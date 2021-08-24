TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 24, 2021, 20:05 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DGL INVESTMENTS NO. 1 INC. ("DGL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated July 21, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective July 23, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the market open August 26, 2021, the Common shares will be
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on August 26, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
5,000,000
|
common shares will be issued and outstanding at the
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
2,500,000
|
common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
DGL.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
25240Y102
|
Agent:
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
250,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 21, 2021.
|
Company Contact:
|
Gurpreet S. Sangha
|
Company Address:
|
408-1500 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6G 2Z6
|
Company Phone Number:
|
604-684-4535
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
FIRST TIDAL ACQUISITION CORP. ("AAA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated May 28, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective May 28, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the market open August 26, 2021 the Common shares will be
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on August 26, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
8,000,000
|
common shares will be issued and outstanding at the
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
4,080,000
|
common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
AAA.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
33719F109
|
Agent:
|
Research Capital Corporation
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
320,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 28, 2021.
|
Company Contact:
|
Ian McGavney
|
Company Address:
|
605-815 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2E6
|
Company Phone Number:
|
506-721-6874
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
GREENFIELD ACQUISITION CORP. ("GAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated July 22, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective July 27, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the opening Thursday, August 26, 2021, the common shares
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on August 26, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
20,000,000
|
common shares will be issued and outstanding on
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
16,000,000
|
common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GAC.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
39483L107
|
Agent:
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
400,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 22, 2021.
|
Company Contact:
|
James Hickman
|
Company Address:
|
480 – 1500 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6G 2Z6
|
Company Phone Number:
|
604 684-4535
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSXV bulletin of August 18, 2021 and August 23, 2021, pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of Manganese X Energy Corp (the "Company") on April 12, 2021, the Company has completed a plan of arrangement under Section 297, of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (THE "BCBCA"). The Plan of Arrangement will be completed on August 27, 2021 the Payable date and results in the Company shareholders receiving 1 share of Graphano Energy Ltd. for each 8 shares of the Company held on the record date August 24, 2021
|
Post - Arrangement:
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
124,372,407
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Capital Transfer Agency Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
MN
|
CUSIP Number:
|
562678300
|
(new)
Effective at the opening Monday, August 30, 2021 the Common shares of the Manganese X Energy Corp will commence trading under the new CUSIP. There will be no changes to the warrants, they will be automatically exercisable into the new common shares.
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
The Company is spinning out some of its mining assets via a plan of arrangement of its wholly owned subsidiary, Graphano Energy Ltd. ("Graphano")
|
Dividend per Share:
|
1 share of Graphano Energy Ltd. for each 8 shares of the Company
|
Payable Date
|
August 27, 2021
|
Record Date:
|
August 24, 2021
|
Ex-Dividend Date:
|
August 23, 2021
________________________________________
NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Take-Over Bid (Share Purchase Offer)
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Transaction:
|
BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd (the "Offeror"), a wholly-
|
The Offer is conditional upon the specified conditions being satisfied, or where
|
Expiry:
|
November 9, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. (the "Expiry Time"), unless the Offer is
|
Exchange Procedure:
|
The Offer may be accepted by Shareholders delivering to the Depositary at
|
(a) certificate(s) representing the Common Shares in respect of which the
|
(b) a Letter of Transmittal in the form accompanying the Offer or a manually
|
(c) all other documents required by the terms of the Offer and the Letter of
|
Advisors:
|
The Offeror has engaged Kingsdale Advisors to act as the Depositary and
|
Notice of Guaranteed
|
Delivery:
|
The Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be delivered by courier, e-mailed (with
|
Disclosure Document(s):
|
Offer dated Jul 27 2021, is available at www.sedar.com. Capitalized terms not
|
Mandatory Trading and
|
Trade Date
|
Settlement Date
|
Settlement Rules:
|
November 9, 2021
|
November 10, 2021
________________________________________
YUBBA CAPITAL CORP. ("YUB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated May 28, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 31, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.
