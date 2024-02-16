VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0532

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, February 22, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 26, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business February 26, 2024.

TRADE DATES

February 22, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 23, 2024

February 23, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 26, 2024

February 26, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 26, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0533

RUBICON ORGANICS INC. ("ROMJ.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, February 22, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 26, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business February 26, 2024.

TRADE DATES

February 22, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 23, 2024

February 23, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 26, 2024

February 26, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 26, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0534

ECC VENTURES 5 CORP. ("ECCV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday, February 21, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0535

KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU.H")

[formerly Kuuhubb Inc. ("KUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of February 21, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from KUU to KUU.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated November 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0536

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.001275

Payable Date: March 15, 2024

Record Date: February 29, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: February 28, 2024

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0537

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: April 15, 2024

Record Date: March 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: March 27, 2024

________________________________________

24/02/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0538

AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("AE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Call Option Agreement dated October 11, 2022, between American Eagle Gold Corp. (the "Company") and a Non-Arm's Length Party of the Company, pursuant to which the Company will repurchase a 20% working interest the NAK copper-gold project for consideration of 6,976,744 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.215 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 9, 2023 and October 13, 2022, and the Company's Management Information Circular dated September 10, 2023 (filed on SEDAR+).

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0539

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 2, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,467,107 shares Purchase Price: 2,908,714 shares at a price $0.12 per share and 3,558,393 shares at a price $0.171 per share Warrants: 1,454,357 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,454,357 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A









Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0540

FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 410,909 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.055 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$22,600 and 904,000 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.05 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$45,200, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated January 01, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 21, 2023, October 06, 2023 and January 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0541

MASON RESOURCES INC. ("LLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length asset purchase agreement dated January 21, 2024, under which Mason Resources Inc. (the "Company") sold to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV: NOU) ("NMG") the Lac Guéret Property for a consideration of 6,208,210 common shares of NMG and a cash payment of $5,000,000 at the start of commercial production at the Lac Guéret Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 22, 2024 and January 31, 2024.

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

The Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Share Exchange Agreement dated January 17, 2022, as amended by amendment agreements dated April 21, 2022 and June 16, 2022, between Black Swan Graphene Inc. (formerly Dragonfly Capital Corp.) ("ParentCo"), Black Swan Operations Inc. (formerly Black Swan Graphene Inc.) ("SubCo") and the shareholders of SubCo (the "SubCo Shareholders"), including the Company, pursuant to which, among other things, ParentCo acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of SubCo ("SubCo Shares") from the SubCo Shareholders in exchange for the issuance of common shares of ParentCo ("ParentCo Shares") on the basis of 15.2 ParentCo Shares for each SubCo Share issued and outstanding (the "Transaction"). Immediately prior to closing of the Transaction, the Company held an aggregate of 7,749,999 SubCo Shares, representing 56.03% of the SubCo Shares issued and outstanding immediately prior to closing of the Transaction. In connection with the Transaction, the Company exchanged 7,749,999 SubCo Shares for 117,800,000 ParentCo Shares, representing 41.3% of the ParentCo Shares then issued and outstanding.

For further information, please refer to the ParentCo's press releases dated January 27, 2022, April 26, 2022, July 22, 2022 and August 2, 2022 and to the Company's press release dated August 8, 2022.

RESSOURCES MASON INC. (« LLG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 février 2024

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat d'actifs datée du 21 janvier 2024, aux termes de laquelle Ressources Mason Inc. (la « Société ») a vendu à Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV : NOU) (« NMG ») la Propriété Lac Guéret pour une contrepartie de 6 208 210 actions ordinaires de NMG et un paiement en espèces de 5 000 000 $ au début de la production commerciale sur la Propriété Lac Guéret.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la Société le 22 janvier 2024 et le 31 janvier 2024.

Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

La Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation relative à une convention d'échange d'actions datée du 17 janvier 2022, telle que modifiée par des conventions de modification datées du 21 avril 2022 et du 16 juin 2022 entre Black Swan Graphene Inc. (anciennement Dragonfly Capital Corp.) (la « Société Mère »), Black Swan Operations Inc. (anciennement Black Swan Graphene Inc.) (la « Filiale ») et les actionnaires de la Filiale (les « actionnaires de la Filiale»), y compris la Société, en vertu de laquelle, entre autres, la Société Mère a acquis toutes les actions ordinaires émises et en circulation de la Filiale (les « actions de la Filiale ») auprès des actionnaires de la Filiale en échange de l'émission d'actions ordinaires de la Société Mère (les « actions de la Société Mère ») sur la base de 15,2 actions de la Société Mère pour chaque action de la Filiale émise et en circulation (la « Transaction »).Immédiatement avant la clôture de la Transaction, la Société détenait un total de 7 749 999 actions de la Filiale, représentant 56,03 % des actions de la Filiale émises et en circulation immédiatement avant la clôture de la Transaction. Dans le cadre de la Transaction, la Société a échangé 7 749 999 actions de la Filiale contre 117 800 000 actions de la Société Mère, représentant 41,3 % des actions de la Société Mère alors émises et en circulation.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués émis par la Société Mère le 27 janvier 2022, 26 avril 2022, 22 juillet 2022 et le 2 août 2022 ainsi qu'au communiqué émis par la Société le 8 août 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0542

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Acquisition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length asset purchase agreement dated January 21, 2024, under which Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Company") acquired from Mason Resources Inc. (TSXV: LLG) ("Mason") the Lac Guéret Property for a consideration of 6,208,210 common shares of the Company and a cash payment of $5,000,000 at the start of commercial production at the Lac Guéret Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 22, 2024 and January 31, 2024.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat d'actif ou convention d'achat d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat d'actifs datée du 21 janvier 2024, aux termes de laquelle Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (la « Société ») a acheté de Ressources Mason Inc. (TSXV : LLG) (« Mason ») la Propriété Lac Guéret pour une contrepartie de 6 208 210 actions ordinaires de la Société et un paiement en espèces de 5 000 000 $ au début de la production commerciale sur la Propriété Lac Guéret.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la Société le 22 janvier 2024 et le 31 janvier 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0543

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP. ("SBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSXV Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 450,000 common shares of the Company as bonus shares to a non-arm's length (the "Lender") in consideration of a series of cash advances totaling $540,000 to the Company by the Lender pursuant to the terms of a promissory note dated September 22, 2023, as amended on February 15, 2024 (the "Note"). The Note bears an interest rate of 12% per annum, is unsecured, allows a borrowing limit of up to $1,000,000, and is repayable on demand by the Lender at any time following the one-year anniversary of the respective cash advance date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 29, 2024 and February 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0544

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 5,500,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $515,341.56.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 02, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0545

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 25, 2024:

Number of Shares: 556,403 units Purchase Price: $0.55 per unit Warrants: 556,403 share purchase warrants to purchase 556,403 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a one year period Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-0546

ONENERGY INC. ("OEG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 130,768,314 common shares to settle outstanding debt of $11,115,306.78.

Number of Creditors: 32 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 5 $7,714,025 $0.085 90,753,249 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: 1 $1,859 $0.085 21,870

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

