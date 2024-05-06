VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1311

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on May 3, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) GOWC.P 2 CAN-GOW CAPITAL INC. Annual audited financial statements,

annual management's discussion and

analysis and certification of the annual

filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2024-1312

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on May 3, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) DVG 2 DIVERGENT ENERGY

SERVICES CORP. Annual audited financial statements, annual

management's discussion and analysis and

certification of the annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2024-1313

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on May 3, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) EFV 2 EF ENERGYFUNDERS

VENTURES, INC. Annual audited financial statements, annual

management's discussion and analysis and

certification of the annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2024-1314

ONGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ONAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Wednesday May 8, 2024, the Common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company. The Company issued a news release on April 30, 2024 confirming closing of the transaction and the private placements.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 5, 2023 and a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 2, 2024:

Number of Shares: 10,108,843 shares

Purchase Price: $0.51 per share

Number of Placees: 180 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



















Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $22,950.85 N/A 39,441

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

49,324,529 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 34,862,452 common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow.

1,400,000 common shares are subject to a 12 month restriction pursuant to the Seed Share

Resale Matrix

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: ONAU CUSIP Number: 68277V104

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated April 29, 2024 and News releases dated July 10, 2023 to April 30, 2024.

Company Contact: Rodney Barber, President Company Address: 801-1 Adelaide St. E., Toronto ON M5C 2V9 Company Phone Number: 1(855) 525-0992 Company Email Address: [email protected]

BULLETIN V2024-1315

STANDARD URANIUM LTD. ("STND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on April 4, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 8, 2024, the shares of Standard Uranium Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

46,129,859 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: STND (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 85422Q848 (NEW)

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-1316

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on May 3, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbols

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) RZE.H RZE.WT.H

RAZOR ENERGY

CORP. Annual audited financial statements,

annual management's discussion and

analysis and certification of the annual

filings for the year. 2023/12/31













Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

24/05/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1317

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY") ("ALY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 6, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1318

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2024:

Number of Shares: 18,267,999 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 18,267,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,267,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 166,700 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $50,986.60 N/A 849,777

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.06 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 6, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-1319

CASCADIA MINERALS LTD. ("CAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 19, 2024:

Number of Shares: 4,035,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares

3,952,223 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per FT share

$0.18 per NFT share



Warrants: 7,987,223 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,987,223 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period as to 4,035,000 warrants

$0.28 for a two-year period as to 3,952,223 warrants



Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 30,000 FT shares and 766,667 NFT shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000 FT shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $61,446 N/A 313,950

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.28 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on April 15, 2024, and May 6, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-1320

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length acquisition of a portfolio of 18 royalties and 32 lithium properties located in Ontario, Canada, under the following terms:



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $1,689,000 2,250,000 common shares N.A.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 9, 2024 and May 1, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1321

GMV MINERALS INC. ("GMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,500,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 24, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 24, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.16

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,500,000 shares with 4,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 24, 2022.

BULLETIN V2024-1322

GLOBAL FOOD AND INGREDIENTS LTD. ("PEAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, May 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1323

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a retail cannabis store located at 1208 Davie Street in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Store"). Pursuant to the terms of a definitive agreement, High Tide Inc. (the "Company") acquired the Store from an arm's length vendor in exchange for 658,754 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of C$1.7603 per share and CAD$167,003.26 cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 27, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-1324

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 6, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1325

PANTERA SILVER CORP. ("PNTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,500,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 11, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 11, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,500,000 shares with 1,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 22, 2022.

BULLETIN V2024-1326

REX RESOSURCES CORP. ("OWN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 3, 2024, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two year period

All other information remains unchanged.

BULLETIN V2024-1327

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("STS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, May 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1328

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("STS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, May 6, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1329

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Asset Purchase Agreement, dated March 5, 2024, between the Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary ("Subco"), and an arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, Subco has acquired a 100% interest in the mineral concessions comprising the San Enrique prospect. As consideration for the acquisition, the Company has paid to the Vendor a value of $650,000 USD through the issuance of 448,137 common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, after which 25% of the Consideration Shares will become free trading. In addition, the Vendor has agreed to voluntary resale restrictions, whereby 12.5% of the Consideration Shares will become free trading on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance, and an additional 12.5% will become free trading every three months thereafter.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered to be an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 16, 2024, and May 3, 2024.

