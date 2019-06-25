VANCOUVER, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FINDEV INC. ("FDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.0075

Payable Date: July 12, 2019

Record Date: June 28, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: June 27, 2019

________________________________________

GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC. ("GOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated June 6, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 27, 2019, the common shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

15,512,469 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GOM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 380895805 (new)

________________________________________

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated June 10, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 27, 2019, the common shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,893,409 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 390087302 (new)

________________________________________

P SQUARED RENEWABLES INC. ("PSQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 25, 2019 effective at the open, Thursday, June 27, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PT.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.0006

Payable Date: July 15, 2019

Record Date: June 30, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: June 27, 2019

________________________________________

ROCKY MOUNTAIN LIQUOR INC. ("RUM")("RUM.DB.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, the Company's convertible unsecured subordinated debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange due to an early redemption.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, the debentures will be halted.

Mandatory trading and settlement rules:

Trade Dates Settlement Dates June 28, 2019 July 2, 2019 July 2, 2019 July 2, 2019

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 29, 2019.

________________________________________

19/06/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 10, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("ABM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 13, 2018 between Athabasca Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and 2132561 Alberta Ltd, 799462 Alberta Ltd, Sierra Geological Corp and 102004623 Saskatchewan Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors") whereby the Company will acquire 19 Alberta Metallic and Industrial Mineral permits and 4 British Columbia Mineral Claims. These mineral permits are located in the Pounce region of Alberta / BC. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay $1,498,000 cash consideration and issue 1,186,956 common shares.

_______________________________________

AURION RESOURCES LTD. ("AU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.43 a.m. PST, June 25, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BELL COPPER CORPORATION ("BCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 07, 2019:

Number of Shares: 851,250 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 851,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 851,250 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 24, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 11,000,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.135 per flow through share



Warrants: 5,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.18



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 29 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Jean-Marc Lacoste Y 100,000 Ryan Kalt Y 1,175,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 100,000







Finder's Fee:

Ray Kenney $7,427.70 cash; 55,020 warrants Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. 21,000 shares; 31,500 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. 169,778 shares; 32,445 warrants Goodman & Company Investment Counsel Inc. 402,500 shares; 603,750 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. 52,500 shares; 78,750 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.18



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 year term

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CONFEDERATION MINERALS LTD. ("CFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement among 1106877 B.C. Ltd. ("110"), the shareholders of 110 and the Company dated May 27, 2019, whereby the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of 110, which holds certain exploration properties in the Red Lake Gold Mining District, Ontario. In consideration, the Company will issue 4,500,000 common shares to the shareholders of 110.

________________________________________

CORE GOLD INC. ("CGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,560,134 shares to settle outstanding debt for $665,635.05.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP. ("EW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, June 25, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,037,667 flow-through units ("FT Unit") comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant") and

2,900,000 non flow-through Units ("Non FT Unit) comprised of one common share and one share purchase Warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.06 per FT Unit and $0.05 per Non FT Unit



Warrants: 3,937,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,937,667 shares



Warrant Price: $0.10 until the earlier of (i) 30 days following the issuance of a news release by the Company that the trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at or greater than $0.16 per Common Share for 10 consecutive trading days; and (ii) June 19, 2021.



Number of Placees: 22 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units Brian Testo Y 100,000 Non FT Joanne Price Y 100,000 Non FT Sam Pillersdorf Y 200,000 Non FT La Prima Investments Limited



(Solomon Pillersdorf) Y 166,000 FT







Finder's Fee: Cash commissions of $5,526.00 paid and 104,100 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") issued to Canaccord Genuity Corp. The Finder's Warrants have the terms identical to the Warrants.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 20, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

JERVOIS MINING LTD. ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5.05 a.m. PST, June 25, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, June 25, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OCULUS VISIONTECH INC. ("OVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placements

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 24, 2019, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 4, 2019:

Finder's Fee: Cash commissions of $18,000.00 paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp

Cash commissions of $25,251.99 paid to Haywood Securities Inc.

________________________________________

P SQUARED RENEWABLES INC. ("PSQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, June 25, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted due to

failure to complete a qualifying transaction within 24 months of listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PARA RESOURCES INC. ("PBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, June 25, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PHILIPPINE METALS INC. ("PHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.10 p.m. PST, June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PHILIPPINE METALS INC. ("PHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.03 a.m. PST, June 25, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 6,021,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.58 per common share



Warrants: 6,021,000 warrants to purchase 6,021,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.85 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.



Number of Placees: 19 Placees



Finder's Fee: Three finders received a commission totaling $106,395 cash.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated May 16, 2019; May 28, 2019 and June 19, 2019.

________________________________________

PYROGENÈSE CANADA INC. («PYR»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 juin 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 6 021 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,58$ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 6 021 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 021 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,85$ pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.



Nombre de souscripteurs : 19 souscripteurs



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Trois intermédiaires ont reçu des honoraires totalisant 106 395$ en espèces.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans les communiqués de presse datés du 16 mai 2019, 28 mai 2019 et 19 juin 2019.

__________________________________

ROUTE1 INC. ("ROI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 14, 2019, between Kathleen Pakkebier (the "Seller"), Route1 Inc. (the "Company") and Route 1 Security Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Portable Computer Systems, Inc.

As consideration, the Company shall pay the Seller US$1,030,000 at closing, plus US$970,000 in two unsecured notes. Additionally, the Company will issue 11,200,000 common shares to the Seller.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 14, 2019.

________________________________________

SCOZINC MINING LTD. ("SZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 391,666 shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per share to settle outstanding debt for $156,666.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Christopher Hopkins Y $33,333 $0.40 83,333 Joseph Ringwald Y $40,000 $0.40 100,000 Louis G. Montpellier Y $33,333 $0.40 83,333

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated, May 7, 2019 and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on June 14, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 45,535,170 shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.03 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,366,055. In addition, a total of 8,727,625 non-transferable compensation warrants were issued in consideration of providing a stand-by guarantee. Each non-transferable compensation warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a 60 month period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2019.

________________________________________

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 4,403,334 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow through share



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 1,565,385 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per non flow through share



Warrants: 782,693 share purchase warrants to purchase 782,693 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 13 Placees





Finder's Fee:

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. $30,000.00 cash; 200,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $7,429.50 cash



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 months from closing

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

WINSTON CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("WNST.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating various agreements whereby the Company will acquire common shares of 0995237 BC Ltd., which has an option to acquire the Kenville Gold Mine located in Nelson BC, for the following consideration:

145,000 common shares to Justin Sather

12,500 common shares to Deborah Holden

12,500 common shares to Mark Holden

66,666 common shares to Westman Management Ltd.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

