VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2401

DARELLE ONLINE SOLUTIONS INC. ("DAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders of the Company on July 12, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a thirty (30) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening August 13, 2024, the common shares of Darelle Online Solutions Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,456,939 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: DAR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 237205208 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2402

DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("DVG.H")

[formerly DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("DVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of August 13, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from DVG to DVG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2403

EF ENERGYFUNDERS VENTURES, INC. ("EFV.H")

[formerly EF ENERGYFUNDERS VENTURES, INC. ("EFV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of August 13, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from EFV to EFV.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2404

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")("MAE.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on August 13, 2024, transferable rights to purchase common shares of the Company. Shareholders of record will receive 0.39497679 of one (1) transferable right for each one (1) share held. One (1) whole right and $0.034 are required to purchase one (1) share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is September 6, 2024. As at August 6, 2024, the Company had 595,716,319 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, August 13, 2024, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: One (1) Right exercisable for One (1) Share at $0.034 per Share. Record Date: August 13, 2024 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: August 13, 2024 Rights Called for Trading: August 13, 2024 Rights Trade for Cash: September 6, 2024 - Trading in the rights shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date.

Rights Expire: September 6, 2024, 5 p.m. Toronto time Halt and Delist The rights will be halted at noon, Toronto time, on September 6, 2024 and delisted at the close.

TRADE DATES

September 6, 2024 - TO SETTLE – September 6, 2024

On the expiry date of the rights, trading in the rights shall cease at 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) and 12:00 noon (Toronto and Montréal time).

Rights Trading Symbol: MAE.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 57035U128 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories of Canada (other than Quebec)

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated August 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2405

TINTINA MINES LTD. ("TTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Consolidation

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 26, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, the shares of Tintina Mines Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

22,952,841 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Marrelli Trust Company Limited

Trading Symbol: TTS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 887674208 (new)

Resume Trading

Effective at the open, Tuesday, August 13, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED

_______________________________________

24/08/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2406

CENTRAL IRON ORE LIMITED ("CIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record at August 13, 2024, transferable rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each share held. One (1) right and $0.05 are required to purchase one unit, where each unit consists of one (1) share and one (1) share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). The rights offering will expire on September 20, 2024. Each Warrant and $0.08 entitles the buyer to purchase one (1) share of the Company up to April 30, 2029. As at August 2, 2024, the Company had 24,237,248 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, August 13, 2024, the shares of the Company will trade ex-rights. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company. THE RIGHTS AND WARRANTS WILL NOT BE LISTED FOR TRADING.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: One (1) right exercisable for one (1) unit at $0.05 per unit. Record Date: August 13, 2024 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: August 13, 2024 Rights Called for Trading: N/A Rights Trade for Cash: N/A Rights Expire: September 20, 2024 at 5:00 PM (Toronto time) Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, or in any other jurisdiction in which it is lawful.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular and news release dated August 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2407

FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $956,342.70 Offering: 7,084,020 Units, comprising one common share of the Company, and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Offering Price: $0.135 per Unit. Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Warrant for a 2-year period.

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Finder Warrants

NIL 378,819

Commission Terms: $0.20 per Finder Warrant for a 2-year period. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 3, 2024, June 24, 2024, and June 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2408

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, August 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2409

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, August 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2410

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $4,979,505.03



Offering 18,790,585 Common Shares



Offering Price $0.265 per Common Share



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders 0 554,718 Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.265 for a one-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 12, 2024, June 21, 2024 and August 8, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2411

NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP. ("NEWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:48 p.m. PST, August 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2412

NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP. ("NEWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, August 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2413

PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September April 25, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $12,000 150,000 N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2414

POWER ONE RESOURCES CORP. ("PWRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 200,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: July 26, 2026 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.069 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.055

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,000,000 shares with 2,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which closed on July 26, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2415

TUKTU RESOURCES LTD. ("TUK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's purchase and sale agreement dated October 17, 2023, between the Company and an arm's length vendor, pursuant to which the Company acquired oil assets located in southern Alberta for an aggregate cash purchase price of $3.0 million, subject to customary adjustments. For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated October 18, 2023, December 29, 2023 and May 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2416

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement, dated July 17, 2024 ("Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the right and option to acquire a 100% interest in and to 76 mineral claims in Quebec comprising the Southern Arm Property ("Option"). In consideration for the Company to exercise the Option, the Company will provide the Vendor with payments through the issuances of common shares of the Company ("Shares") and certain exploration expenditures ("Exploration") according to the following schedule:

Due Date Payment (Shares) Payment (Exploration) Within 15 days of Exchange approval 2,500,000 (paid) NIL First anniversary from closing 2,500,000 NIL Second anniversary from closing NIL $2,000,000

The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Property.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an arm's length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 17, 2024, and August 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-2417

KINGSLAND ENERGY CORP. ("KLE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024

NEX Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $30,000 Offering: 3,000,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.01 per Listed Share Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 13, 2023 and January 5, 2024

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]