TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jun 25, 2019, 17:56 ET
VANCOUVER, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
FINDEV INC. ("FDI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per Unit: $0.0075
Payable Date: July 12, 2019
Record Date: June 28, 2019
Ex-distribution Date: June 27, 2019
________________________________________
GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC. ("GOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated June 6, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening June 27, 2019, the common shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
15,512,469
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GOM
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
380895805
|
(new)
________________________________________
GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated June 10, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening June 27, 2019, the common shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
5,893,409
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GR
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
390087302
|
(new)
________________________________________
P SQUARED RENEWABLES INC. ("PSQ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 25, 2019 effective at the open, Thursday, June 27, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PT.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per Unit: $0.0006
Payable Date: July 15, 2019
Record Date: June 30, 2019
Ex-distribution Date: June 27, 2019
________________________________________
ROCKY MOUNTAIN LIQUOR INC. ("RUM")("RUM.DB.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the close of business on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, the Company's convertible unsecured subordinated debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange due to an early redemption.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, the debentures will be halted.
Mandatory trading and settlement rules:
|
Trade Dates
|
Settlement Dates
|
June 28, 2019
|
July 2, 2019
|
July 2, 2019
|
July 2, 2019
The Company's common shares will continue to trade on TSX Venture Exchange.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 29, 2019.
________________________________________
19/06/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 10, 2019.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("ABM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 13, 2018 between Athabasca Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and 2132561 Alberta Ltd, 799462 Alberta Ltd, Sierra Geological Corp and 102004623 Saskatchewan Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors") whereby the Company will acquire 19 Alberta Metallic and Industrial Mineral permits and 4 British Columbia Mineral Claims. These mineral permits are located in the Pounce region of Alberta / BC. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay $1,498,000 cash consideration and issue 1,186,956 common shares.
_______________________________________
AURION RESOURCES LTD. ("AU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4.43 a.m. PST, June 25, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BELL COPPER CORPORATION ("BCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 07, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
851,250 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
851,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 851,250 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.20
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
1 Year
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 24, 2019:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
11,000,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.135 per flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
5,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.18
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Jean-Marc Lacoste
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Ryan Kalt
|
Y
|
1,175,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
100,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Ray Kenney
|
$7,427.70 cash; 55,020 warrants
|
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.
|
21,000 shares; 31,500 warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
169,778 shares; 32,445 warrants
|
Goodman & Company Investment Counsel Inc.
|
402,500 shares; 603,750 warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
52,500 shares; 78,750 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.18
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 year term
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
CONFEDERATION MINERALS LTD. ("CFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement among 1106877 B.C. Ltd. ("110"), the shareholders of 110 and the Company dated May 27, 2019, whereby the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of 110, which holds certain exploration properties in the Red Lake Gold Mining District, Ontario. In consideration, the Company will issue 4,500,000 common shares to the shareholders of 110.
________________________________________
CORE GOLD INC. ("CGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,560,134 shares to settle outstanding debt for $665,635.05.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP. ("EW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, June 25, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 20, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,037,667 flow-through units ("FT Unit") comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant") and
|
2,900,000 non flow-through Units ("Non FT Unit) comprised of one common share and one share purchase Warrant.
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per FT Unit and $0.05 per Non FT Unit
|
Warrants:
|
3,937,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,937,667 shares
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.10 until the earlier of (i) 30 days following the issuance of a news release by the Company that the trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at or greater than $0.16 per Common Share for 10 consecutive trading days; and (ii) June 19, 2021.
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
Number of Units
|
Brian Testo
|
Y
|
100,000 Non FT
|
Joanne Price
|
Y
|
100,000 Non FT
|
Sam Pillersdorf
|
Y
|
200,000 Non FT
|
La Prima Investments Limited
|
(Solomon Pillersdorf)
|
Y
|
166,000 FT
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Cash commissions of $5,526.00 paid and 104,100 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") issued to Canaccord Genuity Corp. The Finder's Warrants have the terms identical to the Warrants.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 20, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
JERVOIS MINING LTD. ("JRV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5.05 a.m. PST, June 25, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, June 25, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
OCULUS VISIONTECH INC. ("OVT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placements
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 24, 2019, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 4, 2019:
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Cash commissions of $18,000.00 paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp
|
Cash commissions of $25,251.99 paid to Haywood Securities Inc.
________________________________________
P SQUARED RENEWABLES INC. ("PSQ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, June 25, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted due to
failure to complete a qualifying transaction within 24 months of listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PARA RESOURCES INC. ("PBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, June 25, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PHILIPPINE METALS INC. ("PHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12.10 p.m. PST, June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PHILIPPINE METALS INC. ("PHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.03 a.m. PST, June 25, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
6,021,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.58 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
6,021,000 warrants to purchase 6,021,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.85 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Three finders received a commission totaling $106,395 cash.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated May 16, 2019; May 28, 2019 and June 19, 2019.
________________________________________
PYROGENÈSE CANADA INC. («PYR»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 juin 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
6 021 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,58$ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
6 021 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 021 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,85$ pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
19 souscripteurs
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
Trois intermédiaires ont reçu des honoraires totalisant 106 395$ en espèces.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans les communiqués de presse datés du 16 mai 2019, 28 mai 2019 et 19 juin 2019.
__________________________________
ROUTE1 INC. ("ROI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 14, 2019, between Kathleen Pakkebier (the "Seller"), Route1 Inc. (the "Company") and Route 1 Security Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Portable Computer Systems, Inc.
As consideration, the Company shall pay the Seller US$1,030,000 at closing, plus US$970,000 in two unsecured notes. Additionally, the Company will issue 11,200,000 common shares to the Seller.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 14, 2019.
________________________________________
SCOZINC MINING LTD. ("SZM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 391,666 shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per share to settle outstanding debt for $156,666.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
4 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Christopher Hopkins
|
Y
|
$33,333
|
$0.40
|
83,333
|
Joseph Ringwald
|
Y
|
$40,000
|
$0.40
|
100,000
|
Louis G. Montpellier
|
Y
|
$33,333
|
$0.40
|
83,333
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated, May 7, 2019 and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on June 14, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 45,535,170 shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.03 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,366,055. In addition, a total of 8,727,625 non-transferable compensation warrants were issued in consideration of providing a stand-by guarantee. Each non-transferable compensation warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a 60 month period.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2019.
________________________________________
VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2019:
|
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
4,403,334 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per flow through share
|
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
1,565,385 non flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.13 per non flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
782,693 share purchase warrants to purchase 782,693 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.25
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
18 Months
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.
|
$30,000.00 cash; 200,000 warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$7,429.50 cash
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.25
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
18 months from closing
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
WINSTON CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("WNST.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating various agreements whereby the Company will acquire common shares of 0995237 BC Ltd., which has an option to acquire the Kenville Gold Mine located in Nelson BC, for the following consideration:
145,000 common shares to Justin Sather
12,500 common shares to Deborah Holden
12,500 common shares to Mark Holden
66,666 common shares to Westman Management Ltd.
________________________________________
