KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC. ("KZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders of the Company on September 27, 2021, and confirmed by a resolution passed by directors of the Company on November 16, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company is unchanged.

Effective at the opening Thursday, December 9, 2021, the common shares of Kaizen Discovery Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a post-consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

65,828,427 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: KZD (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 48311A209 (new)

OSTROM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS INC. ("COO")

[formerly NatureBank Asset Management Inc. ("COO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders September 2, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday December 9, 2021, the common shares of Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of NatureBank Asset Management Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Management, Scientific and Technical Consulting Services' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

61,752,679 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: COO (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 688604107 (new)

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0005

Payable Date: December 31, 2021

Record Date: December 10, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: December 9, 2021

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: January 17, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2021

YUBBA CAPITAL CORP. ("YUB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 9, 2021, the securities of Yubba Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated October 4, 2021, a Company's news release was issued on December 6, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on October 4, 2021. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

21/12/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, Dec. 07, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 07, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,000,550 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share ("Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $1.15 per Unit



Warrants: 4,000,275 Warrants to purchase 4,000,275 Shares



Warrant Price: $1.60 exercisable for a period of 30 months from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider = Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units MMCAP International Inc. SPC



(Matthew MacIsaac) Y 2,984,000





Finder's Fee: $552,037.95 Cash commission and 480,033 compensation warrants in the capital of the Company issued to PI Financial Corp. on behalf of itself and a syndicate of underwriters in connection with the offering. Each compensation warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.15 for a period of 24 months following the issuance of the compensation warrants.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on November 30, 2021.

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated November 23, 2021, between Alan Keats, Kevin Keats and David MacDonald (the "Vendors") and Benton Resources Inc. (the "Company") whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the KM 67 volcanic massive Sulphide (VMS) base metal and gold project located in central Newfoundland. Consideration is $90,000 and 1,000,000 common shares payable (333,333 common shares to each of Alan Keats and Kevin Keats and 333,334 common shares to David MacDonald) in tranches on or before November 28, 2024. The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter royalty of which the Company will have the right to buy back 1% for $1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 29, 2021.

CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $200,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









The M.R. Griffiths Family Trust







(Michael Griffith) Y $200,000 $0.05 4,000,000

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 4, 2021.

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GOLD BULL RESOURCES CORP. ("GBRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2021 and November 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 30,702,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 15,351,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,351,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 112 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Craig Parry Y 500,000 Kryptonite LLC (Cherie Leeden) Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,004,500 [12 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $97,800.00 cash and 489,000 finder's warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $7,200.00 cash and 36,000 finder's warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $23,160.00 cash and 118,800 finder's warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $11,400.00 cash and 39,000 finder's warrants

Richardson Wealth Limited - $1,200.00 cash and 6,000 finder's warrants





Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.30 per share for a two-year period from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on November 22, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

GOLDPLAY MINING INC. ("AUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Dec. 06, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 6, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC. ("KZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated August 19, 2021 and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on September 16, 2021 the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 166,666,666 pre-consolidated common shares at a price of $0.045 per right were issued.

Pursuant to the stand-by agreement, 11,174,105 non-transferable bonus warrants were issued to the stand-by guarantor. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.065 for a five (5) year period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 17, 2021.

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,830,882 common shares at $0.0952 per share to settle outstanding debt of $269,500.

Number of Creditors: 2

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 3, 2021.

LUMINA GOLD CORP. ("LUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,110,247 shares at a deemed price of $0.60 to settle outstanding debt for $666,148.22.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Ross J. Beaty Y $666,148.22 $0.60 1,110,247

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 23, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the expiration date for warrants originally issued pursuant to the Private Placements ("Warrants") announced on December 9, 2019 and December 17, 2019:

Number of Warrants: 7,287,963; 2,050,001



Original Expiry Date: December 9, 2021; December 17, 2021



New Expiry Date: June 9, 2022; June 17, 2022

All other terms and conditions of the warrants remain unchanged. For more information, please refer to the press releases issued November 30, 2021 and December 7, 2021.

ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 156,594 shares to settle outstanding debt for $71,250.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

RHYOLITE RESOURCES LTD. ("RYE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, Dec. 07, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RHYOLITE RESOURCES LTD. ("RYE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Dec. 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED ("SML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to disinterested shareholder approval received December 1, 2021, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,530,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $226,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Terry Tucker Y $226,500 $0.05 4,530,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

TAURA GOLD INC. ("TORA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 07, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 07, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 136,365 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.11 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$15,000 in connection with services provided by Stockhouse Publishing Ltd.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued a press release dated December 03, 2021 in connection with that transaction.

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an acquisition agreement dated November 1, 2021 among the Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary Wildpack Holdings U.S. Inc. (as the "Purchaser"), Kimberly Murray (as the "Vendor") and Tim Murray, whereby the Company may acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of KT Murray Corporation, dba Land and Sea Packaging, a can brokering business in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In consideration, the Company will issue 12,718,499 shares (11,446,650 shares in the first year) to the Vendor and make cash payments of US$26.1 million (US$23,503,787 in the first year) over a two-year period. The acquisition is an arm's length transaction.

