June 23, 2023
|
Ex-dividend Date:
|
June 22, 2023
For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 16, 2023.
________________________________________
CNJ CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INC. ("CNJ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated April 3, 2023, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario Securities Commissions effective April 4, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the market open June 21, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on June 21, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
6,200,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
3,200,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CNJ.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
12598T109
|
Agent:
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
300,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from listing date.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 3, 2023.
|
Company Contact:
|
Jerry Chan
|
Company Address:
|
700 – 401 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 5A1
|
Company Phone Number:
|
778-895-8888
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
D2 LITHIUM CORP. ("DTWO")
[formerly HELIOSX LITHIUM & TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("HX")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on May 9, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the common shares of D2 Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
36,231,804 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
DTWO (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
23346F 10 1 (new)
________________________________________
HORIZON COPPER CORP. ("HCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the second part ("RTO Part B") of Horizon Copper Corp.'s ("Horizon") previously announced Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") all as principally described in Horizon's Management Information Circular dated July 26, 2022 (the "Information Circular") and subsequent news releases noted below. The first part of the RTO ("RTO Part A") was approved by the Exchange under its bulletin dated September 7, 2022 ("RTO Part A Bulletin"). For further information on RTO Part A refer to the RTO Part A Bulletin. RTO Part B includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.
1. Acquisition of Antamina Net Profits Interest.
Pursuant to an acquisition agreement dated July 22, 2022 between Horizon (previously named Royalty North Partners Ltd.) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm") Horizon has acquired 1359212 B.C. Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, which will directly own a 1.66% net profits interest (the "Antamina NPI") on the Antamina Mine (Peru). As consideration for the Antamina NPI, Horizon provided to Sandstorm:
i. US$20 million in cash;
ii. A 1.66% life-of-mine silver stream referenced to the silver production from Antamina (the "Antamina Silver Stream");
iii. A long-term convertible debenture with a principal amount of US$149.1 million; and,
iv. 2,329,849 common shares of Horizon.
In addition, Sandstorm also retained a residual royalty with payments equal to approximately one-third of the total Antamina NPI, after deducting the Antamina Sliver Stream.
The Exchange has been advised that RTO Part B was approved by shareholders at Horizon's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on August 29, 2022.
For further information, see the Information Circular and the news releases dated February 17, 2022, February 22, 2022, March 9, 2022, March 18, 2022, May 2, 2022, May 26, 2022, June 1, 2022, July 26, 2022, August 31, 2022, April 17, 2023, April 20, 2023, May 8, 2023 and June 15, 2023, which are available under Horizon's profile on SEDAR.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
86,100,252 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
31,525,972 shares and 424,000 share purchase warrants are subject to an 18 month staged release escrow agreement
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HCU (unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
44057J108 (unchanged)
2. Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023.
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,378,500 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.80 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,189,250
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.10 for a four-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
98 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
1,468,750
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
6
|
175,650
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$217,065.60
|
NA
|
NA
The Company issued a news release on April 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
3. Resume Trading
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the common shares of Horizon Copper Corp. will resume trading on the Exchange.
_________________________________
QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("QIPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, under the symbol "QIPT".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "QIPT" on the TSX Venture Exchange after June 20, 2023, and the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE") ("RZE.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Rights Offering-Units
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 11, 2023, and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on June 7, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 5,014,821 Units were issued at a purchase price of $0.80 plus 2.022 Rights exercised per Unit.
In connection with the Rights Offering, the Company issued 5,000,000 Units to a non-arm's length party pursuant to the Company's rights offering stand-by purchase agreement dated May 1, 2023.
Each Unit consists of 1 common share and 1 transferable share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant and $1.20 entitles the buyer to purchase 1 common share of the Company for up to a 5-year period from the date of issuance.
New Listing-Warrants
Effective at the opening Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Oil and Gas Production and Exploration' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Alberta
|
Capitalization:
|
12,500,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Alliance Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
RZE.WT
|
CUSIP Number:
|
75525M 15 8
Further to the bulletin dated May 11, 2023 and June 7, 2023, the warrants were issued pursuant to a Rights Offering. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of $1.20 per Share and will expire at 4:30 pm (Calgary time) on June 16, 2028.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 1, 2023, May 8, 2023 and June 19, 2023.
