VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2023

CAN-GOW CAPITAL INC. ("GOWC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated February 14, 2023, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: March 15, 2023

Record Date: February 28, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: February 27, 2023

________________________________________

EARTHLABS INC. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the company's change of business from "Technology" to "Technology/Investment".

The company's change of business reflects its business transition to a company with both a technology division and an investment division. The Company is now classified as Web Search Portals and All Other Information Services (NAICS 519290) and All Other Financial Investment Activities (NAICS 523990).

________________________________________

HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP. ("HAKK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the securities of Hakken Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated July 12, 2022, a news release was issued on February 15, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

TWYFORD VENTURES INC. ("TWY.H")

[formerly Twyford Ventures Inc. ("TWY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 21, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from TWY to TWY.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

23/02/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ALTIPLANO METALS INC. ("APN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,620,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 2,310,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,310,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 1,525,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,320.00 N/A 23,950 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on September 9, 2022, and October 14, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 20, 2023, January 26, 2023 and January 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,583,330 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 4,791,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,791,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 14, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CAN-GOW CAPITAL INC. ("GOWC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, February 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 40,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $6,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment agreement (the "Amending Agreement") dated October 26, 2022 between the Company and Commander Resources Ltd. and its wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary ("BRG"). The Amending Agreement relates to the option agreement dated July 23, 2021 (the "BRG Option Agreement") in connection with the acquisition of a 100% ownership in either BRG or the Pedro gold project, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange on February 3, 2022. Under the Amending Agreement, BRG has agreed to option, on behalf of the Company, the Centauro property ("Centauro"), consisting of three mineral claims totaling approximately 600 hectares and located in the Municipality of Jimenez, State of Chihuahua in Mexico, from an arm's length Mexican party (the "Seller"). The Company will pay the Seller US$35,000 cash on August 24, 2022, and then US$705,000 cash, issue 1,500,000 common shares to the Seller, and complete US$800,000 in exploration expenditure over a four-year period. The Company will grant the Seller a 3% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty, and have the right to purchase 2% of the NSR for US$2,000,000, with the Seller keeping 1% of the NSR. If the Company fails to acquire 100% of BRG under the terms of the BRG Option Agreement, BRG will immediately assign and transfer all of its rights, titles and interests in Centauro to the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 26, 2021, December 12, 2022, December 19, 2022 and February 14, 2023.

________________________________________

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture's

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the one and only Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 07, 2022, amended on January 12, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $1,800,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units at a conversion price of $0.18 per unit with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant



Maturity date: 18 months from the date of issuance



Interest rate 12% per annum,



Number of Placee: 1 Placee







Placees # of Placee (s) Amount of Convertible

Debenture





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 $1,800,000



Finder's Fee: None

For further details, please refer to the Company news release dated January 12, 2023, and February 08, 2023.

________________________________________

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,084,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 19, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 19, 2024, subject to an acceleration right

Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.75

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,168,000 shares with 5,084,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 1, 2021.

________________________________________

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 16, 2021 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 16, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to Prospectus Supplements dated August 18, 2021 and September 1, 2022 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 16, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended January 31, 2023 occurred for gross proceeds of C$1,504,634 and US$4,078,358 as set out below:

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Paradigm Capital Inc. and TD Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Canaccord Genuity LLC, H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC



Offering: 1,962,702 common shares in aggregate during the period from November 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023



Share Price: Varying prices during the period from November 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023, with an average sale price of C$3.56 and US$2.65, respectively, for distribution in Canada and the United States.



Agents' Warrants: None.



Over-allotment Option: None.



Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being C$37,616 and US$101,959 in aggregate during the period from November 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 16, 2021, the Prospectus Supplements dated August 18, 2021 and September 1, 2022, and the news release dated February 7, 2023 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP. ("WHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Capital Quotas' Purchase Agreement dated April 20, 2022, and the Addendum No.1 thereto (together, the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length selling partners ("Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire the private Bolivian mining company which holds a 100% interest in the San Florencio Property ("Property") located in Bolivia (the "Acquisition"). As consideration for the Acquisition, the Company will provide the Vendors with staged cash payments to effect the transfer of certain capital quotas to the Company and lift liens on the capital quotas.

Payment Number Cash Payment

($USD) Capital Quotas to be Transferred

or Liens lifted Timing of payment and Transfer of

Capital Quotas Advanced Payment $100,000 None Paid on or around August 17, 2022. First Payment $1,000,000 100% of capital quotas transferred At the signing of Agreement Second Payment $1,000,000 Lift liens on 20 capital quotas One year after signing of the Agreement Third Payment $1,400,000 Lift liens on 28 remaining capital quotas Two years after signing of the Agreement

Finders' Fees: $175,000 USD cash will be paid to an arm's length finder.

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 25, 2022; December 29, 2022; and February 16, 2023.

________________________________________

LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2023

NEX Company

AMENDMENT:



Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 6, 2023, the Exchange has accepted an amendment to the number of shares issuable, number of placees and finder's fee with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 9, 2023, February 1 and February 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,831,669 shares

Number of Placees: 21 placees

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 1, 3 and 15, 2023.

________________________________________

LOVITT RESOURCES INC. ("LRC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 16, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

