VANCOUVER, March 4, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB") ("DB.DB") ("DB.WT")

[formerly Westleaf Inc. ("WL") ("WL.DB") ("WL.WT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on March 1, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening March 6, 2020, the common shares, debentures and warrants of Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares, debentures and warrants of Westleaf Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

345,986,628 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 15,421,116 shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Common Shares



Trading Symbol: DB (new) CUSIP Number: 243437 10 0 (new)





Debentures



Trading Symbol: DB.DB (new) CUSIP Number: 243437 AA 8 (new)





Warrants



Trading Symbol: DB.WT (new) CUSIP Number: 243437W 11 8 (new)

________________________________________

ENCANTO POTASH CORP. ("EPO.H")

[formerly Encanto Potash Corp. ("EPO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, March 6, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of March 6, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from EPO to EPO.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

IMEX SYSTEMS INC. ("IMEX.H")

[formerly IMEX Systems Inc. ("IMEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, March 6, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of March 6, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from IMEX to IMEX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued May 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

MAGNUM GOLDCORP INC. ("MGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors January 30, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.5) two and one-half old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, March 6, 2020, the common shares of Magnum Goldcorp Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,668,314 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MGI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 55973N403 (new)

________________________________________

ZENITH CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ZENI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated December 13, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective December 16, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Friday, March 6, 2020. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the open, Friday, March 6, 2020, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Friday, March 6, 2020. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,500,001 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 2,000,001 common shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ZENI.P CUSIP Number: 98936P 10 7 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp

Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 13, 2019.

Company Contact: Charalambos (Harry) Katevatis Company Address: 2475 Queens Avenue, West Vancouver, BC V7V 2Y9 Company Phone #: 604-836-6667 Company Email: [email protected]

________________________________________

20/03/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APOLO III ACQUISITION CORP. ("AIII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on April 3, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of April 3, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 28, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 5,425,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per flow through share



Warrants: 2,712,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,712,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee (charity financing - allocated to 26 end buyers)

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 5,425,000





(4 end-buyers P` 1,300,000)

Finder's Fee:

BMO Nesbitt Burns $900.00 cash Canaccord Genuity Corp $13,950.00 cash; 46,500 warrants; Warrants are subject to the same acceleration clause as the client warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc $18,000.00 cash; 60,000 warrants; Subject to the same acceleration clause as the client warrants PI Financial Corp $7,200.00 cash; 24,000 warrants; Subject to the same acceleration clause as the client warrants Sightline Wealth Management LP $1,800.00 cash; 6,000 warrants; Subject to the same acceleration clause as the client warrants Integral Wealth Securities Limited $5,400.00 cash; 18,000 warrants; Subject to the same acceleration clause as the client warrants Hampton Securities Limited $2,700.00 cash; 9,000 warrants; Subject to the same acceleration clause as the client warrants Frank Callaghan $2,700.00 cash; 9,000 warrants; Subject to the same acceleration clause as the client warrants Ray Kenney $7,650.00 cash; 25,500 warrants; Subject to the same acceleration clause as the client warrants John Mullen $10,800.00 cash



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 year term

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:13 a.m. PST, March 4, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP. ("EYC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Expedited Acquisition

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated February 10, 2020 between Call ConnectMe Inc. ("ConnectMe") and Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. (the "Company"), whereby the Company is acquiring all of the issued and outstanding shares of ConnectMe for the issuance of 9,111,111 to each of the shareholders of ConnectMe.

________________________________________

EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP. ("EYC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 13,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 47 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Adam Cegielski Y 400,000 Salim Mithani Y 733,334 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 566,000 [3 placees]





Finder's Fee: $20,010.20 and 110,021 warrants payable to Haywood Securities

23,380 warrants payable to Mackie Research

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.30 per share for two years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FOREMOST VENTURES CORP. ("FMV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, March 2, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 17,094,017 shares



Purchase Price: $0.117 per share



Number of Placees: 50 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Mark A. Smith Y 3,273,393 Simon Anderson Y 106,837

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,575,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 4, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 4, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 28, 2017.

________________________________________

LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 4, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC. ("LMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,200,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $220,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Bromley Resources Ltd







[Paul Saxton] Y $50,000 $0.10 500,000 Jeffrey L. Wilson Y $66,000 $0.10 660,000 Pender Street Corporate Consulting







[Eugene Beukman] Y $41,000 $0.10 410,000









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement







[1 Creditors] P $63,000 0.10 630,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("MDP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 134,290 bonus share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to MidCap Financial Trust (the "Lender") in connection with a credit and security agreement (the "Credit Agreement") of up to US$20-million with a term of 40 months. The Warrants will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $4.00 per share and will expire concurrently with the maturity of the Credit Agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 27, 2020.

________________________________________

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Toronto.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 6, 2020 and March 2, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: US$750,000 principal amount (US$625,000 of which is convertible to

common shares)



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at US$0.17 per share until maturity



Maturity date: 48 months from issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Warrants: 3,676,470 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,676,470 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.17 per share for a period of 48 months



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of US$50,000.00 and 293,700 broker warrants payable to

Cantone Research, Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire

one common share at US$0.17 for a period of 48 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,480,490 shares to settle outstanding debt for $124,657.53 due pursuant to interest accrued on a convertible debenture.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 622,471 non-transferable bonus warrants to arms-length creditors, in consideration for an existing $286,000 principal amount of 10% secured non-convertible debentures of the Company maturing on February 20, 2020. The term of the debentures will be extended until February 20, 2025 and the principal amount of the debentures will increase from $286,000 to $314,600. The debentures will continue to be secured and bear an interest rate of 10% per annum.

Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.085 for a period of five years from the issuance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 20, 2020.

_______________________________

NEX COMPANIES

U3O8 CORP. ("UWE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Reverse Takeover

BULLETIN DATE: March 4, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 2, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.2 regarding a Reverse Takeover.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