________________________________________
TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")
PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Plan of Arrangement:
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has accepted for filing an arrangement agreement between Trillium Gold Mines Inc. ("Trillium") and Pacton Gold Inc. ("Pacton") dated March 15, 2023 (the "Agreement"). On June 19, 2023, pursuant to the Agreement, Trillium completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pacton by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Pacton shareholder received 1.275 common shares of Trillium for each common share of Pacton held.
The Transaction was approved by the shareholders of Pacton at a special meeting of the shareholders held on June 2, 2023. The Transaction was approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on June 6, 2023 and the transaction closed on June 19, 2023.
For further information in connection with the arrangement, please refer to Pacton's Information Circular, dated as of May 2, 2023, which is available on SEDAR and the press releases of Trillium and Pacton dated June 19, 2023, June 8, 2023, June 2, 2023, and March 16, 2023.
Post - Arrangement:
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited shares with no par value of which 149,837,151
|
Escrow:
|
0 (nil) shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Delisting of Pacton Gold Inc.:
Further to the closing of the Transaction, the common shares of Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV: PAC) will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
________________________________________
23/06/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC. ("ALDE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 18, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
970,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.73 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
N/A
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on June 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EVOKAI CREATIVE LABS INC. ("OKAI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on May 16, 2023 between EvokAI Creative Labs Inc. (the "Company") and certain arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"), for the 100% acquisition of NeuroCarrier Oy ("NeuroCarrier"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue a total of 2,202,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of C$2.00 per common share for an aggregate value of EUR 3,000,000 to the Vendors in return for all the issued and outstanding shares of NeuroCarrier upon closing of the transaction.
The Company may make additional contingency payments for up to an additional 367,000 common shares in the capital of the Company to the Vendors for an aggregate value of EUR 500,000 based on NeuroCarrier reaching Medical Device Regulation Class I approval on or before November 16, 2023.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 1, 2023 and June 16, 2023.
________________________________________
GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 20, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
24 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
150,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$7,698.60
|
NA
|
64,155
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on June 19, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:16 a.m. PST, June 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, June 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD. ("HIP.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC. ("NOAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 12, 2023 and May 17, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
17,633,741 units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.40 per unit
|
Warrants:
|
8,816,871 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,816,871 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.60 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$206,725
|
N/A
|
N/A
Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:23 a.m. PST, June 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, June 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PESORAMA INC. ("PESO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 15,060,838 bonus warrants to arm's length lenders (the "Lenders") in consideration of $20,000,000 secured revolving credit facility agreement with interest rate per annum equal to the greater of (i) the Prime Rate plus 7.55% and (ii) 13.5% with a maturity date of June 9, 2026 (the "Loan"). Each warrant is exercisable at $0.14 per share for 5 years from the date of issuance.
For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 9, 2023.
________________________________________
POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 12, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,620,000 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
4,810,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,810,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.50 for a five (5) year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
68 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
630,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
25
|
2,290,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$266,600
|
N/A
|
573,200
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 18-months from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on March 31, 2023, April 25, 2023 and May 5, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's issuance of 3,015,000 bonus shares, in consideration for 3 subscribers participating in a $3,015,000 non-brokered unsecured non-convertible debenture financing. Each debenture unit consists of (a) one $1,000 face value debenture and (b) 1,000 common shares bonus of the Company. The debentures will mature 2 years from the date of issuance and will bear an interest rate of 8% per annum, payable quarterly.
For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 3, 2023 and June 14, 2023.
________________________________________
PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
|
Number of Securities:
|
3,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.16 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
3,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.22 per share until May 11, 2025, subject to an acceleration clause
|
Number of Placees:
|
20 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Aggregate Insiders (1 placee)
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Finders collectively received a cash commission totaling $9,680 and 60,500
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 11, 2023.
The Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
|
Number of Securities:
|
4,913,750 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.16 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
4,913,750 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,913,750 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.22 per share until May 30, 2025, subject to an acceleration clause
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Aggregate ProGroup (1 placee)
|
P
|
200,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Finders collectively received a cash commission totaling $31,220 and 195,125 common share purchase warrants to purchase 195,125 common shares at a price of $0.22 per common share until May 30, 2025
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 30, 2023.
The Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
|
Number of Securities:
|
9,564,567 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.185 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
4,782,284 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,782,284 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.22 per share until May 30, 2025, subject to an acceleration clause
|
Number of Placees:
|
80 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Aggregate Insiders (1 placee)
|
Y
|
27,027
|
Aggregate ProGroup (11 placees)
|
P
|
1,481,189
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Finders collectively received a cash commission totaling $115,946 and 626,731 common share purchase warrants to purchase 626,731 common shares at a price of $0.22 per common share until May 30, 2025
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news releases dated May 11 and 30, 2023.
EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 juin 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
3 000 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,16 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
3 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,22 $ par action jusqu'au 11 mai 2025, incluant une clause d'accélération
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
20 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Ensemble des initiés (1 souscripteur)
|
Y
|
100 000
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
Des intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 9 680 $ et 60 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 60 500 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,22 $ par action ordinaire jusqu'au 11 mai 2025
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 11 mai 2023.
La Bourse a également accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
4 913 750 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,16 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
4 913 750 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 913 750 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,22 $ par action jusqu'au 30 mai 2025, incluant une clause d'accélération
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
25 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur)
|
P
|
200 000
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
Des intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 31 220 $ et 195 125 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 195 125 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,22 $ par action ordinaire jusqu'au 30 mai 2025
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 mai 2023.
La Bourse a également accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
9 564 567 actions ordinaires accréditives
|
Prix :
|
0,185 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
4 782 284bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 782 284 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,22 $ par action jusqu'au 30 mai 2025, incluant une clause d'accélération
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
80 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Ensemble des initiés (1 souscripteur)
|
Y
|
27 027
|
Ensemble Groupe Pro (11 souscripteurs)
|
P
|
1 481 189
Honoraire d'intermédiation : Des intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 115 946 $ et 626 731 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 626 731 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,22 $ par action ordinaire jusqu'au 30 mai 2025
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 11 et 30 mai 2023.
________________________________________
RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a debt settlement agreement dated May 1, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and a non-arm's length party (the "Lender").
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will dispose 70% common shares and 100% preferred shares of FutEra Power Corp. ("FutEra", a subsidiary of the Company) in settlement of a $63.9 million secured loan with the Lender. The Company has retained 30% of the common shares of FutEra (subject to dilution upon preferred share conversion).
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 1, 2023, May 8, 2023 and June 19, 2023.
________________________________________
SATO TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("SATO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 520,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 520,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of five years, in connection with an interest-free loan by the landlord of Center Two to the Company of the security deposit the landlord has placed with Hydro-Québec to secure the supply of electrical power dedicated to cryptographic use, in the amount of $135,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 23, 2022 and June 2, 2023.
__________________________________________
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Option Agreement dated May 9, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire 100% interest in the Shadow Lake Property, which includes six (6) mineral tenures located near Lepreau, New Brunswick (the "Property").
As consideration, the Company has agreed to issue 1,500,000 common shares and pay $245,000 cash over a period of 4 years to the Optionor.
The Optionor will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on the Property, and the Company holds the right to buy back 1% of the NSR for $1,000,000 at any time and holds the right to buy back the remaining 1% of the NSR for $2,000,000 at any time.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 11, 2023 and June 19, 2023.
________________________________________
VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VCT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 6, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,712,500 units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per unit
|
Warrants:
|
6,712,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,712,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.16 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
1,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A
The Company issued news releases on March 30, 2023, April 24, 2023 and June 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
WALKER RIVER RESOURCES CORP. ("WRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 26, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,125,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.16 per Unit.
|
Warrants:
|
3,125,000 Warrants to purchase 3,125,000 shares.
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.20 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
|
Number of Placees:
|
20 placees.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name Pro Group= P Number of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
[1 Existing Insider] Y 107,500
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$9,436.00
|
N/A
|
58,975
Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.20 per Finder Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on June 16, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________