The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $222,000 (2,220,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Listing Date:
|
At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on August 25, 2021.
|
Commence Date:
|
The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on August 26, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Ontario
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which 5,220,000
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
3,000,000
|
common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
YUB.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
988365102
|
Agent:
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
Agent's Options:
|
222,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 5
For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated May 28, 2021.
|
Company Contact:
|
Brian Morales
|
Company Address:
|
2131 Lawrence Avenue East, Suite 207
|
Toronto, Ontario, M1R 5G4
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(647) 241-7202
|
Company email:
______________________________________
21/08/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A-LABS CAPITAL V CORP. ("ALBA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reference is made to our bulletin dated August 20, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.
We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business June 23, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on August 24, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $275,000 (2,750,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an agreement for the Purchase and Sale of Shares dated August 20, 2021 between Sociedad Legal Minera California Una De La Sierra Peña Negra ("SLM California"), Leonel Polgatti Goycoolea and Other and Minera Tercero SpA ("Tercero), a Chilean company owned as to 50% by the Company and 50% by EMX Royalty Corporation. Under the agreement, Tercero has agreed to acquire 43 shares of SLM California and thereby, indirectly acquiring an effective 0.836% net smelter return royalty over the Caserones Copper-Molybdenum Mine in northern Chile of which the Company is acquiring an effective 0.418% royalty. The Company will pay a total of US$34,100,000 as consideration of the 0.418% royalty interest.
The Exchange has accepted the terms of the Acquisition Loan Facility Agreement dated August 17, 2021 between the Company and LMH Explorers S.A.R.L. (the "Lender") whereby the Lender will provide a Loan Facility of US$29 million. Repayment of the loan will be within six months plus one day. Interest on the loan will be at a rate that is equal to Margin and LIBOR payable at the end of each interest period.
________________________________________
CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated July 28, 2021 between Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (the "Company") and James and Emmaline Reed, Douglas and Betty Robinson (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 3% NSR, in the Eby-Otto Township property located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. In consideration, the Company will issue 800,000 shares (200,000 shares in the first year), make cash payments in the total amount of $364,000 to the Vendors ($124,000 in the first year) and incur exploration expenditures in the amount of $2.4 million ($400,000 in the first year) over a five-year period.
________________________________________
CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on June 29, 2021 and July 21, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,280,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.00 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,640,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,640,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.47 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Jeffrey Kadanoff
|
Y
|
10,000
|
UIL Limited Canon's Court
|
(Duncan Paul Saville)
|
Y
|
11,000,000
|
Pascale Audette
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Agent's Fee:
|
$673,800 and 673,800 Broker Warrants payable to iA Private Wealth Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
Broker Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$1.00
|
Broker Warrants Term to Expiry:
|
2 years
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 5, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated June 29, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Carebook Technologies Inc. (the "Company") and Anne Marie Kirby (the "Vendor"), a representative of the vendors of CoreHealth Technologies Inc. (the "CoreHealth").
The Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of CoreHealth. CoreHealth is a British Columbia corporation that provides an all-in-one corporate platform that powers health and wellness programs.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make cash payments of $7,500,000, issue 1,509,207 common shares at a deemed price of $0.99 per common share on closing and make an Earn-Out payment of up to $4,000,000 (the "Performance Earn-Out Payment").
Up to $1,000,000 of the $7,500,000 cash payment is subject to CoreHealth achieving certain revenue performance targets commencing on August 1, 2021 and ending on July 31, 2022 in accordance to the Agreement.
$1,000,000 of the $7,500,000 cash payment is held back for up to 18 months from the closing date for post-closing indemnification.
The Performance Earn-Out payment of up to $4,000,000, which is payable in the common shares of the Company, is subject to achievement of certain financial milestones commencing on February 1, 2022 and ending on January 31, 2023 in accordance to the Agreement.
Any issuance of shares relating to the Performance Earn-Out payment(s) is subject to prior written approval of the Exchange at the time it becomes payable.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 29, 2021 and August 9, 2021.
