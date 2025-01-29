VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0290

CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB") ("CUB.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 16, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated July 15, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, January 31, 2025, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0291

MOROCCO STRATEGIC MINERALS CORPORATION ("MCC")

[formerly Genius Metals Inc. ("GENI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on January 16, 2025, the Company has changed its name from Genius Metals Inc. to Morocco Strategic Minerals Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, January 31, 2025, the common shares of Morocco Strategic Minerals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Genius Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Copper-zinc ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212233).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which115,898,843 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (MONTREAL)(TORONTO)

Equity Stock Transfer LLC (NEW YORK, NY)



Trading Symbol: MCC (NEW) CUSIP Number: 617931100 (NEW)



CORPORATION DE MINÉRAUX STRATÉGIQUES DU MAROC (« MCC »)

[Anciennement Métaux Genius Inc. (« GENI »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination social

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires de la société le 16 janvier 2025, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Métaux Genius Inc. à Corporation de minéraux stratégiques du Maroc. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Corporation de minéraux stratégiques du Maroc seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires vendredi le 31 janvier 2025 et les actions ordinaires de Métaux Genius Inc. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Extraction de minerais de cuivre-zinc » (numéro de SCIAN : 212233).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 115 898 843 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation



Titres entiercés : Aucun



Agent des transferts : Services aux investisseurs Computershare Inc. (MONTREAL) (TORONTO)

Equity Stock Transfer LLC (NEW YORK, NY)



Symbole au téléscripteur : MCC (NOUVEAU) Numéro de CUSIP : 617931100 (NOUVEAU)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0292

REV EXPLORATION CORP. ("REVX")

[formerly Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("GIT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors dated January 15, 2025, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 31, 2025, the common shares of Rev Exploration Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. will be delisted and, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("GIT") to ("REVX"). The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,244,716 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: REVX (new) CUSIP Number: 761325109 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0293

PENBAR CAPITAL LTD. ("PEM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Terminated

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Friday, January 31, 2025, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

Further to Penbar Capital Ltd. (the "Company") news release, dated January 29, 2025 regarding the proposed amalgamation agreement dated November 24, 2023 between the Company, EV, Emissions EV Operating Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of EV, and 1451356 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, The Company has terminated the agreement pursuant to section 7.2 of the amalgamation agreement.

_______________________________________

25/01/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0294

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to amendments to an arm's length agreement for the disposition of the Company's Erongo Central Gold Project in Namibia (the "Project").

Under the proposed amendments, in addition to US$50,000 in cash previously paid to the Company by the purchaser, the Company will transfer 80% of the equity ownership interest in the Project to the purchaser in consideration for: (1) A payment of US$800,000 in cash within 10 business days of an entity controlled by the purchaser ("ListCo") becoming publicly listed, and (2) Cdn$4,110,000 in ListCo shares (or in cash if Listco does not become publicly listed).

The purchaser will be entitled to acquire the remaining 20% equity ownership interest in the Project on or before the third anniversary of ListCo becoming publicly listed, in consideration for US$1,700,000, of which at least 50% is payable in cash and the remainder in shares of ListCo. If Listco does not become publicly listed, the purchaser may make a cash payment equal to 110% of the value of the ListCo shares required to be issued to acquire the remaining 20% interest in NewCo in lieu of issuing the ListCo shares.

The Company will be granted a 2% net smelter royalty in respect of the Project.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 5, 2024 and January 28, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0295

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 621,500 common shares at a deemed value of $0.14 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$60,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 13, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0296

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 509,480 common shares at a deemed value of $0.16 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$60,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0297

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 543,855 common shares at a deemed value of $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$60,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0298

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,500,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 30, 2025



New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 23, 2025



Exercise Price of Warrants: 2,500,000 warrants exercisable at $0.18 per common share



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,500,000 shares with 4,500,000-share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 13, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0299

ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. ("ERA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 22, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture (the "Debentures") as announced by the Company on October 21, 2024:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement (unchanged)



Offering: $102,750 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 2,055,000 Listed Shares (unchanged)



Conversion Price: $0.05 per Listed Share (unchanged)



Original maturity date: September 27, 2024



Amended maturity date: March 27, 2025



Interest rate: 8% per annum (unchanged)



Commissions in Securities: Nil (unchanged)



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 21, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0300

EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD. ("EOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 23,698,977 shares to settle outstanding debt for $355,484.65.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further information, please refer to the news release dated January 14, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0301

FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,350,000.00



Flow-Through





Offering: 8,320,000 Flow-Through Listed Shares with 4,160,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Flow-Through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for an eighteen-month period.



Non-Flow-Through





Offering: 6,475,000 Non-Flow-Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.08 per Non-Flow-Through Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. 480,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for an eighteen-month period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 16, 2024, December 24, 2024, January 15, 2025 and January 17, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0302

HAYASA METALS INC. ("HAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,278,720 shares to settle outstanding debt for $127,872.00.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $77,656 $0.10 776,558 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further information, please refer to the news release dated October 1, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0303

IMPACT DEVELOPMENT GROUP INC. ("IMPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a loan agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length lender (the "Lender") dated October 24, 2024, whereby the Lender has committed to providing up to USD$1,000,000 unsecured loan (the "Loan") to the Company, advanced in tranches according to the terms of the Agreement. The Loan has a maturity date of October 31, 2028 and bears interest at the rate of 12% per annum. Additionally, the Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of 288,496 non-transferable bonus warrants in connection with the first and second advances. Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $1.80 for a 3-year period.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated October 25, 2024 and November 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0304

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective March 29, 2023 (the "Original Convertible Debenture"), the Exchange has consented to an amendment of the Original Convertible Debenture (the "Amended Convertible Debenture"). The Company is not receiving any new additional funds.

Original Convertible Debenture

Maturity Date and Conversion

Period Expiry: First Tranche: January 19, 2025

Second Tranche: March 23, 2025



Amended Convertible

Debenture Maturity Date

And Conversion Period Expiry: May 3, 2025



The amount of aggregate principal outstanding is $2,095,000. All other details of the Amended Convertible Debenture remain unchanged from the Original Convertible Debenture.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 15, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0305

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective March 19, 2024 (the "Original Convertible Debenture"), the Exchange has consented to an amendment of the Original Convertible Debenture (the "Amended Convertible Debenture"). The Company is not receiving any new additional funds.

Original Convertible Debenture

Maturity Date and Conversion

Period Expiry: December 29, 2024



Amended Convertible

Debenture Maturity Date

And Conversion Period Expiry: May 3, 2025



The amount of aggregate principal outstanding is $4,971,000. All other details of the Amended Convertible Debenture remain unchanged from the Original Convertible Debenture.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 15, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0306

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $4,983,650.00 Offering: 12,459,125 Special Warrants. Each Special Warrant will automatically convert, into one unit that consist of one common share and one Warrant for no additional consideration on the date that is earlier of (i) the date that is three (3) business days after a prospectus supplement to a short form base shelf prospectus has been filed and (ii) the date that is four (4) months and one day after the issuance of the Special Warrants.



Offering Price: $0.40 per Special Warrant



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.50 per Listed Share for a three-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A 689,675





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.50 for a three-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 13, 2025, January 14, 2025, and January 27, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0307

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:46 a.m. PST, January 29, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0308

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, January 29, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

