VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.02

Payable Date: August 13, 2021

Record Date: July 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: July 29, 2021

________________________________________

HIGHWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. ("HAM")

[formerly HIGHWOOD OIL COMPANY LTD. ("HOCL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 17, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, the common shares of Highwood Asset Management Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Highwood Oil Company Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Extraction' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

6,013,694 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 1,393,163 Shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Trust Company Trading Symbol: HAM (new) CUSIP Number: 43127Q 10 0 (new)

________________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 7, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated July 6, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")

[formerly: SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT"),

AUX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("AUX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Scottie Resources Corp. (the "Company"), AUX Resources Corporation ("AUX") and 1302688 B.C. Ltd ("Subco") entered into an Amalgamation Agreement (the "Amalgamation Agreement") dated May 4, 2021, and has completed a three-cornered amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") pursuant to which AUX and Subco will amalgamate pursuant to section 269 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

The Exchange has been advised that the Amalgamation Agreement was approved by 99.92% of the votes cast by shareholders of the AUX at the shareholder meeting held on July 7, 2021. No shareholder approval was required for shareholders of the Company. The Amalgamation was completed on July 16, 2021 and as a result of the Amalgamation Agreement, the amalgamated company ("Amalco") will continue as a wholly owned subsidiary of Scottie, and all of the issued and outstanding common securities of AUX have been exchanged for equivalent securities of Scottie on a one-for-one basis

The Amalgamation will occur on the following basis:

The holders of common shares of AUX ("AUX Shares") will be entitled to receive 1 common share of the Company ("Scottie Shares") for each 1 AUX Share.

The holders of stock options of AUX ("AUX Options") will be entitled to receive 1 stock option of the Company ("Scottie Options") for each 1 AUX Option held, at an exercise price per Scottie Option equal to the exercise price per AUX Option immediately prior to completion of the Amalgamation.

The holders of warrants of AUX ("AUX Warrants") will be entitled to receive 1 warrant of the Company ("Scottie Warrants") for each one AUX Warrant held, at an exercise price per Scottie Warrant equal to the exercise price per AUX Warrant immediately prior to completion of the Amalgamation.

The Company will receive 1 common share of Amalco ("Amalco Shares") for each 1 common share of Subco held ("Subco Shares"), following which all such Subco Shares will be cancelled.

The Company will become the registered holder of the Amalco Shares, and Amalco will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Delist

Effective at the closing, Monday July 19, 2021, the common shares of AUX will be delisted.

Post - Amalgamation

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

202,433,537 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed: Nil common shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SCOT (No Change) CUSIP Number: 81012R106 (No Change)

For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated April 12, 2021, July 12, 2021, July 16, 2021 and the Information Circular for AUX filed on SEDAR, June 10, 2021.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Cdn Unit: CDN $0.03333

Distribution per US Unit: US $0.03333

Payable Date: August 16, 2021

Record Date: July 30, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: July 29, 2021

________________________________________

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.09

Payable Date: August 13, 2021

Record Date: July 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: July 29, 2021

________________________________________

21/07/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AARDVARK CAPITAL CORP. ("ACCA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, July 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AARDVARK CAPITAL CORP. ("ACCA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("ARS")|

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a profit sharing agreement dated February 9, 2021, as amended (the "Agreement"), between the Company and the Mujim Group (Bo Li) (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company can acquire a fluorspar lump manufacturing facility (the "Facility"). The acquisition of the Facility was approved by disinterested shareholders at a shareholder meeting held on July 7, 2021.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire the Facility by issuing 5,300,000 shares (3,975,000 of which have been issued) at a deemed price of $0.56 per share. The Company also granted the Vendor sole and exclusive sale rights for any of the Company's fluorspar lumps sold in Asia. The Company will pay the Vendor $20/ton when the Facility is in production and an additional $10/ton in respect of product sold in Asia.

For further details, please refer to the Company's information circular dated June 1, 2021 and the Company's news releases dated February 26, 2021 and July 15, 2021, all of which may be found on SEDAR.

________________________________________

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:31 p.m. PST, July 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, July 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2021:

Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 1,893,572 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 1,893,572 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,893,572 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period





Non-Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 7,210,010 shares



Purchase Price: 0.05 per share



Warrants: 7,210,010 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,210,010 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Finder's Fee:

$180.00 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$3,300.00 payable to Kernaghan Partners

$3,300.00 payable to Research Capital

$1,830.00 payable to Sprott Asset Management

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 8 and June 24, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DECKLAR RESOURCES INC. ("DKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,075,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.00 per share



Warrants: 5,037,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,037,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 28 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares David Halpin Y 366,697

Finder's Fee:

$592,000 and 592,000 finder's warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

$60,600 payable to Total Investment Solutions SA

$54,000 payable to Indigo Express Limited

$1,500 payable to PI Financial Corp.

