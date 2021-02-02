VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split, Correction, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Stock Split, Correction

Further to Exchange bulletins dated January 29 and February 1, 2021 and the Company's press release of February 2, 2021, the terms of the stock split have been amended as follows:

Stock Split Ratio: 3-for-1 Record Date: February 3, 2021 (at the close) Payable Date: February 5, 2021 Ex-distribution and

post-split trading date for stock split: February 4, 2021 (trading will remain halted until the record date)

No Due Bills trading will be implemented pursuant to the stock split.

The push-out method will be used to effect the split. There is no change of CUSIP (743523201).

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated February 2, 2021, and the Company's press release dated February 2, 2021, effective at the opening on Thursday, February 4, 2021, the common shares of the Company will resume trading on a post-split basis.

_______________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CYPRESS HILLS RESOURCE CORP. ("CHY")

[formerly Cypress Hills Resource Corp. ("CHY.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

NEX Company

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 4, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from CHY.H to CHY. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,986,965 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's arm's length property option agreement to acquire the right to earn up to an 80% interest in certain quartz mining claims in the Whitehorse Mining District, Yukon Territory, owned by Strategic Metals Ltd.



CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES Year 1 $15,000 25,000 $200,000 Year 2 $20,000

$600,000 Year 3 $30,000

$800,000 Year 4 $40,000

$1,000,000 Year 5 $50,000

__________________________________________

21/02/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:08 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHILEAN METALS INC. ("CMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement dated October 7, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Chilean Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Granby Gold Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Vendor will grant an option to the Company to acquire 100% interest in the Golden Ivan Property, consisting of thirteen (13) mineral claims, located approximately 3 km east of Stewart, British Columbia (the "Property"). In order to acquire the Property, the Company is required to: (i) issue 3,900,000 common shares to the Vendor upon closing and an additional 7,500,000 common shares over a three-year period; (ii) pay $150,000 to the Vendor over a three-year period; and (iii) incur an aggregate of $1,800,000 in expenditures in respect of the Property over a period of four years. In the event that the option is exercised, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the property subject to 2.5% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") in favor of the Vendor. The Company retains the option to purchase 40% of the NSR for a purchase price of $1,000,000.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated October 13, 2020 and January 14, 2021.

________________________________________

CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 252,055 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $50,411. Each Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.26 per share for 48 months following the closing of this transaction.

Number of creditors: 1 creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Non Arm's Length

Party = NP / ProGroup

= P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share Number

of

shares Number

of

warrants Aspri Pharma

Canada Inc. (Sybil

Dahan) NP $50,411 $0.20 252,055 252,055

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 22, 2021.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 février 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 252 055 unités (les « unités ») au prix de 0,20 $ par unité, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 50 411 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription (les « bons de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription permet au porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société au prix de 0,26 $ par action pour les 48 mois suivant la clôture de la transaction.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation d'initiés / Group Pro :



Nom Personne ayant un

lien de dépendance =

NP / Groupe Pro = P Montant

dû Prix

réputé

par

action Nombre

d'actions Nombre de

bons de

souscription Aspri Pharma

Canada Inc. (Sybil Dahan) NP 50 411 $ 0,20 $ 252 055 252 055

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 22 janvier 2021.

________________________________________

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION ("EDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:20 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION ("EDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:20 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 18,750,026 shares



Purchase Price: $0.135 per share



Warrants: 18,750,026 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,750,026 shares. The

Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the closing price of

the Company's common shares is greater than $0.395 for any 5 consecutive

trading days on the Exchange. In the event of acceleration, the Company may,

by written notice, accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the 15th day following the

date on which the Company disseminates a news release announcing the

reduced warrant terms.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a one year period from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 107 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 750,964 [8 placees]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. – $48,135.46 cash and 356,558 Finder's Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. – $40,953.84 cash and 303,362 Finder's Warrants

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 for 12 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated January 11, 2021 and January 21, 2021, announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 513,460 shares at a deemed price of $0.39 per share to settle outstanding debt for $200,250.00.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Gregory Clarkes Y $67,375.00 $0.39 172,756 Larry Van Hatten Y $77,000.00 $0.39 197,435 Paul Di Pasquale Y $55,875.00 $0.39 143,269

