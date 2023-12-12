VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0235

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, December 14, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on December 11, 2023 that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0236

PULSE OIL CORP. ("PUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to Shareholders of record on December 15, 2023, Rights to purchase common shares of the Company (each a "Share"). One-fifth (⅕) of one Right will be issued for each Share held. One (1) whole Right and $0.04 are required to purchase one (1) Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is January 12, 2024. As at December 7, 2023, the Company had 519,554,714 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 14, 2023, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights. The Company is classified as a ''Oil and Gas Exploration and Development" company. THE RIGHTS WILL NOT BE LISTED FOR TRADING.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: One (1) whole Right exercisable for One (1) Share at $0.04 per Share.



Record Date: December 15, 2023 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: December 14, 2023 Rights Called for Trading: N/A Rights Trade for Cash: N/A



Rights Expire: January 12, 2024 at 2:00 PM PST.



Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories in Canada and in all jurisdictions outside Canada excluding any jurisdiction that does not provide a prospectus exemption.

Stand-by commitments are associated with this Rights Offering for up to $3,920,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release and Rights Offering Circular, both dated December 7, 2023.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0237

ROCKMOUNT CAPITAL CORPORATION ("RSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated September 18, 2023 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario Securities Commissions, effective September 18, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $350,000 (3,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,600,000 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 3,362,500 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: RSC.P CUSIP Number: 773793 10 4 Sponsoring Member: Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Agent's Warrants: 350,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to five years from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 18, 2023.

Company Contact: Russell J. Kalmacoff, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: Bankers Crt., 15th Floor, 850 2 St. SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 0R8, Canada Company Phone Number: 403-303-2770 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

23/12/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0238

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:20 a.m. PST, Dec. 12, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0239

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 12, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0240

DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,666,666 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$750,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $750,000 $0.45 1,666,666









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2023, November 11, 2023 and November 14, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0241

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,600,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 2,800,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,800,000 shares, subject to an accelerated expiry.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a two-year period from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 34,680 N/A 167,400

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.24 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 8, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0242

EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP. ("EMPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,104,513 non-transferable common share purchase warrants ("Initial Bonus Warrants") to an arm's length party (the "Lender") in return for an initial drawdown of $3,596,849 USD (the "Initial Advance") from a credit facility loan ("Facility") extended by the Lender. Pursuant to the terms of a Loan Facility Agreement dated December 5, 2023 (the "Agreement"), the Company may draw up to a maximum of $28,500,000 USD from the Lender. Future Advances shall be available to the Company per the terms of the Agreement in tranches of no less than $2,000,000 USD per Future Advance. Additional bonus warrants may be granted in connection with Future Advances, subject to Exchange policy pricing limitations, and subject to prior Exchange approval.

Proceeds from the Facility will be used to repay the existing loan with an Affiliate of the Lender ("Lender Affiliate"), and to finance future investments. The drawn amounts will bear an interest rate equal to the secured overnight financing rate plus 7.5% per annum. An arrangement fee of 2% from each draw will be added to the aggregate drawn amount. The amounts drawn from the Initial Advance and future drawdowns ("Future Advances") will mature 3-years from the date of the draw, and will be secured against the existing investment assets of the Company.

Each Initial Bonus Warrant shall be exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.31 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance. As a condition of the Initial Bonus Warrants, 2,535,633 existing bonus warrants issued to the Lender Affiliate in connection with the previous credit facility will be cancelled.

For further information, please reference the Company's press releases dated November 23, 2023; December 5, 2023; and December 11, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0243

INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP. ("IGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,402,780 shares Purchase Price: $0.18 per share Warrants: 2,701,388 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,701,388 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a two-year period



Number of Shares: 9,041,664 shares Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 71,671 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 551,111



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: 124,207.97 NA 670,599

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.24 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 11, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0244

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP. ("MLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,750,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.19 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 38,237.50 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release on December 7, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0245

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 27, 2023, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 14, 2023, November 21, 2023 and November 22, 2023:



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 39,331.20 N/A 385,309

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 7, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0246

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0247

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:12 a.m. PST, Dec. 12, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0248

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 10, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $5,000,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures.



Conversion Price: Convertible into 10,416,667 common shares of the Company at $0.48 per share of principal outstanding.



Maturity Date: December 31, 2025.



Forced Conversion: The Company may, at its option, convert the outstanding Debentures, at any time prior to the Maturity Date, if the 20-day volume-weighted average share price of the Common Shares on the TSXV equals or exceeds $0.65 per Common Share.



Interest rate: 9.6% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Principal of Convertible Notes ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 $497,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $150,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,400 N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

