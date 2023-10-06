VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions on October 4, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) TRA 2 Teras Resources Inc. Annual audited financial statements, annual

management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the

year 2023/05/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

GOLD BULL RESOURCES CORP. ("GBRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 05, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on September 7, 2023, the Company has consolidated its share capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 10, 2023, the common shares of Gold Bull Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidation basis. The Company is classified as a "Mineral Exploration/Development" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,834,686 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GBRC (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 380556407 (new)

________________________________________

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: October 31, 2023

Record Date: October 20, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: October 19, 2023

________________________________________

IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the news releases of IOU Financial Inc. (the "Company") dated July 14, 2023, August 10, 2023, August 16, 2023, September 12, 2023, September 15, 2023 and September 29, 2023, the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Friday, October 6, 2023.

The delisting of the Shares results from the completion of a going private transaction by statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Québec) (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which 9494-3677 Québec Inc. (the "Purchaser"), a corporation created by a group composed of (i) funds managed by Neuberger Berman ("Neuberger Berman"), (ii) funds managed by Palos Capital, including Palos IOU Inc. ("Palos IOU" and, together with Palos Capital, "Palos"), a newly-formed company consisting of certain affiliates of Palos Capital, certain former shareholders of the Company and directors and officers of the Company, and (iii) Fintech Ventures Fund, LLLP ("FinTech"), acquired all of the issued and outstanding Shares other than certain Shares held by Neuberger Berman, Palos and FinTech, who received, in respect of such Shares, consideration consisting of common shares of the Purchaser, for a purchase price of $0.22 in cash per Share, all as more particularly described in the Company's management information circular dated August 14, 2023 (the "Circular").

The Arrangement was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special shareholders' meeting held on September 12, 2023 and by the Superior Court of Québec on September 15, 2023.

For more information, please consult the Circular available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

FINANCIÈRE IOU INC. (« IOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Radiation de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 octobre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite aux communiqués de presse de Financière IOU inc. (la « société ») émis les 14 juillet 2023, 10 août 2023, 16 août 2023, 12 septembre 2023, 15 septembre 2023 et 29 septembre 2023, les actions ordinaires de la société (les « actions ») seront retirées de la cote de la Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires le vendredi 6 octobre 2023.

La radiation de la cote des actions résulte de la réalisation d'une opération de privatisation par plan d'arrangement aux termes de la Loi sur les sociétés par actions (Québec) (l'« arrangement ») en vertu de laquelle 9494-3677 Québec Inc. (l' « acquéreur »), société créée par un groupe composé (i) de fonds gérés par Neuberger Berman (« Neuberger Berman »), (ii) de fonds gérés par Palos Capital, incluant Palos IOU Inc. (« Palos IOU » et, avec Palos Capital, « Palos »), société nouvellement formée par un groupe composé de membres du même groupe que Palos Capital, de certains anciens actionnaires de la société et d'administrateurs et de dirigeants de la société, et (iii) de Fintech Ventures Fund, LLLP (« FinTech »), a acquis toutes les actions émises et en circulation moyennant un prix d'achat en espèces de 0,22 $ par action, à l'exception de certaines actions détenues par Neuberger Berman, Palos et FinTech, qui ont reçu une contrepartie composée d'actions ordinaires de l'acquéreur à l'égard de ces actions, le tout comme décrit plus amplement dans la circulaire d'information de la direction de la société datée du 14 août 2023 (la « circulaire »).

L'arrangement a été approuvé par les actionnaires de la société lors d'une assemblée extraordinaire des actionnaires tenue le 12 septembre 2023 et par la Cour supérieure du Québec le 15 septembre 2023.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter la circulaire disponible sous le profil de la société sur SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

_______________________________________

MAGNETIC NORTH ACQUISITION CORP. ("MNC") ("MNC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 5, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions dated July 4, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 10, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of Magnetic North Acquisition Corp.

_______________________________________

23/10/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

FLORENCE ONE CAPITAL INC. ("FONC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:39 p.m. PST, October 4, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 22, 2023, September 1, 2023, and September 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,806,271 shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Warrants: 3,403,090 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,403,090 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 295,454 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 834,700



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $64,495.20 N/A 293,160 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 2, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

GENSOURCE POTASH CORPORATION ("GSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 05, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,863,588 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 4,863,588 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,863,588 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 per share for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 4,763,588 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 02, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amendment #3 Agreement dated August 24, 2023, between Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the Company) and a Non-Arm's length vendor to amend an amended agreement dated November 11, 2020, and a second amended agreement dated February 17, 2023, to acquire a 100% interest in certain royalties held by the vendor over the Pinguico Project located near Guanajuato, Mexico. In lieu of a final cash payment of $625,000 due on or before October 16, 2023, the agreement has been amended as follows:

$125,000 cash due and payable within three business days of execution of Amendment #3. $150,000 cash due shall be payable in 468,750 common shares at a deemed price of $0.32 $350,000 cash due on or before March 15, 2024 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 20, 2020, and August 23, 2023.

________________________________________

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Convertible Debenture: $450,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 4,500,000 shares at a conversion price of $0.10 per common share



Maturity date: 24 months after the closing of the Private Placement



Interest rate: 11.0 % per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 22, 2023.

GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture Convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN: 5 octobre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Débenture convertible: 450 000 $



Prix de conversion: Le capital est convertible en 4 500 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,10 $ par action



Date d'échéance: 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Taux d'intérêt: 11 % par année



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraires d'intémédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 22 septembre 2023.

________________________________________

M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 5, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW") ("NOW.WT") ("NOW.WT.A") ("NOW.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 694,945 common shares to fulfill its earn-out obligation in connection with the previously announced acquisition of Allegient Defense, Inc. on December 21, 2021, and April 6, 2022.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 8, 2023.

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,672,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 3,672,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,672,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.27 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 333,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $16,864.79 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 28, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,526,039 shares to settle outstanding debt for $555,728.80.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

________________________________________

RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,769,000 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.275 per share Warrants: 5,769,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,769,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two year period



Number of Shares: 4,800,000 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.25 per share Warrants: 4,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,800,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 920,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 650,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $122,628.50 N/A 456,140

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 19, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 479,198 shares at a deemed price of $0.21, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period July 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023, pursuant to agreements dated January 3, 2023, and publicly announced March 27, 2023.

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 6 $100,631.25 $0.21 479,198

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 3,906,250 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 30, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 31, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a senior credit facility loan dated April 30, 2021 whereby 41,250,000 share purchase warrants (pre-consolidated) were issued as bonus warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 28, 2021. The extension of warrants is in connection with the execution of the fifth amendment to the existing senior credit facility loan. For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 2, 2023.

________________________________________

THE MINT CORPORATION ("MIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 5, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

PEPCAP RESOURCES, INC. ("WAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 5, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC. ("VER.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,600,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") to settle accrued management fees for an aggregate debt of $84,000, as announced in the press release dated September 7, 2023.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $84,000 $0.015 5,600,000

The Company will issue a news release to announce that the shares have been issued and the debts have been extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]