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI") ("HITI.WT") ("HITI.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:21 p.m. PST, Feb. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI") ("HITI.WT") ("HITI.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

IMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY INC. ("IMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:20 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated January 26, 2021 between Infinite Ore Corp. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. ("the Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to the Jackpot II Claims Property located within the Issuer's Jackpot Lithium project in Ontario. By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payment totaling $10,000 and will issue 300,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.095 per share. Gravel Ridge will retain a 1.0% non-smelter elements produced from the Property and 1.0% NSR Royalty, both of which may be purchased at any time for $500,000.00.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated January 27, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("MDP") ("MDP.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:02 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 325,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.27 per share to Bacchus Capital Advisers (BCA") as compensation for advisory services provided to the Company by BCA.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a secured operating facility in the amount of $5,000,000 (the "Facility") between the Company and The Bank of Nova Scotia (the "Lender"). The Facility shall mature 2 years from the date of closing, and carry an interest rate of 2.25% per annum.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 210,526 non-transferable bonus warrants to be issued to the Lender in connection with the Facility. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.95 for a period of the earlier of 5 years from the closing date and the maturity date of the credit facility, including any extensions thereunder agreed to following the date hereof.

________________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Issuer Bid Circular dated December 14, 2020, available on SEDAR, Orca Energy Group Inc. (the "Company") has completed its substantial issuer bid ('the "Bid") which expired at 5:00PM on January 20, 2021. Pursuant to the Bid, the Company has purchased for cancellation 6,153,846 of its Class B subordinate voting shares at a purchase price of $6.50 per share. A total of 18,233,614 Class B shares and 1,750,495 Class A common shares are issued and outstanding on a post-bid basis.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 26, 2021.

________________________________________

PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC. ("PHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:20 p.m. PST, Feb. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC ("PHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:22 p.m. PST, Feb. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TOPICUS.COM INC. ("TOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 14, 2021 and January 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,500,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common

share purchase warrant





Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit



Warrants: 10,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.30 for a period of one year from the date of closing. If the closing price of the common shares is equal to or exceeds $0.50 per common share for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to a date that is 30 days after the date that written notice has been given to the warrant holder or the date that the Company has issued a press release announcing the exercise of the acceleration right.



Number of Placees: 62 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units





Tony Barlott Y 100,000 Hubert Lau Y 235,000 Gordon Mah Y 311,493 Ted Power Y 377,745 Fred Ruzicka Y 393,211 David Schuster Y 500,000 101153015 Saskatchewan Ltd.



(W. Shea Jameson) Y 155,683 Hugh Zhen Y 209,211 James Freeman Y 100,000





Finder's Fee: Capital Find Finders Inc. - $51,800

Orca Holdings Corp. - $55,500

PI Financial Corp. - $17,200

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

VICTORY METALS INC. ("VMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2020, December 7, 2020 and December 22, 2020:

Number of Securities: 32,806,902 subscription receipts



Purchase Price: $0.55 per subscription receipt



Description: Each subscription receipt will convert into one common share of the Company,

without further consideration, upon the satisfaction of escrow release conditions

relating to the combination of the Company and Nevada King Mining Corp (the

"Combination"). The proceeds from the private placement will be held in escrow

pending completion of the Combination and will be returned to the subscribers

with interest if the Combination does not close before April 16, 2021.



Number of Placees: 253 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Subscription Receipts





Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. Y 200,000 Douglas Foster Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,829,126 [20 placees]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $159,000.12

Desjardins Securities Inc. receives $226,620.00

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $16,978.50

National Bank Services Inc. receives $7,425.00

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. receives $6,600.00

Mackie Research Capital Corporation receives $25,410.00

PI Financial Corp. receives $153,236.92

Raymond James Ltd. receives $55,209.00

Rosewood Capital Corp. receives $11,999.99

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 23, 2020 and January 18, 2021.

________________________________________

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 02, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 24, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $150,000.00



Initial Conversion Price: $0.12 per common share



Term of Maturity: 1 Year



Interest Rate: Twelve percent (12%)



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

Wolfden Resources Corporation ("WLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Altius Minerals Corporation Y 3,125,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

LIGHTSPEED DISCOVERIES INC. ("LSD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

