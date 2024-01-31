VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0324

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD.H")

[formerly iSign Media Solutions Inc. ("ISD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, February 2, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of February 2, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ISD to ISD.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated September 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2024-0325

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG.H")

[formerly Western Magnesium Corporation ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, February 2, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 2, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from WMG to WMG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

24/01/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0326

ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 02, 2024:

Number of Shares: 11,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: USD$0.10 per common share



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 3 4,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 22, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-0327

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective August 15, 2023 (the "Original Convertible Debenture"), the Exchange has consented to a replacement of the Original Convertible Debenture (the "Replacement Convertible Debenture"):

Original Convertible Debenture

Conversion Price: $0.31



Replacement Convertible

Debenture Conversion Price: $0.30



Original Convertible Debenture

Maturity Date: December 31, 2023



Replacement Convertible

Debenture Maturity Date: December 31, 2024

All other details of the Replacement Convertible Debenture remain unchanged from the Original Convertible Debenture.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 21, 2023, December 8, 2023 and January 25, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0328

ATACAMA COPPER CORPORATION ("ACOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 555,556 Common Shares ("Common Share")



Purchase Price: $0.18 per Common Share



Number of Placees: 1 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on January 12, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-0329

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted to extend the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,996,653



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: Of these 1,996,653 warrants, 1,586,653 warrants would have expired on March 28, 2024 and 410,000 would have expired on March 30, 2024.



New Expiry Date of Warrants: Of these 1,996,653 warrants, 1,586,653 will expire on March 28, 2025, and 410,000 will expire on March 30, 2025, resulting in an extension of one year to the expiry date of these warrants.



Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.25

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of an aggregate of 1,996,653 common shares and 1,996,653 warrants, which was accepted for filing by TSX Venture Exchange effective April 4, 2022.

BULLETIN V2024-0330

BELL COPPER CORPORATION ("BCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 2,868,550 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 2,868,550 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,868,550 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,560 NA 57,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 30, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0331

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective August 4, 2023, the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 4, 2023 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System, the Base Shelf Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each province and territory, except Quebec. The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated January 19, 2024, related to the offering of units of the Company described below.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on January 26, 2024, for gross proceeds of $5,750,000.

Offering: 28,750,000 units (including full exercise of the over-allotment option). Each unit consisting of one share and one-half common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $0.20 per unit.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.30 per share for 3 years from the closing date.



Underwriters: Red Cloud Securities Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc., PI Financial Corporation, and Research Capital Corporation.



Underwriters' Commission: A total of $336,000 cash.



Underwriters' Warrants: A total of 1,680,000 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.20 per share for 3 years from the closing date.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option exercisable to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units. The over-allotment option was exercised in full at closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 17, 2024, January 19, 2024, and January 26, 2024, and the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated January 19, 2024, which have been filed on SEDAR+.

BULLETIN V2024-0332

COSA RESOURCES CORP. ("COSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated January 12, 2024, (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired 100% right, title, and interest in eight mineral claims comprising Titan, Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Titan"). Titan covers eight mineral dispositions totaling 9,333 hectares.

By way of consideration, the Company paid $10,000 in cash to the Vendor and issued 300,000 shares to the Vendor at a deemed price of $0.51 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 17, 2024 and January 31, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0333

FOUNDERS METALS INC. ("FDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,250,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fees: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release on August 28, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-0334

FOUNDERS METALS INC. ("FDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 31,000

Agent's Fee:

$155,250.00 payable to BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.

$69,000.00 payable to Clarus Securities Inc.

$3,000.00 payable to Richardson Wealth Limited

$120,750.00 payable to Paradigm Capital Inc.

The Company issued a news release on November 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-0335

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,151,143 Flow-Through shares and 27,209,000 Charity Flow-Through Shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per Flow-Through Share and $0.18 per Charity Flow-Through Share



Number of Placees: 39 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 8 21,470,256 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,399.00 N/A 9,996 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 2, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Additionally, the Company issued press releases announcing amendments to the terms of the private placement on December 4, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-0336

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 31, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0337

INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2023, December 28, 2023, and January 16, 2024:

Number of Shares: 17,188,235 shares Purchase Price: $0.34 per share Warrants: 17,188,235 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,188,235 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period, and subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Special Warrants: 2,223,529 special warrants Purchase Price: $0.34 per special warrant

Each Special Warrant entitles the holder to receive one unit of the Company without payment of any additional consideration but subject to an exercise limitation. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole common share purchase warrant being exercisable into one common share at $0.45 for a two-year period and subject to accelerated expiry. Number of Placees: 78 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 3 343,038 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 10 877,100



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $111,429.70 NA 321,560

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.45 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 8, 2024 and January 25, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0338

LQWD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("LQWD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2023:

Number of Units: 1,625,000 Unit



Purchase Price: $0.40 per Unit



Warrants: 1,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,625,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.60 for a two-year period



Number of Placee: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Share





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 2 387,500









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on Jan 22, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-0339

LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV") ("LTV.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:25 a.m. PST, Jan. 31, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0340

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 23, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on February 23, 2022. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated March 22, 2023, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 23, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $ 280,482.10 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from October 01, 2023, to December 31, 2023 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, occurred for gross proceeds of $ 280,482.10

Agents: Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc.



Offering: 13,411,000 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of $0.021 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being a cash payment of $5,609.64 in aggregate for the quarter ended December 31, 2023

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 23, 2022, the Prospectus Supplement dated March 22, 2023, and the news release dated January 19, 2024 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

BULLETIN V2024-0341

MADORO METALS CORP. ("MDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the agreement dated January 18, 2024, to the Original Purchase Agreement dated January 31, 2023, between Madoro Metals Corp. (the Company), and Arms' length parties (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 213 claims known as the First Green lithium project located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Under the Amendment Agreement, the Vendors shall grant the Company an extension on the due date on $150,000 of the exploration expenditures due on the Property by January 31, 2024, by extending the due date on $75,000 to January 31, 2025, and $75,000 to January 31, 2026. In addition, the Vendors shall extend the due date on $18,000 of the second cash payment from January 31, 2024, to July 31, 2024.

In consideration of the Vendors agreeing to amend the Agreement, the Issuer shall issue the Vendors an additional 600,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the company's news release dated January 23, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0342

MASIVO SILVER CORP. ("MASS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,200,000



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.38 (unchanged)



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 8, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 8, 2025

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,200,000 shares with 2,200,000 share purchase warrants (post-consolidation) attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 10, 2021.

BULLETIN V2024-0343

MOOVLY MEDIA INC. ("MVY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 12, 2024:

Number of units : 16,666,866 Units



Purchase Price : $0.045 per unit



Warrant : 16,666,866 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,666,866 shares



Warrant Purchase Price : $0.08 for 2 years from the date of issuance



Number of Place : 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A 305,580

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.08 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 25, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-0344

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by Morien Resources Corp. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 30, 2024, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 3,614,320 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from February 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by CIBC World Markets Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 31, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0345

NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 27, 2023.

Number of Shares: 29,777,726 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.105 per common share



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $11,535.56 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 12, 2023, December 22, 2023, January 2, 2024 and January 24, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-0346

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE") ("RZE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:35 a.m. PST, Jan. 31, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

