VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0755

KUBERA GOLD CORP. ("KBRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing- IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated December 18, 2023, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission (as principal regulator) and Ontario Securities Commission on December 18, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $750,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.25 per share). The Company is classified as a ''Gold and silver ore mining" company.

Commence Date: At the opening Wednesday, March 13, 2024 the common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

9,591,920 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 1,200,000 common shares Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: KBRA (new)

CUSIP Number: 50116K 10 1 (new)

Sponsoring Member:





Agent: Research Capital Corporation Agent's Warrants: Cash commission of $45,000, corporate finance fee of $30,000 and 180,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.25 per share up to March 11, 2027.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 18, 2023.

Company Contact: Scott Ackerman, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: 1600-609 Granville Street, P.O. Box 10068 Pacific Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1C3

Company Phone Number: (778) 331-8508

Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

24/03/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0756

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length agreement, in connection with the sale by 1844 Resources Inc. (the "Company") of its Lac Arsenault Project, for a consideration upon closing of $100,000 in cash and shares of the purchaser having a deemed value of $500,000.

The Company issued press release dated December 6, 2022, in connection with the transaction.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0757

BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION ("B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 10,873,468 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 23, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 23, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.33 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,873,468 shares with 10,873,468 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 12, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0758

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, March 11, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0759

RESOURO STRATEGIC METALS INC. ("RSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition by Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (the "Company") of all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Tiros Stratemet Pte. Ltd. (formerly, Brazil Copper Pte Ltd. (Singapore)) ("TSPS"), and the arm's length earn-in agreements for the Company's indirect acquisition of an interest of 90% in 9 mineral concessions located in Brazil, forming part of the Company's Tiros Project. As a result of the transaction, the Company indirectly owns a 90% interest in the Tiros Project.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION Nil 1,642,000 Common Shares 750,000 performance warrants that will

vest and be convertible for no additional

consideration, into Company's common

shares on completion of a Detailed

Feasibility Study on the Tiros Project 4,000,000 non-transferable options to

purchase 4,000,000 common shares at

an exercise price of $0.20 until August

2, 2028. These options are governed by

the Amended and Restated Option Plan Nil

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 15, 2023, August 2, 2023, October 19, 2023, December 21, 2023, December 22, 2023 and March 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]