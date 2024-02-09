VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0437

STAR ROYALTIES LTD. ("STRR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, February 15, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 20, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business February 20, 2024.

TRADE DATES

February 15, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 16, 2024

February 16, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 20, 2024

February 20, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 20, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0438

AERO ENERGY LIMITED ("AERO")

[formerly Angold Resources Ltd. ("AAU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on December 28, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the common shares of Aero Energy Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Angold Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

60,537,192 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: AERO (new) CUSIP Number: 00792K 10 7 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0439

METALERO MINING CORP. ("MLO")

[formerly CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on April 4, 2023, and a resolution passed by Directors of the Company on August 28, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 15 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the common shares of Metalero Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cortus Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

6,336,356 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil escrow shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: MLO (New) CUSIP Number: 59117L109 (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0440

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed January 18, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 (ten) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the common shares of Libero Copper & Gold Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,477,717 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: LBC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 53014U 70 0 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0441

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00095

Payable Date: March 28, 2024

Record Date: March 13, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: March 12, 2024

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0442

WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on January 16, 2024, and by shareholders of the Company on January 31, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of February 13, 2024, the shares of Winshear Gold Corp. will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mineral exploration/Development" company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,418,631 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: WINS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 97536W207 (New)

_______________________________________

24/02/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0443

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue $300,000 principal amount secured convertible debentures to settle outstanding debt for $300,000.

Convertible Debentures: $300,000 principal amount.



Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into common shares at $0.10 per share.



Maturity date: 18 months from September 30, 2023.



Interest rate: 12% per annum.



Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor.



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 31, 2023 and January 31, 2024.

CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGENE (« CH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 9 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société d'émettre des débentures convertibles garanties de 300 000 $ afin de régler une dette existante de 300 000 $.

Débentures convertibles : 300 000 $ en capital.

Prix de conversion : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à 0,10 $ par action.

Date d'échéance : 18 months from September 30, 2023

Taux d'intérêt : 12 % par année.

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier.

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro : Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 31 août 2023 et 31 janvier 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0444

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue a total of 4,791,619 units at a deemed price of $0.10 per unit, in settlement of arm's length debts having a deemed value of $479,161.90. Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one warrant at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share for a period of 12 months from the date of closing.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 31, 2023, September 7, 2023, and November 9, 2023.

CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGENE (« CH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 9 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée d'un total de 4 791 619 unités à un prix réputé de 0,10 $ par unité, en règlement d'un montant de dettes total de 479 161,90 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire de la société et d'un bon de souscription permettant au détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire au prix d'exercice de 0,12 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 12 mois suivant la date de clôture.

Nombre de créanciers : 6 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 31 août 2023, 7 septembre 2023 et 9 novembre 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0445

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 2, 2024:

Number of Shares: 16,992,440 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 16,992,440 common share purchase warrants to purchase 16,992,440 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 per common share for a period of 12 months



Number of Placees: 42 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $29,300 N/A 586,000 finder's warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of 12 months.

The Company issued a new release on February 2, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (« CH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 9 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 2 février 2024 :

Nombre d'actions : 16 992 440 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 16 992 440 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 16 992 440 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 12 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 42 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 29 300 $ S/O 586 000 bons d'intermédiation

Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,05 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 février 2024.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0446

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,997,540 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 9,997,540 common share purchase warrants to purchase 9,997,540 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 per common share for a period of 12 months



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $10,150 N/A 203,000 finder's warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of 12 months.

The Company issued news releases on December 7, 2023 and December 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (« CH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 9 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 7 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 9 997 540 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 9 997 540 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 9 997 540 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 12 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 24 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 10 150 $ S/O 203 000 bons d'intermédiation

Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,05 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 7 décembre 2023 et 18 décembre 2023.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0447

HPQ SILICON INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 6,800,000



Expiry Date of Warrants: May 2, 2024



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.34 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.275

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,800,000 shares with 6,800,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 3, 2022.

HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Modification du prix d'exercice des bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 9 février 2024

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté la diminution au prix d'exercice des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons : 6 800 000



Date d'échéance des bons : Le 2 mai 2024



Clause d'échéance anticipée : Si, sur une période de 10 jours de bourse consécutifs, le cours de clôture des actions inscrites est, ou est supérieur à 0,34 $, les porteurs de bons de souscription auront 30 jours pour exercer leur bons ; sinon les bons expirera la 31e journée.



Prix d'exercice des bons à l'origine : 0,60 $



Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons : 0,275 $

Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis dans le cadre de l'émission de 6 800 000 d'actions ordinaires et 6 800 000 bons de souscription par le biais d'un placement privé, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 3 mai 2022.

__________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0448

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 25,121,582 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 29, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: 12,571,073 warrants expire on February 3, 2026, and

12,550,510 warrants expire on February 19, 2026 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 54,545,455 shares with 27,272,727 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 5, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0449

LATIN METALS INC. ("LMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 26, 2024:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 4,300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 2,270,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $17,640 NA 251,999

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 6, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0450

MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 09, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 31, 2024:

Number of Units: 36,716,366 Units



Purchase Price: $0.11 per unit



Warrant: 36,716,366 share purchase warrants to purchase 36,716,366 shares



Warrant Purchase Price: $0.20 for 3 years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placee: 86 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 1,622,727 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 8 5,210,000









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: 137,536.15 N/A 1,007,329

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 31, 2024 announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0451

NAVCO PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("NAV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 14,070,441 Expiry Date of Warrants: April 13, 2025 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.125 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,070,441 shares with 14,070,441 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 14, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0452

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.DB") ("GASX.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:39 a.m. PST, Feb. 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0453

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.DB") ("GASX.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Feb. 8, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0454

NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("NCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 7, 2023 and December 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,511,400 common shares

1,883,200 Flow-Through Shares ("FT Shares")

4,500,000 Charity Flow-Through Shares ("CFT Shares")

6,978,500 Critical Minerals Charity Flow-Through Shares ("CMCFT Shares")



Purchase Price: $0.28 per common share

$0.35 per FT Share

$0.448 per CFT Share

$0.476 per CMCFT Share

Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 1,342,800 FT Shares 107,400 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 485,400 FT Shares



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $181,608 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0455

STEER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("STER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 15, 2024:

Convertible Debenture: $3,536,400 in outstanding principal amount of secured convertible debentures.



Conversion Price: Convertible into 58,940,000 Units at $0.06 per Unit. Each Unit consists of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant.



Maturity Date: 1 year from the date of issuance.



Interest rate: 12.0% per annum, accruing daily and compounding monthly.



Warrants: 58,940,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 58,940,000 shares



Warrant Price: $0.06 exercisable for a period of one year.

Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 8, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0456

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Amendment No. 1 to the Mineral Property Option Agreements ("Amended Agreement") dated January 12, 2024, between the Company and two arm's length parties (collectively, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Amended Agreement, the existing work expenditure due date from the original option agreement ("Due Date") has been amended by extending the period of the work expenditures to be completed within from two (2) years to four (4) years, and by adding an additional $500,000 in work expenditures to be completed by the end of the fourth year. In consideration of the amendment, the Company and the Vendors have agreed to amend the terms of the existing option agreement whereby the outstanding consideration of $100,000 cash and the issuance of 900,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") will be replaced with the issuance of 20,000,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.01 per Share.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered to be an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 15, 2024, and January 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

