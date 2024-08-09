TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2401
DARELLE ONLINE SOLUTIONS INC. ("DAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders of the Company on July 12, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a thirty (30) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening August 13, 2024, the common shares of Darelle Online Solutions Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
2,456,939
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Endeavor Trust Corporation
|
Trading Symbol:
|
DAR
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
237205208
|
(NEW)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2402
DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("DVG.H")
[formerly DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("DVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of August 13, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from DVG to DVG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2403
EF ENERGYFUNDERS VENTURES, INC. ("EFV.H")
[formerly EF ENERGYFUNDERS VENTURES, INC. ("EFV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of August 13, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from EFV to EFV.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2404
MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")("MAE.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on August 13, 2024, transferable rights to purchase common shares of the Company. Shareholders of record will receive 0.39497679 of one (1) transferable right for each one (1) share held. One (1) whole right and $0.034 are required to purchase one (1) share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is September 6, 2024. As at August 6, 2024, the Company had 595,716,319 shares issued and outstanding.
Effective at the opening, August 13, 2024, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.
Summary:
|
Basis of Offering:
|
One (1) Right exercisable for One (1) Share at $0.034 per Share.
|
Record Date:
|
August 13, 2024
|
Shares Trade Ex-Rights:
|
August 13, 2024
|
Rights Called for Trading:
|
August 13, 2024
|
Rights Trade for Cash:
|
September 6, 2024
|
- Trading in the rights shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date.
|
Rights Expire:
|
September 6, 2024, 5 p.m. Toronto time
|
Halt and Delist
|
The rights will be halted at noon, Toronto time, on September 6, 2024 and delisted at the close.
TRADE DATES
September 6, 2024 - TO SETTLE – September 6, 2024
On the expiry date of the rights, trading in the rights shall cease at 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) and 12:00 noon (Toronto and Montréal time).
|
Rights Trading Symbol:
|
MAE.RT
|
Rights CUSIP Number:
|
57035U128
|
Subscription Agent and Trustee:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Authorized Jurisdiction(s):
|
All provinces and territories of Canada (other than Quebec)
For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated August 6, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2405
TINTINA MINES LTD. ("TTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Consolidation
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 26, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, the shares of Tintina Mines Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow
|
Nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Marrelli Trust Company Limited
|
Trading Symbol:
|
TTS
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
887674208
|
(new)
Resume Trading
Effective at the open, Tuesday, August 13, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED
_______________________________________
24/08/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2406
CENTRAL IRON ORE LIMITED ("CIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record at August 13, 2024, transferable rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each share held. One (1) right and $0.05 are required to purchase one unit, where each unit consists of one (1) share and one (1) share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). The rights offering will expire on September 20, 2024. Each Warrant and $0.08 entitles the buyer to purchase one (1) share of the Company up to April 30, 2029. As at August 2, 2024, the Company had 24,237,248 shares issued and outstanding.
Effective at the opening, August 13, 2024, the shares of the Company will trade ex-rights. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company. THE RIGHTS AND WARRANTS WILL NOT BE LISTED FOR TRADING.
Summary:
|
Basis of Offering:
|
One (1) right exercisable for one (1) unit at $0.05 per unit.
|
Record Date:
|
August 13, 2024
|
Shares Trade Ex-Rights:
|
August 13, 2024
|
Rights Called for Trading:
|
N/A
|
Rights Trade for Cash:
|
N/A
|
Rights Expire:
|
September 20, 2024 at 5:00 PM (Toronto time)
|
Authorized Jurisdiction(s):
|
All provinces and territories of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, or in any other jurisdiction in which it is lawful.
For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular and news release dated August 2, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2407
FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$956,342.70
|
Offering:
|
7,084,020 Units, comprising one common share of the Company, and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.135 per Unit.
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Warrant for a 2-year period.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Finder Warrants
|
NIL
|
378,819
|
Commission Terms:
|
$0.20 per Finder Warrant for a 2-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 3, 2024, June 24, 2024, and June 28, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2408
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, August 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2409
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, August 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2410
HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$4,979,505.03
|
Offering
|
18,790,585 Common Shares
|
Offering Price
|
$0.265 per Common Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders
|
0
|
554,718
|
Commission Terms:
|
Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.265 for a one-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated June 12, 2024, June 21, 2024 and August 8, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2411
NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP. ("NEWO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:48 p.m. PST, August 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2412
NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP. ("NEWO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, August 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2413
PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September April 25, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,000,000 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$12,000
|
150,000
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2414
POWER ONE RESOURCES CORP. ("PWRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
200,000
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
July 26, 2026
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.069 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.055
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,000,000 shares with 2,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which closed on July 26, 2021.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2415
TUKTU RESOURCES LTD. ("TUK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's purchase and sale agreement dated October 17, 2023, between the Company and an arm's length vendor, pursuant to which the Company acquired oil assets located in southern Alberta for an aggregate cash purchase price of $3.0 million, subject to customary adjustments. For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated October 18, 2023, December 29, 2023 and May 28, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2416
USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement, dated July 17, 2024 ("Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the right and option to acquire a 100% interest in and to 76 mineral claims in Quebec comprising the Southern Arm Property ("Option"). In consideration for the Company to exercise the Option, the Company will provide the Vendor with payments through the issuances of common shares of the Company ("Shares") and certain exploration expenditures ("Exploration") according to the following schedule:
|
Due Date
|
Payment (Shares)
|
Payment (Exploration)
|
Within 15 days of Exchange approval
|
2,500,000 (paid)
|
NIL
|
First anniversary from closing
|
2,500,000
|
NIL
|
Second anniversary from closing
|
NIL
|
$2,000,000
The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Property.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
Finders' Fees: None
This acquisition is considered an arm's length transaction.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 17, 2024, and August 9, 2024.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-2417
KINGSLAND ENERGY CORP. ("KLE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2024
NEX Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$30,000
|
Offering:
|
3,000,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.01 per Listed Share
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated December 13, 2023 and January 5, 2024
_______________________________________
