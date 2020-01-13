VANCOUVER, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Green Rise Capital Corporation ("GRF")

[formerly Green Rise Capital Corporation ("GRCC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "GRCC" to "GRF". There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a "Crop Production" company.

_________________________________

BRATTLE STREET INVESTMENT CORP. ("BRTL")

[formerly Inspira Financial Inc. ("LND")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a board resolution passed on November 28, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows: Brattle Street Investment Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, the common shares of Brattle Street Investment Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Inspira Financial Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Non-Depository Credit Intermediation" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

45,841,454 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: BRTL (NEW) CUSIP Number: 10555B103 (NEW)

________________________________________

JEMTEC INC. ("JTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special One-time Cash Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.25

Payable Date: February 10, 2020

Record Date: January 17, 2020

Ex-dividend: January 16, 2020

________________________________________

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: February 19, 2020

Record Date: January 29, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: January 28, 2020

________________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividends

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542

Payable Date: March 30, 2020; April 29, 2020 & May 28, 2020

Record Date: March 13, 2020; April 15, 2020 & May 15, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: March 12, 2020; April 14, 2020 & May 14, 2020 respectively

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 1) VALUE-ADD FUND ("SUVA.A") ("SUVA.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Property-Asset Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 14, 2019, among the Fund and several arm's length and non-arm's length parties (collectively, the "Purchasers"), whereby the Fund will complete the sale to the Purchasers of all of the issued and outstanding limited partnership interests and membership interests in certain of the Fund's investees and, thus, dispose of Fund's portfolio of three multi-family real estate properties, totalling 1,193 units, located in Phoenix, Austin and Atlanta, United States (the "Disposition").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Disposition is valued at US$239,600,000, with the Purchasers indirectly assuming all of the Fund's existing debt in the amount of US$147,500,000, which results in gross cash consideration of approximately US$92,100,000 payable to the Fund. Upon closing of the Disposition, the Fund will distribute net proceeds to the unitholders, all issued and outstanding units will be cancelled and the Fund will be dissolved. The Disposition was approved by disinterested unitholders at the special meeting held on January 7, 2020.

Delist

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, January 14, 2020, all Class A and Class U units of the Fund will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 14, 2019, December 16, 2019, and January 7, 2020.

________________________________________

20/01/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, January 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ELLIPSIZ COMMUNICATIONS LTD. ("ECT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,400,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 2,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,400,000 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Chiang-Sen Chang Y 1,000,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length share purchase agreement between Geomega Resources Inc. ("Geomega", the "Company"), the Société de développement de la Baie-James and the Administration régionale Baie-James in which the Company buys back 3.84% of the issued shares of Innord Inc, a technology subsidiary of Geomega. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company shall issue a total of 2,516,664 common shares in consideration for the acquisition of Innord Inc.'s shares. As a result of the share acquisition, Geomega owns 100% of the technology subsidiary.

The Company has issued a press release dated December 16, 2019 in connection with the acquisition.

RESSOURCES GÉOMÉGA INC. («GMA»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat d'actions entre Ressources Géoméga Inc. («Géoméga », la « société »), la Société de développement de la Baie-James et l'Administration régionale Baie-James dans laquelle la société achète 3,84 % des actions émises d'Innord Inc., une filiale technologique de Géoméga. Selon la convention, la société doit émettre un total de 2 516 664 actions ordinaires en contrepartie des actions acquises dans Innord Inc. Suite à l'acquisition d'actions, Géoméga détient 100% de la filiale technologique.

La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 16 décembre 2019 relativement à cette transaction.

________________________________

GREAT THUNDER GOLD CORP. ("GTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,942,981 shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for $356,578.78.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Canal Front Investments Inc Y $103,078.77 $0.06 1,717,980 (Blair Naughty)







Teraz Fund Y $103,078.77 $0.06 1,717,980 (managed by Spartan Fund Management Inc.)

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 23, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 1,000,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow through share



Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 3,380,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow through share



Warrants: 3,380,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,380,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 6 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y

/Pro-Group=P # of Shares Greg Neeld Y 2,380,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 60,000,000 flow-through and non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of five (5) years



Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Shares Patrice Dubreuil Y 500,000 Richard Murphy Y 600,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Number of Placees: 28 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Dave Cross Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 650,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp $5,250.00 cash Orimco Equity Fund $12,250.00 cash IBK Capital Corp $38,150.00 cash; 190,750 shares Haywood Securities Inc $10,500.00 cash

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 13, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $7,350,882



Conversion Price: Convertible into 73,508,820 common shares at $0.10



Maturity date: Three years from issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P $ amount of debenture Peter Espig Y $25,000 Concept Capital Management Ltd Y $6,250,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

_______________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,598,991 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$391,668.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Resource Capital Fund V L.P Y $391,668 $0.1507 2,598,991

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 10, 2020.

________________________________________

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, January 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 8, 2020 it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,500,000 shares in its own capital stock, representing 4.9% of the common shares currently issued and outstanding, during the period January 13, 2020 to January 13, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by AltaCorp Capital Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 08, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,538,460 shares Purchase Price: $0.195 per share Warrants: 1,538,460 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,538,460 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.285 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 256,410

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ZADAR VENTURES LTD. ("ZAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per share



Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.085 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

