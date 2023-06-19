VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ -

CBLT INC. ("CBLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has declared the following dividend on June 16, 2023:

Dividend per Share: 0.011815 shares of Ciscom Corp. per common share of the Company Payable Date: June 28, 2023 Record Date: June 23, 2023 Ex-dividend Date: June 22, 2023

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 16, 2023.

________________________________________

CNJ CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INC. ("CNJ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated April 3, 2023, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario Securities Commissions effective April 4, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open June 21, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on June 21, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,200,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 3,200,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: CNJ.P CUSIP Number: 12598T109 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 300,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from listing date.





For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 3, 2023.

Company Contact: Jerry Chan Company Address: 700 – 401 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 5A1 Company Phone Number: 778-895-8888 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

D2 LITHIUM CORP. ("DTWO")

[formerly HELIOSX LITHIUM & TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("HX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on May 9, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the common shares of D2 Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

36,231,804 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: DTWO (new) CUSIP Number: 23346F 10 1 (new)

________________________________________

HORIZON COPPER CORP. ("HCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the second part ("RTO Part B") of Horizon Copper Corp.'s ("Horizon") previously announced Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") all as principally described in Horizon's Management Information Circular dated July 26, 2022 (the "Information Circular") and subsequent news releases noted below. The first part of the RTO ("RTO Part A") was approved by the Exchange under its bulletin dated September 7, 2022 ("RTO Part A Bulletin"). For further information on RTO Part A refer to the RTO Part A Bulletin. RTO Part B includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of Antamina Net Profits Interest.

Pursuant to an acquisition agreement dated July 22, 2022 between Horizon (previously named Royalty North Partners Ltd.) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm") Horizon has acquired 1359212 B.C. Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, which will directly own a 1.66% net profits interest (the "Antamina NPI") on the Antamina Mine (Peru). As consideration for the Antamina NPI, Horizon provided to Sandstorm:

i. US$20 million in cash;

ii. A 1.66% life-of-mine silver stream referenced to the silver production from Antamina (the "Antamina Silver Stream");

iii. A long-term convertible debenture with a principal amount of US$149.1 million; and,

iv. 2,329,849 common shares of Horizon.

In addition, Sandstorm also retained a residual royalty with payments equal to approximately one-third of the total Antamina NPI, after deducting the Antamina Sliver Stream.

The Exchange has been advised that RTO Part B was approved by shareholders at Horizon's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on August 29, 2022.

For further information, see the Information Circular and the news releases dated February 17, 2022, February 22, 2022, March 9, 2022, March 18, 2022, May 2, 2022, May 26, 2022, June 1, 2022, July 26, 2022, August 31, 2022, April 17, 2023, April 20, 2023, May 8, 2023 and June 15, 2023, which are available under Horizon's profile on SEDAR.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

86,100,252 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 31,525,972 shares and 424,000 share purchase warrants are subject to an 18 month staged release escrow agreement



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HCU (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 44057J108 (unchanged)

2. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023.

Number of Shares: 8,378,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Warrants: 4,189,250



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.10 for a four-year period



Number of Placees: 98 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,468,750 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 175,650



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $217,065.60 NA NA

The Company issued a news release on April 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

3. Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the common shares of Horizon Copper Corp. will resume trading on the Exchange.

_________________________________

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("QIPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, under the symbol "QIPT".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "QIPT" on the TSX Venture Exchange after June 20, 2023, and the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE") ("RZE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Rights Offering-Units

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 11, 2023, and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on June 7, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 5,014,821 Units were issued at a purchase price of $0.80 plus 2.022 Rights exercised per Unit.

In connection with the Rights Offering, the Company issued 5,000,000 Units to a non-arm's length party pursuant to the Company's rights offering stand-by purchase agreement dated May 1, 2023.

Each Unit consists of 1 common share and 1 transferable share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant and $1.20 entitles the buyer to purchase 1 common share of the Company for up to a 5-year period from the date of issuance.

