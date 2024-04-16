TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Apr 16, 2024, 22:28 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1103
CROWN POINT ENERGY INC. ("CWV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open on Thursday, April 18, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
For further details, please refer to the news releases dated February 9, 2024 and April 15, 2024.
___________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1104
INFINITUM COPPER CORP. ("INFI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on March 21, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of Thursday, April 18, 2024, the shares of Infinitum Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Copper, Nickel, Lead and Zinc Mining" company.
|
Post – Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
37,281,520 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
2,910,416 shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
INFI (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
45675B203 (new)
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1105
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0065
Payable Date: May 15, 2024
Record Date: April 30, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: April 29, 2024
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-1106
PEPCAP RESOURCES, INC. ("WAV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 5, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commission dated February 2, 2024, has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 18, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
24/04/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1107
GREEN SHIFT COMMODITIES LTD. ("GCOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of a 100% interest in the Berlin project located in Caldas, Columbia to an arm's length party.
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will receive $20,000 cash upon closing; $1,000,000 on the earlier of (i) 90 days after the date on which the property has been brought into good standing and; (ii) five days following the listing of the Purchaser on a recognized stock exchange in Canada. Upon completion of the listing, the Company will acquire up to 25% of the listed shares of the Purchaser. Upon commercial production, the Company will receive $5,000,000 cash. The Company will also retain a 1% NSR. A finder's fee of 3,333,333 common shares is payable to Generic Capital Corp.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 11, 2023, and April 9, 2024.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1108
OVERACTIVE MEDIA CORP. ("OAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:52 a.m. PST, April 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1109
OVERACTIVE MEDIA CORP. ("OAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, April 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1110
REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,968,500 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,484,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,484,250 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
35,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
|
Aggregate #
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$15,282
|
N/A
|
76,410 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on April 12, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1111
ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, April 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1112
ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, April 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1113
TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:11 a.m. PST, April 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1114
TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, April 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-1115
O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at 1:37 p.m. PST, April 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article