TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Mar 11, 2024, 20:01 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0755
KUBERA GOLD CORP. ("KBRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing- IPO-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated December 18, 2023, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission (as principal regulator) and Ontario Securities Commission on December 18, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.
The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $750,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.25 per share). The Company is classified as a ''Gold and silver ore mining" company.
|
Commence Date:
|
At the opening Wednesday, March 13, 2024 the common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
9,591,920
|
common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
1,200,000
|
common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
KBRA (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
50116K 10 1 (new)
|
Sponsoring Member:
|
Agent: Research Capital Corporation
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
Cash commission of $45,000, corporate finance fee of $30,000 and 180,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.25 per share up to March 11, 2027.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 18, 2023.
Company Contact: Scott Ackerman, Chief Executive Officer
Company Address: 1600-609 Granville Street, P.O. Box 10068 Pacific Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1C3
Company Phone Number: (778) 331-8508
Company Email Address: [email protected]
24/03/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0756
1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length agreement, in connection with the sale by 1844 Resources Inc. (the "Company") of its Lac Arsenault Project, for a consideration upon closing of $100,000 in cash and shares of the purchaser having a deemed value of $500,000.
The Company issued press release dated December 6, 2022, in connection with the transaction.
BULLETIN V2024-0757
BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION ("B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
10,873,468
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 23, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 23, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.33 (unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,873,468 shares with 10,873,468 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 12, 2023.
BULLETIN V2024-0758
GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, March 11, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
BULLETIN V2024-0759
RESOURO STRATEGIC METALS INC. ("RSM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition by Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (the "Company") of all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Tiros Stratemet Pte. Ltd. (formerly, Brazil Copper Pte Ltd. (Singapore)) ("TSPS"), and the arm's length earn-in agreements for the Company's indirect acquisition of an interest of 90% in 9 mineral concessions located in Brazil, forming part of the Company's Tiros Project. As a result of the transaction, the Company indirectly owns a 90% interest in the Tiros Project.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
Nil
|
1,642,000 Common Shares
750,000 performance warrants that will
4,000,000 non-transferable options to
|
Nil
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 15, 2023, August 2, 2023, October 19, 2023, December 21, 2023, December 22, 2023 and March 8, 2024.
