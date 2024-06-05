TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jun 05, 2024, 23:41 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1695
INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 31, 2024, and the Company's press release issued June 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1696
KIPLIN METALS INC. ("KIP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on May 15, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Six (6) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Friday, June 07, 2024, the common shares of Kiplin Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
UNLIMITED
|
shares with no par value of which
|
13,422,958
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
KIP (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
497252205 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1697
MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open Friday, June 7, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
_______________________________________
24/06/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1698
AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: PRIVATE PLACEMENT-NON-BROKERED
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$ 375,002,46
|
Offering:
|
10,714,356 Flow Through common Shares with 10,714,356 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.035 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per warrant for a three-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 600,005
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a three-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 30, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1699
BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Underwritten Prospectus Offering
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$10,350,000
|
Offering:
|
32,343,750 Listed Shares with 16,171,875 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.32 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.48 per warrant for a 2-year period
|
Overallotment Option:
|
The underwriters may purchase a maximum of 4,218,750 Listed Shares and 2,109,375 warrants for overallotment purposes. As of May 29, 2024, such option has been exercised in full. All information presented herein includes such exercise.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Research Capital Corporation N/A 1,255,673
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A 289,770
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc. N/A 193,181
|
Ventum Financial Corp. N/A 193,181
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.32 for a 2-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the prospectus dated May 23, 2024, and company's news release(s) dated May 21, 2024, and May 29, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1700
CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, June 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1701
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. ("CMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a royalty purchase agreement dated January 22, 2024 (the "Agreement") between Commander Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company sold the Company's five royalties in Canada (the "Royalties Asset"). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser paid the Company US$4,100,000 (the "Purchase Price") in cash to complete the purchase of the Royalties Asset. The transaction is arm's length in nature, and the Company paid a finder's fees equal to 2% of the Purchase price.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 25, 2024 and June 3, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1702
EAST AFRICA METALS INC. ("EAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,086,000
|
Offering:
|
10,860,000 Listed Shares with 10,860,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per warrant for a three-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 616,700
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated March 3, 2024, April 5, 2024, May 3, 2024, and May 31, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1703
ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, June 4, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1704
GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $2,505,866.36
|
Non-Flow-Through
|
Offering:
|
9,278,635 Listed Shares with 4,639,316 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.085 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.13 per warrant for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Flow-Through
|
Offering:
|
9,697,000 Listed Shares with 4,848,500 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.13 per warrant for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Charity Flow-Through
|
Offering:
|
6,147,059 Listed Shares with 3,073,529 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.1216 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.13 per warrant for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 16 and 19, 2024.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1705
GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension; Correction
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated June 3, 2024 the following information is corrected.
|
# of Warrants:
|
12,379,150
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 21, 2026
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 19, 2027
|
# of Warrants:
|
5,692,359 Warrants
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 6, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 19, 2027
All other information remains unchanged.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1706
GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:56 a.m. PST, June 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1707
INFIELD MINERALS CORP. ("INFD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, June 4, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1708
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,567,857 shares at a deemed price of $0.010 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 01, 2023.
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 01, 2023; July 07, 2023; August 02, 2023; September 13, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1709
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 324,956 shares at a deemed price of $0.0150 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 01, 2023.
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 01, 2023; May 27, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1710
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 120,406 shares at a deemed price of $0.0434 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 01, 2023.
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 01, 2023; October 11, 2023; November 02, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1711
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.100 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 01, 2023.
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$15,000
|
$0.10
|
150,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 01, 2023; July 12, 2023; August 02, 2023; September 05, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1712
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.03 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 01, 2023.
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$15,000
|
$0.03
|
500,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 01, 2023; October 11, 2023; November 02, 2023; December 05, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1713
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,250,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.0120 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 01, 2023.
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$15,000
|
$0.0120
|
1,250,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 01, 2023; January 05, 2024; February 05, 2024; March 06, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1714
P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, June 4, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1715
PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,092,762 shares and 1,092,762 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $218,552.40.
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
$95,000
|
$0.20
|
475,000
|
Warrants:
|
1,092,762 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,092,762 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a one year period
|
$0.40 in the second year
Please refer to the Company's news release dated May 23, 2024 for further details.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article