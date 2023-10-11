VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A-LABS CAPITAL IV CORP. ("ALCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated March 16, 2022, a news release was issued on September 26, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 7, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commissions dated September 6, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 13, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of A-Labs Capital IV Corp.

___________________________________________

ICWHY CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("ICWY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 13, 2023, the securities of ICWHY Capital Ventures Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated March 9, 2023, a news release was issued on September 12, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

23/10/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,921,199

Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: November 14, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 14, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,500,000 shares with 8,250,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 14, 2019, and previously accepted for an extension by the Exchange on September 13, 2022. Of the 8,250,000 warrants originally issued, 328,801 have been already exercised by the holder (s) thereof.

________________________________________

ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC. ("ALDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.88 per common share



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 184,818 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,851 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC. ("ALDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 1, 2023 and September 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,062,000 Tranche 1 common shares ("Tranche 1 Shares") and 8,528,756 Tranche 2 common shares ("Tranche 2 Shares")



Purchase Price: $0.88 per Tranche 1 Share

$1.01 per Tranche 2 Share



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 10,100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP. ("BRAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Gold Island Inc. ("Gold Island") pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation. The Company will issue 0.8 common share for every one (1) Gold Island share. There were 64,303,115 Gold Island shares issued and outstanding. The number of Gold Island's stock options and broker warrants, along with their exercise prices, will also be adjusted by the above ratio accordingly.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION N/A 1) 51,442,492 Common Shares. 2) 3,100,000 Replacement Stock Options. 3) 1,029,744 Replacement Broker Warrants. N/A

Replacement Stock Option Terms: Each stock option has an exercise price of $0.15 per share with a 5-year term from the date of issuance. For vesting details, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 27, 2023.

Replacement Broker Warrant Terms: Each broker warrant has an exercise price of $0.4375 per share with an expiry date of January 5, 2026.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 17, 2023, August 14, 2023, August 17, 2023, and September 27, 2023.

________________________________________

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 11, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Securities for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 184,615 common shares at a deemed price of $0.065, in consideration of advertising services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated July 5, 2023.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 03, 2023 and July 6, 2023.

________________________________________

COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued a news release on August 25, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:13 a.m. PST, Oct. 11, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 11, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has acknowledged receipt of an amended and restated letter of intent (the "Amended and Restated Letter of Intent") dated August 15, 2022, to a binding letter of intent dated October 28, 2018, as amended April 16, 2020, between Global Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") and LRH Resources Limited (the "LRH"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Technology Minerals Plc. Pursuant to the terms set forth in the Amended and Restated Letter of Intent, the Company has three options to acquire up to 90% of the North West Leinster Lithium Property in the Republic of Ireland (the "Property").

As consideration, to exercise the first option for the initial 17.5% interest, the Company was required to spend €85,000 in expenditures on the Property and €6,500 on license fees, both of which have already been spent. For the second option to gain an additional 37.5% interest, the Company must incur €500,000 in expenditures within two years, maintaining a semi-annual expenditure of €50,000, and pay LRHR with €50,000, with a minimum cash component of €5,000. For the third option to gain the final 35% interest, upon notifying LRHR of the second option's exercise, the Company must spend another €100,000 in expenditures within two years (with the same semi-annual obligation) and pay LRHR €200,000, ensuring at least €20,000 is in cash.

Upon the Company obtaining a 55% interest through the Second Option, a joint venture will be established with LRHR, aiming to finalize the agreement within 60 days. If a party's interest drops below 10%, it converts to a 2% GSR. The GSR payer has an option to buy back half of the GSR within 12 months for €1,000,000. The Company can use cash or shares for this purchase.

TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance

TSX Venture Exchange has approved the consideration to exercise the second option: issuance of 385,000 common shares to Technology Minerals PLC, as directed by LRHR, at a deemed price of CAD$0.17 per share, €5,000 cash payment, and incurrence of €500,000 on the Property's exploration and development.

Any future issuance of shares in connection with the Amended and Restated Letter of Intent remains subject to prior Exchange approval.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fee is payable.

For further details, please refer to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated January 21, 2019, and the Company's news releases dated October 23, 2018, April 21, 2020, August 19, 2022 and July 13, 2023.

____________________________________

JZR GOLD INC. ("JZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2023 and April 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 875,001 shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Warrants: 875,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 875,001 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for an 18 months period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 541,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on April 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,233,072

units. Each unit consists of one common share and a share purchase warrant exercisable at $ 0.05 for a period of 5 years to settle outstanding debt for $ 111,653.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated September 28, 2023.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PIVOTREE INC. ("PVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 338,999 common shares to settle outstanding debt in the form of an acquisition earn-out payment for $835,212 (USD$620,007).

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 26, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RESOURO GOLD INC. ("RAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,107,142 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.28 per common share



Warrants: N/A



Warrant Exercise Price: N/A



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $169,800.00 N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on August 29, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

TRAIL BLAZING VENTURES LTD. ("BLAZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:02 a.m. PST, Oct. 11, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted , pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