________________________________________
DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC. ("DFR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company]
Effective at 9:44 a.m. PST, August 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:23 a.m. PST, August 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 21, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has purchased a sole and exclusive right to acquire an undivided one hundred percent (100%) ownership interest in Norbec and Millenbach sites located in the vicinity of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, together with certain related assets (the "Property").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property for $500,000 cash payment and issuance of up to 1,666,667 common shares at a minimum allowed price of $0.30 per share. Additionally, the Vendor has agreed to reimburse the Company for the assumption of certain liabilities up to $3,500,000 over the period of three years from the option exercise date. Furthermore, the Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty on any production from the area represented by the mining concessions 177 and 517, which form a part of the Property.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2021.
RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE (« FPC »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 août 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relatifs à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 21 juin 2021, entre la société et une partie n'ayant pas de lien de dépendance avec la société (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition du droit d'achat exclusif d'un intérêt de cent pourcent (100%) dans les sites Norbec et Millenbach, localisés aux alentours de Rouyn-Noranda, dans la province du Québec, ainsi que certains actifs reliés (la « propriété »).
Conformément à la convention, la société a accepté d'effectuer un paiement en espèces de 500 000 $ et d'émettre 1 666 667 actions ordinaires à un prix minimum autorisé de 0,30 $ par action afin d'acquérir la propriété. Par ailleurs, le vendeur a accepté de rembourses la société pour la prise en charge de certains passifs jusqu'à 3 500 000 $ sur une période de trois ans suivant la date d'exercice de l'option. Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie sur toute production vendable de la surface représentée par les concessions minières 177 et 517, qui font partie de la propriété.
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 30 juin 2021.
________________________________________
FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:02 p.m. PST, August 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, August 24, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 5, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,962,963 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.0675 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
1,481,482 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,481,482 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.1125 for a period of three years
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placees
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 5, 2021.
________________________________________
GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective April 20, 2021, the Company's prospectus dated April 19, 2021 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the applicable Securities Acts.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 23, 2021, for gross proceeds of $6,466,707.75 (including partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option).
|
Underwriters:
|
Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon
|
Offering:
|
8,397,455 non-flow through units (each, an "NFT Unit") (including 597,455 NFT
|
5,270,300 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit"). (including 470,300 FT Units
|
Unit Price:
|
$0.45 per NFT Unit
|
$0.51 per FT Unit
|
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
|
$0.60 per share to April 23, 2024.
|
Underwriters' Commission:
|
$420,336 cash and 888,404 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase
|
Greenshoe Option:
|
The Company granted the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 15%
For further details, please refer to the Prospectus or the Company's news releases dated March 30, 2021, April 1, 2021, April 20, 2021 and April 23, 2021.
________________________________________
HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated July 12, 2021 and Amending Agreement between the Company and the shareholders of 102105699 Saskatchewan Ltd. (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 102105699 Saskatchewan Ltd. (the "Corporation") from the Vendors in return for an aggregate purchase price of $2,700,000 to be satisfied as follows:
- C$698,000 in cash payments; and
- Further issuing 254,518 common shares at a deemed price of $7.8658 per common share.
The Corporation currently owns 6 (six) retail cannabis locations in Regina, Saskatchewan and, as per the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Company was also granted a right of first refusal to develop and operate a Cannabis store in Albert St, Regina. In the event the Vendors proceed with a Cannabis store on that premises, the Company will have to provide the Vendors or their representative with a $200,000 payment pursuant to a purchase agreement to be entered into payable $50,000 in cash with the remaining $150,000 in the Company's shares, subject to Exchange approval at the time when it is due.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated July 13, 2021 and August 6, 2021.
________________________________________
HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:07 a.m. PST, August 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, August 24, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LIONS BAY CAPITAL INC. ("LBI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 592,939 non-transferable bonus warrants in consideration of a US$100,000 draw down on a US$2,000,000 loan facility dated July 4, 2019. The secured loan has a term of 18 months and accrues interest at 12% per annum. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.095 until February 18, 2023. A 7% implementation fee of the amount advanced is also payable.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 20, 2021.
