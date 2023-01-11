VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PROBE GOLD INC. ("PRB")

[Formerly PROBE METALS INC. ("PRB")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on August 31, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 13, 2023, the common shares of Probe Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Probe Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining and quarrying (Except Oil & Gas)' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

151,412,679 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil Shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: PRB (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 74290F100 (NEW)

________________________________________

23/01/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("AE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

________________________________________

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 21, 2022 and December 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 18,161,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 18,161,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,161,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 57 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 250,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $61,782 N/A 617,820 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 2, 2022 and December 20, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the proposed amendments to certain outstanding senior convertible notes ("Convertible Debentures") with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 1, 2021:

Convertible Debentures: $4,000,000 in aggregate principal amount



Original Conversion Terms: Each Convertible Debenture may be converted, at the option of the holder, at a conversion price of $1.50 per share. In addition, at the option of the holder and subject to Exchange Policies, interest accrued and payable from the Convertible Debenture may be payable in cash or shares of the Company



Amended Conversion Terms: The entirety of the Original Conversion Terms pursuant to the Convertible Debentures have been removed



Original Maturity Date: November 13, 2023



Amended Maturity Date: April 30, 2024

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 9, 2023.

________________________________________

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the proposed amendments to certain outstanding senior convertible debentures ("Convertible Debentures") with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 13, 2022:

Convertible Debentures: $1,000,000 in aggregate principal amount



Original Conversion Terms: Each Convertible Debenture may be converted, at the option of the holder, at a conversion price of $1.50 per share. In addition, at the option of the holder and subject to Exchange Policies, interest accrued and payable from the Convertible Debenture may be payable in cash or shares of the Company



Amended Conversion Terms: The entirety of the Original Conversion Terms pursuant to the Convertible Debentures have been removed





All other material terms of the Convertible Debentures remain unchanged.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 9, 2023.

________________________________________

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 13, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,634,170 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,317,085 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,317,085 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 per share for a period of two years

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 133,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 133,500

Number of Placees: 7 placees



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $45,853.50 0 305,690

Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 until December 30, 2024.

The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 500,000 common shares and

988,640 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per common share and

$0.65 per flow-through share



Warrants: 250,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 250,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 per common share for a period of 12 months



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HOPEFIELD VENTURES TWO INC. ("HVII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 11, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 13, 2022 and December 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,269,444 shares



Purchase Price: $0.108 per share



Warrants: 11,269,444 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,269,444 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.135 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE") ("KWE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 6, 2022, the Company's Form F-1 Registration Statement, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Securities Exchange Commission.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on December 9, 2022, for gross proceeds of US$11,144,880.

Offering: 2,500,000 units. Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: US$4.13 per unit



Warrants: 2,500,000 warrants to purchase 2,500,000 common shares.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: US$5.00 per warrant for five years from the date of issuance.

Underwriter: ThinkEquity LLC



Underwriters' Fees: Aggregate of US$835,000 and 134,950 underwriter warrants. Each underwriter warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of US$5.1625, exercisable as of June 4, 2023 and expiring December 6, 2027.



Over-allotment Option: The Company granted the Underwriter an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 common shares and/or up to 375,000 pre-funded warrants and/or up to 375,000 warrants (on the same terms as the offering warrants). The Underwriter has exercised its over-allotment option to purchase an additional 199,000 pre-funded warrants at a price of $4.12 per pre-funded warrant and 375,000 warrants. Each pre-funded warrant has an exercise price of US$0.01 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Form F-1 Registration Statement dated December 6, 2022 (filed on EDGAR), and the Company's news releases dated August 16, 2022, December 6, 2022, and December 9, 2022.

Prospectus-Unit Offering

Effective December 6, 2022, the Company's supplemented short form PREP prospectus dated December 6, 2022 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission as principal regulator and Ontario Securities Commission. The Company's supplemented short form PREP prospectus has been filed in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on December 9, 2022, for gross proceeds of US$2,999,998.96

Offering: 726,392 units. Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: US$4.13 per unit



Warrants: 726,392 warrants to purchase 726,392 common shares.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: US$5.00 per warrant for five years from the date of issuance.



Underwriter: PI Financial Corp



Underwriters' Fees: Aggregate of US$210,000 and 50,848 compensation options. Each compensation option is exercisable to acquire one unit at a price of US$4.13 per unit for a period of two years after the closing.

For further details, refer to the Company's supplemented short form PREP prospectus (filed on SEDAR on December 6, 2022), and the Company's news releases dated September 13, 2022, December 6, 2022, and December 9, 2022.

________________________________________

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,583,666 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Warrants: 12,583,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,583,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a two-year period.



Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 3,670,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 900,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $53,325.00 N/A 355,500

The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 and January 6, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on December 20, 2022 between Lithium One Metals Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors") for the acquisition of the Adamhay Lithium Property (the "Property") located in the Red Lake Mining Division in Ontario, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $81,000 and issue a total of 300,000 common shares over a three-year period. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, one-third of which can be purchased by the Company for a payment of $500,000.



CASH ($) SECURITIES On Signing $12,000 Nil On Exchange Acceptance Nil 300,000 First Year Anniversary $18,000 Nil Second Year Anniversary $21,000 Nil Third Year Anniversary $30,000 Nil

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 21, 2022

________________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on December 20, 2022 between Lithium One Metals Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors") for the acquisition of the Allison South Lithium Property (the "Property") located in the Red Lake Mining Division in Ontario, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $26,500 and issue a total of 182,000 common shares over a two-year period. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, one-half of which can be purchased by the Company for a payment of $1,000,000.



