VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1695

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 31, 2024, and the Company's press release issued June 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1696

KIPLIN METALS INC. ("KIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on May 15, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Six (6) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, June 07, 2024, the common shares of Kiplin Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

13,422,958 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: KIP (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 497252205 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1697

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open Friday, June 7, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

_______________________________________

24/06/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1698

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: PRIVATE PLACEMENT-NON-BROKERED

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $ 375,002,46 Offering: 10,714,356 Flow Through common Shares with 10,714,356 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.035 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 600,005





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a three-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1699

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Underwritten Prospectus Offering Gross Proceeds: $10,350,000 Offering: 32,343,750 Listed Shares with 16,171,875 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.32 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.48 per warrant for a 2-year period



Overallotment Option: The underwriters may purchase a maximum of 4,218,750 Listed Shares and 2,109,375 warrants for overallotment purposes. As of May 29, 2024, such option has been exercised in full. All information presented herein includes such exercise.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Research Capital Corporation N/A 1,255,673

Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A 289,770

Red Cloud Securities Inc. N/A 193,181

Ventum Financial Corp. N/A 193,181





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.32 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus dated May 23, 2024, and company's news release(s) dated May 21, 2024, and May 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1700

CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, June 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1701

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. ("CMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a royalty purchase agreement dated January 22, 2024 (the "Agreement") between Commander Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company sold the Company's five royalties in Canada (the "Royalties Asset"). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser paid the Company US$4,100,000 (the "Purchase Price") in cash to complete the purchase of the Royalties Asset. The transaction is arm's length in nature, and the Company paid a finder's fees equal to 2% of the Purchase price.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 25, 2024 and June 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1702

EAST AFRICA METALS INC. ("EAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,086,000 Offering: 10,860,000 Listed Shares with 10,860,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per warrant for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 616,700





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated March 3, 2024, April 5, 2024, May 3, 2024, and May 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1703

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, June 4, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1704

GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $2,505,866.36

Non-Flow-Through

Offering: 9,278,635 Listed Shares with 4,639,316 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.085 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.13 per warrant for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Flow-Through





Offering: 9,697,000 Listed Shares with 4,848,500 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.13 per warrant for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

Charity Flow-Through





Offering: 6,147,059 Listed Shares with 3,073,529 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.1216 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.13 per warrant for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 16 and 19, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1705

GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension; Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated June 3, 2024 the following information is corrected.

# of Warrants: 12,379,150 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 21, 2026 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 19, 2027



# of Warrants: 5,692,359 Warrants Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 6, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 19, 2027



All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1706

GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:56 a.m. PST, June 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1707

INFIELD MINERALS CORP. ("INFD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, June 4, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1708

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,567,857 shares at a deemed price of $0.010 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 01, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 01, 2023; July 07, 2023; August 02, 2023; September 13, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1709

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 324,956 shares at a deemed price of $0.0150 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 01, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 01, 2023; May 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1710

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 120,406 shares at a deemed price of $0.0434 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 01, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 01, 2023; October 11, 2023; November 02, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1711

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.100 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 01, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $15,000 $0.10 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 01, 2023; July 12, 2023; August 02, 2023; September 05, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1712

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.03 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 01, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $15,000 $0.03 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 01, 2023; October 11, 2023; November 02, 2023; December 05, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1713

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,250,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.0120 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 01, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $15,000 $0.0120 1,250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 01, 2023; January 05, 2024; February 05, 2024; March 06, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1714

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, June 4, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1715

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,092,762 shares and 1,092,762 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $218,552.40.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $95,000 $0.20 475,000

Warrants: 1,092,762 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,092,762 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one year period





$0.40 in the second year



Please refer to the Company's news release dated May 23, 2024 for further details.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]