VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None today.

23/11/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 25, 2023:

Number of Brokered NFT Units: 3,703,749 non-flow through units ("NFT Units"). Each NFT Unit consists of one (1) non-flow through common share of the Company and one-half (0.5) non flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "NFT Warrant")



Number of Brokered FT Units: 5,208,333 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one (1) flow through common share of the Company and one-half (0.5) flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "FT Warrant")



Number of Brokered Charity FT Units: 10,000,000 Charity flow-through units ("Charity FT Units"). Each Charity FT Unit consists of one (1) flow through common share of the Company and one-half (0.5) flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Charity FT Warrant")



Number of Non-Brokered FT Units: 1,386,183 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one (1) flow through common share of the Company and one-half (0.5) flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "FT Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.405 per NFT Unit

$0.48 per FT Unit

$0.60 per Charity FT Unit



Warrants: 1,851,875 whole NFT Warrants to purchase 1,851,875 shares

3,297,258 whole FT Warrants to purchase 3,297,258 shares

5,000,000 whole Charity FT Warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Price: Each NFT Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.60 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance

Each FT Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.60 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance

Each Charity FT Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.60 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name # of Placee (s) Number of Securities Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder's

Warrants Brokered Broker Fee: $510,000 N/A 912,499 Non-Brokered Finder's Fee: $39,922 N/A 83,170

Broker's Warrants Terms: Each Broker's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.405 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.48 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news release on October 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:56 a.m. PST, Nov. 1, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 1, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 68,174,750 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 68,174,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 68,174,750 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 106 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 3,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 225,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $149,644 N/A 5,062,210

Finder's Warrants Terms: 4,950,000 warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.08 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance. 112,210 warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 30, 2023 and November 1, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,750,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $12,250 N/A 122,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 24-months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EMERGENT METALS CORP. ("EMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 28, 2023 and September 8, 2023.

Number of Shares: 1,680,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 1,680,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,680,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,360 N/A 33,600 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 23, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDBANK MINING CORPORATION ("GLB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 19, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.065 for a five-year period



Number of Shares: 28,000,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 28,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 28,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.065 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 25,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on October 18, 2023 and October 19, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,000,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: June 19, 2026



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,000,000 shares with 3,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 19, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 26, 2023.

________________________________________

KLIMAT X DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("KLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,163,233 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Warrants: 7,163,233 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,163,233 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing, subject to an accelerated expiry provision



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 960,000 common shares

The Company issued news releases on September 14, 2023 and October 6, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP)

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the arm's length acquisition of four diagnostic imaging clinics located in Alberta, pursuant to purchase agreements (together "the Agreements), between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company will pay the following consideration to the Vendors for the acquisition: (i) aggregate cash consideration of $4,631,500 and (ii) issuance of 1,130,000 units of the Company comprised of:

a. One(1) common share at an issue price of $0.10 per Common Share; and

b. One (1) 12% cumulative redeemable convertible Class A Series 1 preferred share (each a "Preferred Share"), at an issue price of $0.90 per Preferred Share. Each Preferred Share is non-voting, carries a cumulative annual dividend of 12% payable quarterly, along with a top up dividend of 25% of the portion of the Company's EBITDA that is above $2,000,000 per year. The maximum number of common shares issuable on conversion of the Preferred Shares is up to 5,650,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated between November 21, 2022, March 06, 2023, September 14, 2023 and October 11, 2023.

________________________________________

NEVADA ZINC CORPORATION ("NZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,750,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per share



Warrants: 1,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per share until March 01, 2025



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,750,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on August 30, 2023 and October 26, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ORECAP INVEST CORP. ("OCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 45% of the common shares of Pickle Lake Minerals.



CASH ($) SECURITIES CONSIDERATION $1,350,000



Up to $750,000

bonus payments upon certain milestones being reached. 3,000,000 share purchase warrants of Pickle Lake Minerals (1,000,000 warrants exercisable at $0.10/share for 1 year; 1,000,000 warrants exercisable at $0.15/share for 2 years; and 1,000,000 warrants exercisable at $0.20/share for 3 years)

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 4, 2023 and October 31, 2023.

________________________________________

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. ("PMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 27, 2023 with four arm's length parties to acquire a 100 –per-cent interest in the new Eastmain claims whereby the Company paid an aggregate $500,000 cash CAD and issued 120,000 common shares.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $500,000 CAD 120,000 common shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 31, 2023.

________________________________________

SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER LTD. ("SM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:57 a.m. PST, Nov. 1, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER LTD. ("SM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 1, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:52 a.m. PST, Nov. 1, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 1, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________



VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 1, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WESTERN ALASKA MINERALS CORP. ("WAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 21, 2023 and September 2, 2023:

Number of Shares: 822,553 subordinate voting shares



Purchase Price: $2.05 per subordinate voting share



Warrants: 411,276 subordinate voting share purchase warrants to purchase 411,276 subordinate voting shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $3.15 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 111,405 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2.398.50 N/A 1,170 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting common share at the price of $3.15 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on September 2, 2023 and September 15, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Royalty Buyback Agreement dated September 27, 2023 (the "Buyback Agreement"), among the Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary ("Purchaser"), an arm's length party ("Vendor"), and the Vendor's parent company ("Vendor Parent"). Pursuant to the terms of the Buyback Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire from the Vendor the 1.5% net smelter return royalty ("Royalty") over the Casua 01 mining right in Peru ("Property"). The consideration for the acquisition will be paid according to the following schedule:

(i) Upon closing of the Buyback Agreement, the Purchaser will pay to the Vendor a cash payment of $20,000 USD, and the Company will issue to the Vendor Parent 100,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.04 ("Shares").

(ii) In the event that 10,000 metres of drilling is successfully completed on the Property, the Company will issue to the Vendor Parent 300,000 Shares.

(iii) In the event that the Company obtains a Preliminary Economic Assessment or other positive engineering study in accordance with NI 43-101 over any or all of the Property, or on an earlier date mutually agreed upon, the Company will issue to the Vendor Parent 600,000 Shares.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 4, 2023, and October 24, 2023.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]