CASH ($) SECURITIES On Exchange Acceptance $7,000 45,500 First Year Anniversary $7,000 45,500 Second Year Anniversary $12,500 91,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 21, 2022

________________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on December 20, 2022 between Lithium One Metals Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors") for the acquisition of the Parks Lithium Property (the "Property") located in the Red Lake Mining Division in Ontario, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $220,000 and issue a total of 1,500,000 common shares over a two-year period. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, one-half of which can be purchased by the Company for a payment of $1,000,000.



CASH ($) SECURITIES On Exchange Acceptance $55,000 375,000 First Year Anniversary $55,000 375,000 Second Year Anniversary $110,000 750,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 21, 2022

________________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on December 20, 2022 between Lithium One Metals Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors") for the acquisition of the Roots Lake Lithium Property (the "Property") located in the Red Lake Mining Division in Ontario, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $76,500 and issue a total of 525,000 common shares over a two-year period. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, one-half of which can be purchased by the Company for a payment of $1,000,000.



CASH ($) SECURITIES On Exchange Acceptance $19,000 130,000 First Year Anniversary $19,000 130,000 Second Year Anniversary $38,500 265,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 21, 2022.

________________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on December 20, 2022 between Lithium One Metals Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors") for the acquisition of the Sharpe Lake Lithium Property (the "Property") located in the Red Lake Mining Division in Ontario, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $58,000 and issue a total of 400,000 common shares over a two-year period. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, one-half of which can be purchased by the Company for a payment of $1,000,000.



CASH ($) SECURITIES On Exchange Acceptance $14,500 100,000 First Year Anniversary $14,500 100,000 Second Year Anniversary $29,000 200,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 21, 2022.

________________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on December 20, 2022 between Lithium One Metals Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors") for the acquisition of the Dagny Lithium Property (the "Property") located in the Red Lake Mining Division in Ontario, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $81,000 and issue a total of 300,000 common shares over a three-year period. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, one-third of which can be purchased by the Company for a payment of $500,000.



CASH ($) SECURITIES On Signing $12,000 Nil On Exchange Acceptance Nil 300,000 First Year Anniversary $18,000 Nil Second Year Anniversary $21,000 Nil Third Year Anniversary $30,000 Nil

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 21, 2022.

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 29, 2022, among Bellwether Investment Management USA, Inc., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, (the "Bellwether USA") and an arm's length party (the "Seller"), whereby Bellwether USA will acquire 80% of the membership interests of Promus Asset Management, LLC. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay the Seller US$3,120,000 on closing, and up to U$1,369,382 on the first anniversary of closing, subject to adjustment.



For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 3, 2023.

________________________________________

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 29, 2022:





Convertible Debenture £325,000 (CDN$531,375) in outstanding principal amount of convertible debentures.



Conversion Price: Convertible into 1,203,703 common shares of the Company at 27 pence (CDN$0.4415) per share of principal outstanding.



Maturity Date: The earlier of:

(i) June 30, 2024;

(ii) the date that a party unaffiliated with the Company acquires, directly or Indirectly, a right to obtain more than 50% of the Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi;

(iii) the date of any agreement reached with any party such that upon the investment by such party, it will be entitled to acquire greater than 50% of the Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi; and

(iv) the date that any party acquires more than 50% of the shares of the Company.



Interest rate: 5% per annum, compounded annually.



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2022 regarding closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 02, 2022 and December 09, 2022:

Number of Shares: 84,400,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 3,800,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1,000,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $170,100 N/A 3,402,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for 2-year period.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2022, and December 2, 2022:

Number of Securities: 5,000,334 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each Unit is comprised of one flow-through share ("FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.15 per FT Unit.



Warrants: 2,500,167 whole Warrants to purchase 10,500,000 common shares.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of 24 months.



Number of Placees: 3 placees.

Insider / Pro Group

Participation: None.

The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price and Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in price and extension in the term of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,981,250 (post 6:1 consolidation) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: First tranche: March 17, 2025, Second Tranche: April 22, 2025, Third Tranche: May 17, 2025. New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2025



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45 (post 6:1 consolidation) New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,962,500 shares (post-consolidation) with 22,981,250 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 18, 2022.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price and Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in price and extension in the term of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 208,333 (post 6:1 consolidation) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 4, 2023. New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2025



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.72 (post 6:1 consolidation) New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 416,666 shares (post-consolidation) with 208,333 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 4, 2021.

________________________________________

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2022, and December 30, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,500,000 Flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 5,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 500,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $41,000 N/A 410,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: NEX Reactivation, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 3, 2023, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a NEX reactivation announced on January 3, 2023. The number of shares issued to the RLG shareholders should be 35,434,541 (not 35,451,916) and the number of shares issued and outstanding should be 52,002,607 (not 52,019,982). There are no other changes to the January 3rd bulletin.

________________________________________

WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 22, 2022 and August 12, 2022.

Number of Shares: 10,855,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 5,427,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,427,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 28 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 $2,350,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 $1,542,500



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $8,250 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on August 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

