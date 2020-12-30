VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BALTIC I ACQUISITION CORP. ("BLTC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday, January 4, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made on December 17, 2020 that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

________________________________________

NOVO RESOURCES CORP. ("NVO" "NVO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Monday, January 4, 2021, under the symbol "NVO". The Company's warrants will trade under the symbol "NVO.WT".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbols "NVO" and "NVO.WT" on TSX Venture Exchange after close of business on Thursday, December 31, 2020, and Novo Resources Corp.'s shares and warrants will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

AFRICAN METALS CORPORATION ("AFR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 1, 2016 and March 9, 2017, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated December 1, 2016 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, January 4, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

20/12/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("AAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 27 Placees

Finder's Fee:

$6,625.00 and 80,000 finder's warrants payable to EMD Financial Inc.

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08 per warrant

Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: December 10, 2022

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 10, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 22,010,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 22,010,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,010,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 9 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Georg Pollert Y 12,500,000







Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. - $15,000.00 and 187,500 Agent's Options exercisable into common shares at $0.08 per share for a two-year period.





Teresa Schmid - $23,328.00 and 291,600 Agent's Options exercisable into common shares at $0.08 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 17, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:49 a.m. PST, December 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, December 30, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 3, 2020:

Number of Shares: 25,326,972 shares



Purchase Price: $0.26 per share



Warrants: 12,663,486 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,663,486 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.39 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 21 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares The Baupost Group, L.L.C. Y 2,729,209 Electrum Global Holdings L.P. Y 3,214,236 Kopernik Global Investors, LLC Y 4,335,299 BSG Capital Markets Ltd. Y 1,742,800







Finder's Fee: US$5,000 payable to Swiss Capital S.A.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Gambier Gold Corp. ("GGAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 9, 2020 and November 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,993,080 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 996,540 share purchase warrants to purchase 996,540 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 11 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Mike Schuss Y 100,000 Marc Rafael Hyacinthe Vaudrin Y 100,000 101252103 Saskatchewan Ltd. Y 166,680 (Michael Burns)



FruchtExpress Grabher Gmbh & CoKG Y 1,000,000 (Sven Gollan)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. ("GDP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 11, 2020 and December 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,425,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 3,425,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,425,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 3 Placees





Finder's Fee: Ecoban Securities Corporation – $48,000 cash and 240,000 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 15 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDEN SKY MINERALS CORP. ("AUEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 29, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 2,250,554 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,125,277 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,125,277 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.80



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 362,500 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 362,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 362,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.75



Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 months subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period should, after the expiry of the 4-month hold, shares of the Company close at or above $1.50 for 10 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 17 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares John Newell Y 100,000







Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $20,414.98 cash PI Financial Corp. $1,200.00 cash Mackie Research Capital Corp. $22,200.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 775,704 common shares to arm's length creditors at a deemed price of $0.1983 per share to settle outstanding interest accrual of $153,830.84.

Number of Creditors: 61 Creditors

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 30, 2020.

________________________________________

INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 15, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 3,400,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from January 4, 2021 to January 3, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,072,823 shares



Purchase Price: $0.85 per share



Warrants: 2,036,412 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,036,412 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI") ("NUMI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 30, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Second Amendment to a Net Smelter Returns Royalty Agreement between Pine Point Mining Limited, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ("OR") and Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company") dated December 15, 2020, whereby the Company is granting a further 0.5% NSR on the Pine Point Project located in the Mackenzie Mining Division of NT to OR for a cash consideration of $6.5 million.

________________________________________

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 22, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 2,500,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 4 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Dwayne Melrose Y 800,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated December 11, 2020 between St. James Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Herb M. Froude (the "Vendor") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to 29 minerals claims in the Grub Line region located in Newfoundland. Consideration, staged over a three-year period is $50,000 cash, 200,000 common shares and $50,000 in work expenditures. The Vendor retains a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 1% for $1,000,000 cash.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 17, 2020.

________________________________________

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 390,003 shares at a deemed value of $2.18 per share as a result of the exercise of the conversion option in respect of the Company's unsecured convertible notes having an aggregate principal amount of US$388,615 and interest payable of US$248,882.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Bradley Wells Y US$637,497 $2.18 390,003

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, December 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, December 30, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC") ("XBC.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Subscription Receipts Offering, Brokered Private Placement, New Listing-Subscription Receipts

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin, dated December 24, 2020, with respect to the Company's prospectus subscription receipts offering, brokered private placement and listing of subscription receipts.

TSX Venture Exchange has received confirmation that the closing has occurred. The subscription receipts of the Company, which were listed at the close of business yesterday December 29, 2020, commenced trading upon confirmation of closing of both, the public offering and the brokered private placement, on December 30, 2020.

The Company has completed its public offering of subscription receipts and its brokered private placement on December 30, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering of subscription receipts and for the brokered private placement are $207,001,849 (35,689,974 subscription receipts at $5.80 per subscription receipt including the subscription receipts issued pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of the over-allotment option).

The Company has issued a news release on December 30, 2020, in order to announce closing.

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. (« XBC ») (« XBC.R »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission de reçus de souscription par prospectus, Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier, Nouvelle inscription - Reçus de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Le présent bulletin fait référence à notre bulletin daté du 24 décembre 2020 relativement à l'émission de reçus de souscription par prospectus, placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier et l'inscription des reçus de souscription.

Bourse de croissance TSX a reçu confirmation que la clôture a été effectuée. Les reçus de souscription de la société, lesquels ont été inscrits à la côte à la fermeture des affaires hier le 29 décembre 2020, ont été admis à la négociation après la confirmation de la clôture de l'émission de reçus de souscription par prospectus et du placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier, le 30 décembre 2020.

La société a complété l'émission de reçus de souscription par prospectus et du placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier le 30 décembre 2020. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de l'émission de reçus de souscription par prospectus et du placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier est de 207 001 849 $ (35 689 974 reçus de souscription au prix de 5,80 $ par reçu de souscription incluant l'exercice intégral de l'option de surallocation par les preneurs fermes).

La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 30 décembre 2020, afin d'annoncer la clôture.

_______________________________________

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,499,991 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants 5,499,991 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,499,991 shares



Warrant Exercise Price $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 18 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares The Sarwal Group Enterprises Inc. Y 200,000 (Kailash Sarwal)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will be issuing a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