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Oil and Gas Production and Exploration' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: 12,500,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant

indenture dated June 16, 2023 of which 10,014,821

warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Alliance Trust Company Trading Symbol: RZE.WT CUSIP Number: 75525M 15 8

Further to the bulletin dated May 11, 2023 and June 7, 2023, the warrants were issued pursuant to a Rights Offering. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of $1.20 per Share and will expire at 4:30 pm (Calgary time) on June 16, 2028.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 1, 2023, May 8, 2023 and June 19, 2023.

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has accepted for filing an arrangement agreement between Trillium Gold Mines Inc. ("Trillium") and Pacton Gold Inc. ("Pacton") dated March 15, 2023 (the "Agreement"). On June 19, 2023, pursuant to the Agreement, Trillium completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pacton by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Pacton shareholder received 1.275 common shares of Trillium for each common share of Pacton held.

The Transaction was approved by the shareholders of Pacton at a special meeting of the shareholders held on June 2, 2023. The Transaction was approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on June 6, 2023 and the transaction closed on June 19, 2023.

For further information in connection with the arrangement, please refer to Pacton's Information Circular, dated as of May 2, 2023, which is available on SEDAR and the press releases of Trillium and Pacton dated June 19, 2023, June 8, 2023, June 2, 2023, and March 16, 2023.

Post - Arrangement:

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which 149,837,151

shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 0 (nil) shares Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Delisting of Pacton Gold Inc.:

Further to the closing of the Transaction, the common shares of Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV: PAC) will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

________________________________________

23/06/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC. ("ALDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 970,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.73 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on June 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EVOKAI CREATIVE LABS INC. ("OKAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on May 16, 2023 between EvokAI Creative Labs Inc. (the "Company") and certain arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"), for the 100% acquisition of NeuroCarrier Oy ("NeuroCarrier"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue a total of 2,202,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of C$2.00 per common share for an aggregate value of EUR 3,000,000 to the Vendors in return for all the issued and outstanding shares of NeuroCarrier upon closing of the transaction.

The Company may make additional contingency payments for up to an additional 367,000 common shares in the capital of the Company to the Vendors for an aggregate value of EUR 500,000 based on NeuroCarrier reaching Medical Device Regulation Class I approval on or before November 16, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 1, 2023 and June 16, 2023.

________________________________________

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,698.60 NA 64,155

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 19, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:16 a.m. PST, June 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, June 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD. ("HIP.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC. ("NOAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 12, 2023 and May 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 17,633,741 units



Purchase Price: $0.40 per unit



Warrants: 8,816,871 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,816,871 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $206,725 N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:23 a.m. PST, June 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, June 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PESORAMA INC. ("PESO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 15,060,838 bonus warrants to arm's length lenders (the "Lenders") in consideration of $20,000,000 secured revolving credit facility agreement with interest rate per annum equal to the greater of (i) the Prime Rate plus 7.55% and (ii) 13.5% with a maturity date of June 9, 2026 (the "Loan"). Each warrant is exercisable at $0.14 per share for 5 years from the date of issuance.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 9, 2023.

________________________________________

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,620,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per flow-through share



Warrants: 4,810,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,810,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a five (5) year period



Number of Placees: 68 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 630,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 25 2,290,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $266,600 N/A 573,200

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 18-months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 31, 2023, April 25, 2023 and May 5, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's issuance of 3,015,000 bonus shares, in consideration for 3 subscribers participating in a $3,015,000 non-brokered unsecured non-convertible debenture financing. Each debenture unit consists of (a) one $1,000 face value debenture and (b) 1,000 common shares bonus of the Company. The debentures will mature 2 years from the date of issuance and will bear an interest rate of 8% per annum, payable quarterly.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 3, 2023 and June 14, 2023.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 3,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per common share



Warrants: 3,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.22 per share until May 11, 2025, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate Insiders (1 placee) Y 100,000

Finder's Fee: Finders collectively received a cash commission totaling $9,680 and 60,500

common share purchase warrants to purchase 60,500 common shares at a price

of $0.22 per common share until May 11, 2025

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 11, 2023.

The Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 4,913,750 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per common share



Warrants: 4,913,750 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,913,750 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.22 per share until May 30, 2025, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 25 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (1 placee) P 200,000

Finder's Fee: Finders collectively received a cash commission totaling $31,220 and 195,125 common share purchase warrants to purchase 195,125 common shares at a price of $0.22 per common share until May 30, 2025

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 30, 2023.

The Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 9,564,567 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.185 per flow-through common share







Warrants: 4,782,284 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,782,284 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.22 per share until May 30, 2025, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 80 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate Insiders (1 placee) Y 27,027 Aggregate ProGroup (11 placees) P 1,481,189

Finder's Fee: Finders collectively received a cash commission totaling $115,946 and 626,731 common share purchase warrants to purchase 626,731 common shares at a price of $0.22 per common share until May 30, 2025

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news releases dated May 11 and 30, 2023.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 juin 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions : 3 000 000 actions ordinaires







Prix : 0,16 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 3 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,22 $ par action jusqu'au 11 mai 2025, incluant une clause d'accélération



Nombre de souscripteurs : 20 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ensemble des initiés (1 souscripteur) Y 100 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation : Des intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 9 680 $ et 60 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 60 500 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,22 $ par action ordinaire jusqu'au 11 mai 2025

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 11 mai 2023.

La Bourse a également accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions : 4 913 750 actions ordinaires







Prix : 0,16 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 4 913 750 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 913 750 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,22 $ par action jusqu'au 30 mai 2025, incluant une clause d'accélération



Nombre de souscripteurs : 25 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur) P 200 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation : Des intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 31 220 $ et 195 125 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 195 125 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,22 $ par action ordinaire jusqu'au 30 mai 2025

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 mai 2023.

La Bourse a également accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions : 9 564 567 actions ordinaires accréditives



Prix : 0,185 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 4 782 284bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 782 284 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,22 $ par action jusqu'au 30 mai 2025, incluant une clause d'accélération



Nombre de souscripteurs : 80 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ensemble des initiés (1 souscripteur) Y 27 027 Ensemble Groupe Pro (11 souscripteurs) P 1 481 189

Honoraire d'intermédiation : Des intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 115 946 $ et 626 731 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 626 731 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,22 $ par action ordinaire jusqu'au 30 mai 2025

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 11 et 30 mai 2023.

________________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a debt settlement agreement dated May 1, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and a non-arm's length party (the "Lender").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will dispose 70% common shares and 100% preferred shares of FutEra Power Corp. ("FutEra", a subsidiary of the Company) in settlement of a $63.9 million secured loan with the Lender. The Company has retained 30% of the common shares of FutEra (subject to dilution upon preferred share conversion).

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 1, 2023, May 8, 2023 and June 19, 2023.

________________________________________

SATO TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("SATO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 520,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 520,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of five years, in connection with an interest-free loan by the landlord of Center Two to the Company of the security deposit the landlord has placed with Hydro-Québec to secure the supply of electrical power dedicated to cryptographic use, in the amount of $135,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 23, 2022 and June 2, 2023.

__________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Option Agreement dated May 9, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire 100% interest in the Shadow Lake Property, which includes six (6) mineral tenures located near Lepreau, New Brunswick (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company has agreed to issue 1,500,000 common shares and pay $245,000 cash over a period of 4 years to the Optionor.

The Optionor will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on the Property, and the Company holds the right to buy back 1% of the NSR for $1,000,000 at any time and holds the right to buy back the remaining 1% of the NSR for $2,000,000 at any time.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 11, 2023 and June 19, 2023.

________________________________________

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,712,500 units



Purchase Price: $0.08 per unit



Warrants: 6,712,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,712,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued news releases on March 30, 2023, April 24, 2023 and June 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WALKER RIVER RESOURCES CORP. ("WRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,125,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.16 per Unit.



Warrants: 3,125,000 Warrants to purchase 3,125,000 shares.



Warrant Price: $0.20 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 20 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

[1 Existing Insider] Y 107,500

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: $9,436.00 N/A 58,975

Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.20 per Finder Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on June 16, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

