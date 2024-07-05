VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2064

LANESBOROUGH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("LRT.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin number V2024-2076 issued today July 5, 2024 and the Company's press release issued July 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

_______________________________________

24/07/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2065

ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:28 a.m. PST, July 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2066

ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, July 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2067

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $4,421,720



Offering: 88,434,400 Listed Shares with 88,434,400 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per warrant for a 36-month period.



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warants

Finders (Aggregate) Nil 500,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 until June 27, 2027. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated March 12, March 26, April 23, May 1, May 28, May 31 and June 27, 2024.

MINES ABCOURT INC. (« ABI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier Produit brut : 4 421 720 $ Offre : 88 434 400 actions ordinaires et 88 434 400 bons de souscription attachés Prix d'offre : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire Termes d'exercice des bons : 0,06 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 36 mois

Commissions autres





qu'en espèces :

Actions Bons de





souscription

Intermédiaires

(collectivement) N/A 500 000



Modalités de la commission : Chacun des 500 000 bons de souscription non transférable est exerçable à 0,06 $ jusqu'au 27 juin 2027.



Divulgation publique : Veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés des 12 mars, 26 mars, 23 avril, 1 mai, 28 mai, 31 mai et 27 juin 2024.

__________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2068

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $113,000 Offering: 7,533,333 Listed Shares with 7,533,333 non-transferable warrants attached. Offering Price: $0.015 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a 2-year period. Non-Cash Commissions: N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 26, 2024, and July 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2069

CNJ CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INC. ("CNJ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:40 a.m. PST, July 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2070

FRX INNOVATIONS INC. ("FRXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:37 a.m. PST, July 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2071

FREEPORT RESOURCES INC. ("FRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $5,235,405.85



Offering: 104,708,117 Listed Shares with 52,354,059 warrants



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: Finders (Aggregate) Shares Warrants



N/A 768,000



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a two-year period.

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 4, 2024, April 10, 2024, April 30, 2024, May 21, 2024, May 30, 2024, June 3, 2024, June 17, 2024, June 24, 2024 and July 2, 2024.



__________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2072

GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,310,250 shares to settle outstanding debt for $226,205.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $226,205.00 $0.02 11,310,250 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 10, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2073

INFIELD MINERALS CORP. ("INFD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 29, 2024, between Infield Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors, pursuant to which the Company will acquire all the issued and outstanding share capital of 1468289 B.C. Ltd. ("BC Co.") in exchange for 5,422,896 common shares of the Company. The sole asset of BC Co is an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kings Canyon property in the State of Utah (the "Property") held by Geomark Minerals USA Inc. ("Geomark") pursuant to an option agreement dated February 29, 2024 (the "Kings Canyon Option Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Kings Canyon Option Agreement, in order to earn a 100% undivided interest in the Property, the Company must pay to Geomark a total of $1,200,000 over a period of thirty months, as further described in the May 30, 2024 press release.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 30, 2024 and June 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2074

KOBO RESOURCES INC. ("KRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,932,545



Offering: 8,378,700 Listed Shares with 4,189,350 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.35 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.55 per warrant until June 4, 2026.



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. Nil 644,960



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.35 until June 4, 2026. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 16, 2024, May 30, 2024, June 4, 2024 and July 2, 2024.

RESSOURCES KOBO INC. ("KRI")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier Produit brut : 2 932 545 $ Offre : 8 378 700 actions inscrites et 4 189 350 bons de souscription attachés Prix d'offre : 0,35 $ par action inscrite Termes d'exercice des bons : 0,55 $ par bon de souscription jusqu'au 4 juin 2026

Commissions autres





qu'en espèces :

Actions Bons de





souscription

Leede Jones Gable Inc. Nil 644 960



Modalités de la commission : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable est exerçable à 0,35 $ jusqu'au 4 juin 2026.



Divulgation publique : Veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés des 16 mai 2024, 30 mai 2024, 4 juin 2024 et 2 juillet 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2075

KOBO RESOURCES INC. ("KRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $4,480,828.50

Offering: 12,802,367 Listed Shares with 6,401,182 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.35 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.55 per warrant until June 4, 2026.

Non-Cash Commissions: Nil

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 16, 2024, May 30, 2024, June 4, 2024 and July 2, 2024.

RESSOURCES KOBO INC. ("KRI")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier Produit brut : 4 480 828,50 $ Offre : 12 802 367 actions inscrites et 6 401 182 bons de souscription attachés Prix d'offre : 0,35 $ par action inscrite Termes d'exercice des bons : 0,55 $ par bon de souscription jusqu'au 4 juin 2026

Commissions autres





qu'en espèces : Aucune





Divulgation publique : Veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés des 16 mai 2024, 30 mai 2024, 4 juin 2024 et 2 juillet 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2076

LANESBOROUGH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("LRT.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:59 p.m. PST, July 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2077

MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Convertible Debentures



Offering: US$5,172,500 (approx. CAD$7,020,117) principal amount of unsecured convertible debenture, convertible into 2,586,250 Listed Shares



Conversion Price: US$2.00 (approx. CAD$2.7144) per Listed Share



Maturity Date: December 31, 2025



Interest Rate: 10% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Commission Terms: N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 25, 2024, May 3, 2024, June 26, 2024 and July 5, 2024.



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2078

MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 31,345 common shares to settle interest payment to certain debenture holders for CAD$52,660), with respect to the US$5,172,500, 10% unsecured convertible debentures due December 31, 2025, issued on May 3, 2024.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2079

PAMBILI NATURAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PNN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,704,910 common shares at CAD$0.055 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$310,000 (approx. CAD$423,770).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