$12,500 payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

Finder's Warrant Term to Expiry: 12 months from date of issuance



Finder's Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on 25 May 2021 and 14 July 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DURO METALS INC. ("DURO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Fiore Gold Ltd ("F")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property

Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a letter agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 7, 2021 between the Company and Clover Nevada LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman LP (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in in the past producing Illipah gold project, located in White Pine County, Nevada approximately 36 km northeast of the Issuer's Gold Rock project (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making USD$200,000 in cash payments and issuing 1,300,000 shares on closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 14, 2021.

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Trust Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 3, 2019, Firm Capital Property Trust's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated December 3, 2019, was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 2, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on June 8, 2021, with subsequent full exercise of over-allotment option for gross proceeds of CDN$28,754,600.

Offering: 4,107,800 Units (includes 535,800 Units of over-allotment option exercised)



Unit Price: CDN$7.00 per Unit



Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc. and TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Scotia Capital Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Underwriter's Commission: Aggregate cash commissions of CDN$ 1,150,184.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 2, 2021 and news releases dated May 31, 2021 and June 8, 2021.

________________________________________

GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,370,370 shares



Purchase Price: $0.27 per share



Warrants: 2,685,185 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,685,185 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 5,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDEN SKY MINERALS CORP. ("AUEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2021 and June 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,291,308 non flow-through shares and 2,963,076 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.42 per non flow-through share and $0.52 per flow-through share



Warrants: 4,291,308 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,291,308 shares (From non flow-through units)

2,963,076 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,963,076 shares (From flow-through units)



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period for warrants attached to non flow-through shares

$0.80 for a one-year period for warrants attached to flow-through shares





Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry provision



Number of Placees: 69 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Cameron Dorsey Y 12,000 John Newell Y 150,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 227,697 [3 placees]





Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $52,121.94 cash

Fieldhouse Capital Management – $31,200.00 cash

Escrow Holdings Inc. (David Jones) – $11,476.20 cash

Aligned Capital Partners Inc. - $6,240.00 cash

6132987 Canada Inc. (Sebastien Choquet) - $3,132.00 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. - $2,400.00 cash

Research Capital Corp. - $630.00 cash

PI Financial Corp. - $378.00 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML") ("ML.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:39 a.m. PST, July 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML") ("ML.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, July 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OROGEN ROYALTIES INC. ("OGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement dated June 14, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired a leasehold interest in 21 unpatented mining claims (the "Claims"), comprising the Argentite project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA.

As consideration for the Claims, the Company will issue 100,000 common shares to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 15, 2021.

_______________________________________

RT Minerals Corp. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 22, 2021 and amended May 14, 2021 between the Company, Kalt Industries Ltd. (Ryan Kalt) and Ryan Kalt (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Catharine Gold Inc. ("Catharine Gold"). Catharine Gold holds 357 mining claims located near Kirkland Lake, Ontario, otherwise known as the Catharine Gold Property (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company issued 21,000,000 common shares to the Vendors to acquire Catharine Gold. Ryan Kalt retained a 2% gross royalty on the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 24, 2021, March 31, 2021, June 23, 2021 and July 14, 2021.

________________________________________

SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. ("SNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:48 a.m. PST, July 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. ("SNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, July 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated June 15, 2021 between Sokoman Minerals Corp. (the Company) and Gary E. Lewis (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Lewis Property located in the Grey River area of Newfoundland. Consideration is $40,000 and 200,000 common shares payable over three years. The Vendor retains a 1.5% NSR with the Company retaining the right to repurchase 1% for $1,000,000.

________________________________________

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated June 15, 2021 between Sokoman Minerals Corp. (the Company) and G2B Gold Inc. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the G2B Property located in the Grey River area of Newfoundland. Consideration is $30,000 and 150,000 common shares payable over two years. The Vendor retains a 1.5% NSR with the Company retaining the right to repurchase 1% for $1,000,000.

________________________________________

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated June 28, 2021 between Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the Company) and Alan J. Morris (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 38 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. Consideration is US$12,000 cash and 250,000 common shares.

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 30, 2021:

Convertible Debenture $100,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at $0.12 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date: Two years



Warrants The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.20 for a two year period.



Interest rate: 12%



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 15, 2021

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