________________________________________
METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on May 1, 2020. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 14, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $6,296,007 pursuant to the "at-the-market" offering from May 14, 2021 to June 30, 2021 as set out below.
The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 occurred for gross proceeds of $6,296,007.
|
Agents:
|
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., PI Financial Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Capital
|
Offering:
|
515,532 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended June 30, 2021
|
Share Price:
|
Varying prices during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, with an average sale
|
Agents' Warrants:
|
None
|
Over-allotment Option:
|
None
|
Agents' Commission:
|
2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $157,400 in aggregate for
For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020 and Prospectus Supplement dated May 14, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.
________________________________________
PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,075,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.28 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
1,075,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,075,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price
|
$0.40 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Blair L Naughty
|
Y
|
1,075,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP. ("PRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Purchase and Sale Agreement dated August 10, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Precipitate Gold Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a undivided 100% right, title and interest in one mineral claim (the "Property"), located in the south coast area of Newfoundland, Canada.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest the in Property by making a $1,000 cash payment and issuing 25,000 common shares to the Vendor on closing.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 17, 2021.
_______________________________________
PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP. ("PRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated August 5, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Precipitate Gold Corp. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a undivided 100% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Mother Lode Property"), located in the south coast area of Newfoundland, Canada.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest the in Property by making aggregate cash payments of $250,000 and issuing 4,000,000 common shares to the Vendors over a four-year period.
The Property is also subject to a 2.5% NSR royalty, of which 40% (1.0% NSR) may be purchased by the Company at any time for $750,000 per 0.5% NSR.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 17, 2021.
_______________________________________
PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP. ("PRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated August 10, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Precipitate Gold Corp. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a undivided 100% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Corbin Property"), located in the south coast area of Newfoundland, Canada.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest the in Property by making aggregate cash payments of $93,000 and issuing 1,080,000 common shares to the Vendors over a four-year period.
The Property is also subject to a 1.5% NSR royalty, of which 66.6% (1.0% NSR) may be purchased by the Company at any time for $500,000 per 0.5% NSR.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 17, 2021.
_______________________________________
RILEY GOLD CORP. ("RLYG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 3, 2021 and August 16, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.40 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,250,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.60 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
63 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Sandstone Consulting Ltd. (Bryan McKenzie)
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Richard DeLong
|
Y
|
30,000
|
Todd Hilditch
|
Y
|
125,000
|
Rock Management Consulting (
|
Y
|
125,000
|
WLP Consulting Services Inc. (
|
Y
|
187,500
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
857,500
|
[9 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. $66,600 cash payable.
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $11,100 cash payable.
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $4,260 cash payable.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SPC NICKEL CORP. ("SPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 05, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired 100% interest in 95 mineral claims covering 2,888 hectares of the Janes property located in the Sudbury Mining District of Ontario (the "Property").
As consideration, the Company will pay the Vendors an aggregate $355,000 in cash and issue up to 1,151,706 common shares over a 5-year period. Additionally, the Company is required to incur up to $227,000 in exploration expenditures of the Property. Upon the Company earning its 100% interest in the property, the Optionors will be entitled to (i) a net smelter royalty of 1.0% ("Royalty 1") on commercial production generated on the property on the portion of the claims that are subject to an underlying royalty and (ii) a net smelter royalty of 2.0% ("Royalty 2") on commercial production generated on the property on the portion of the claims that are not subject to an underlying royalty. At any time prior to the commencement of commercial production the Company can purchase Royalty 1 for $1,000,000 and Royalty 2 for $1,500,000.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 6, 2021.
________________________________________
THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 15, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
36,019,047 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.21 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
36,019,047 share purchase warrants to purchase 36,019,047 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.26 for a period of 42 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $490,000 and 2,004,000 broker warrants payable to ATB
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated July 19, 2021 and July 27, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 4, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,231,336 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
1,231,336 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,231,336 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$ 0.45 for a period of two years from the date of closing. If the closing price of
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article