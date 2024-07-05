TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jul 05, 2024, 22:28 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2064
LANESBOROUGH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("LRT.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin number V2024-2076 issued today July 5, 2024 and the Company's press release issued July 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.
_______________________________________
24/07/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2065
ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:28 a.m. PST, July 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2066
ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, July 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2067
ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$4,421,720
|
Offering:
|
88,434,400 Listed Shares with 88,434,400 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.06 per warrant for a 36-month period.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
Nil
|
500,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 until June 27, 2027.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated March 12, March 26, April 23, May 1, May 28, May 31 and June 27, 2024.
MINES ABCOURT INC. (« ABI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 juillet 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
4 421 720 $
|
Offre :
|
88 434 400 actions ordinaires et 88 434 400 bons de souscription attachés
|
Prix d'offre :
|
0,05 $ par action ordinaire
|
Termes d'exercice des bons :
|
0,06 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 36 mois
|
Commissions autres
|
qu'en espèces :
|
Actions
|
Bons de
|
souscription
|
Intermédiaires
|
N/A
|
500 000
|
Modalités de la commission : Chacun des 500 000 bons de souscription non transférable est exerçable à 0,06 $ jusqu'au 27 juin 2027.
|
Divulgation publique :
|
Veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés des 12 mars, 26 mars, 23 avril, 1 mai, 28 mai, 31 mai et 27 juin 2024.
__________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2068
BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$113,000
|
Offering:
|
7,533,333 Listed Shares with 7,533,333 non-transferable warrants attached.
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.015 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 26, 2024, and July 4, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2069
CNJ CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INC. ("CNJ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:40 a.m. PST, July 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2070
FRX INNOVATIONS INC. ("FRXI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:37 a.m. PST, July 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2071
FREEPORT RESOURCES INC. ("FRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$5,235,405.85
|
Offering:
|
104,708,117 Listed Shares with 52,354,059 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
N/A
|
768,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a two-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 4, 2024, April 10, 2024, April 30, 2024, May 21, 2024, May 30, 2024, June 3, 2024, June 17, 2024, June 24, 2024 and July 2, 2024.
__________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2072
GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,310,250 shares to settle outstanding debt for $226,205.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$226,205.00
|
$0.02
|
11,310,250
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 10, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2073
INFIELD MINERALS CORP. ("INFD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 29, 2024, between Infield Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors, pursuant to which the Company will acquire all the issued and outstanding share capital of 1468289 B.C. Ltd. ("BC Co.") in exchange for 5,422,896 common shares of the Company. The sole asset of BC Co is an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kings Canyon property in the State of Utah (the "Property") held by Geomark Minerals USA Inc. ("Geomark") pursuant to an option agreement dated February 29, 2024 (the "Kings Canyon Option Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Kings Canyon Option Agreement, in order to earn a 100% undivided interest in the Property, the Company must pay to Geomark a total of $1,200,000 over a period of thirty months, as further described in the May 30, 2024 press release.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 30, 2024 and June 25, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2074
KOBO RESOURCES INC. ("KRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,932,545
|
Offering:
|
8,378,700 Listed Shares with 4,189,350 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.35 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.55 per warrant until June 4, 2026.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
Nil
|
644,960
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.35 until June 4, 2026.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 16, 2024, May 30, 2024, June 4, 2024 and July 2, 2024.
RESSOURCES KOBO INC. ("KRI")
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 juillet 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
2 932 545 $
|
Offre :
|
8 378 700 actions inscrites et 4 189 350 bons de souscription attachés
|
Prix d'offre :
|
0,35 $ par action inscrite
|
Termes d'exercice des bons :
|
0,55 $ par bon de souscription jusqu'au 4 juin 2026
|
Commissions autres
|
qu'en espèces :
|
Actions
|
Bons de
|
souscription
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
Nil
|
644 960
|
Modalités de la commission : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable est exerçable à 0,35 $ jusqu'au 4 juin 2026.
|
Divulgation publique :
|
Veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés des 16 mai 2024, 30 mai 2024, 4 juin 2024 et 2 juillet 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2075
KOBO RESOURCES INC. ("KRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$4,480,828.50
|
Offering:
|
12,802,367 Listed Shares with 6,401,182 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.35 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.55 per warrant until June 4, 2026.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Nil
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 16, 2024, May 30, 2024, June 4, 2024 and July 2, 2024.
RESSOURCES KOBO INC. ("KRI")
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 juillet 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
4 480 828,50 $
|
Offre :
|
12 802 367 actions inscrites et 6 401 182 bons de souscription attachés
|
Prix d'offre :
|
0,35 $ par action inscrite
|
Termes d'exercice des bons :
|
0,55 $ par bon de souscription jusqu'au 4 juin 2026
|
Commissions autres
|
qu'en espèces :
|
Aucune
|
Divulgation publique :
|
Veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés des 16 mai 2024, 30 mai 2024, 4 juin 2024 et 2 juillet 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2076
LANESBOROUGH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("LRT.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:59 p.m. PST, July 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2077
MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement, Convertible Debentures
|
Offering:
|
US$5,172,500 (approx. CAD$7,020,117) principal amount of unsecured convertible debenture, convertible into 2,586,250 Listed Shares
|
Conversion Price:
|
US$2.00 (approx. CAD$2.7144) per Listed Share
|
Maturity Date:
|
December 31, 2025
|
Interest Rate:
|
10% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Commission Terms: N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 25, 2024, May 3, 2024, June 26, 2024 and July 5, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2078
MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 31,345 common shares to settle interest payment to certain debenture holders for CAD$52,660), with respect to the US$5,172,500, 10% unsecured convertible debentures due December 31, 2025, issued on May 3, 2024.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2079
PAMBILI NATURAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PNN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,704,910 common shares at CAD$0.055 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$310,000 (approx. CAD$423,770).
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article