TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1103

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC. ("CWV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on Thursday, April 18, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For further details, please refer to the news releases dated February 9, 2024 and April 15, 2024.

___________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1104

INFINITUM COPPER CORP. ("INFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on March 21, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of Thursday, April 18, 2024, the shares of Infinitum Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Copper, Nickel, Lead and Zinc Mining" company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

37,281,520 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 2,910,416 shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: INFI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 45675B203 (new)

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1105

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.0065

Payable Date: May 15, 2024

Record Date: April 30, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: April 29, 2024

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-1106

PEPCAP RESOURCES, INC. ("WAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 5, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commission dated February 2, 2024, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 18, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

24/04/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1107

GREEN SHIFT COMMODITIES LTD. ("GCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of a 100% interest in the Berlin project located in Caldas, Columbia to an arm's length party.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will receive $20,000 cash upon closing; $1,000,000 on the earlier of (i) 90 days after the date on which the property has been brought into good standing and; (ii) five days following the listing of the Purchaser on a recognized stock exchange in Canada. Upon completion of the listing, the Company will acquire up to 25% of the listed shares of the Purchaser. Upon commercial production, the Company will receive $5,000,000 cash. The Company will also retain a 1% NSR. A finder's fee of 3,333,333 common shares is payable to Generic Capital Corp.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 11, 2023, and April 9, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1108

OVERACTIVE MEDIA CORP. ("OAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:52 a.m. PST, April 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1109

OVERACTIVE MEDIA CORP. ("OAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, April 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1110

REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,968,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 2,484,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,484,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 35,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $15,282 N/A 76,410 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on April 12, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1111

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, April 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1112

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, April 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1113

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:11 a.m. PST, April 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1114

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, April 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-1115

O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at 1:37 p.m. PST, April 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

