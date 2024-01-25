VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0267

ADVANCE LITHIUM CORP. ("AALI.H")

[formerly Advance Lithium Corp. ("AALI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Advance Lithium Corp., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, January 29, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of January 29, 2024 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from AALI to AALI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued October 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0268

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC") ("CMC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (the "Company") on October 26, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (15) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Monday, January 29, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Chemical Manufacturing' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

113,302,703 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 11,277,447 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company

Common Shares



Trading Symbol: CMC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 17178G302 (NEW)

Common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") set to expire on July 8, 2027

Trading Symbol: CMC.WT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 17178G112 (UNCHANGED)

Effective at the opening on January 29, 2024, the Warrants will be adjusted such that 15 Warrants will be exercisable for C$1.35 to receive a whole common share of the Company on a post-consolidated basis.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0269

FITZROY MINERALS INC. ("FTZ")

[formerly Norseman Silver Inc. ("NOC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on January 10, 2024, the Company name has been changed as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday, January 29, 2024, the common shares of Fitzroy Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Norseman Silver Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

80,691,491 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: N/A shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: FTZ (new) CUSIP Number: 33827E101 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0270

ZODIAC GOLD INC. ("ZAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, January 29, 2024, the common shares of Zodiac Gold Inc. (formerly, 1329306 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

76,786,813 common shares are issued and outstanding. Escrowed Securities: 17,429,427 common shares are subject to escrow.



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: ZAU CUSIP Number: 98980T104 Sponsoring Member: None



Finder's Warrants: 91,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase one

common share at $0.18 up to 12 months from issuance.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 14, 2023, and news release dated January 25, 2024, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Company Contact: David Kol Company Address: Suite 3606, 833 Seymour Street, Vancouver, BC V6B0G4 Company Phone Number: 702-296-1156 Company Fax Number: Not Applicable Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

24/01/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0271

ALTINA CAPITAL CORP. ("ALTN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, January 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0272

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. ("CMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:41 a.m. PST, January 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0273

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. ("CMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, January 25, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0274

CONTAGIOUS GAMING INC. ("CNS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 47,030,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.01 per share to settle outstanding debt for $470,300.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $272,000 $0.01 27,200,000 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For future details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0275

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 10,200,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of

Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement 3 350,000 Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement Nil Nil



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $51,000 Nil Share Nil Warrant

Compensation Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 21, 2023. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. (« IPG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 25 janvier 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 10 200 000 d'actions ordinaires accréditives



Prix : 0,10 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 7 souscripteurs



Participation initié / Groupe Pro :



Souscripteurs # de souscripteurs # total d'actions Total des initiés existants : 3 150 000 actions Total du groupe pro Aucun Aucune



Montant total en

espèces # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraires d'intermédiation : 51 000 $ Aucune action Aucun bon

Modalités des bons de souscription de courtier : N/A

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 21 décembre 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0276

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 4, 2022, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 5,774,279 (outstanding) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 31, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.85 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,059,999 common shares with 10,059,999 common share purchase warrants attached (4,285,720 of which have been exercised), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 4, 2022.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated January 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0277

OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 2, 2024.

Number of Shares: 3,635,757 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 3,635,757 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,635,757 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a 18-month period



Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A 73,000 N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 16, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0278

PULSE OIL CORP. ("PUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 12, 2023, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on January 12, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 103,910,942 common shares at a price of $0.04 were issued.

Of the total issued common shares, 54,836,071 common shares were issued pursuant to the stand-by commitments for a total of $2,193,442.84. As consideration for the stand-by commitments, the Company issued 17,050,000 non-transferable bonus warrants at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for 5 years from the date of issuance.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 7, 2023 and January 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0279

Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("QGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:40 a.m. PST, January 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0280

Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("QGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, January 25, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0281

SHINY HEALTH & WELLNESS CORP. ("SNYB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 04, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,800,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 1,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 04, 2023, January 01, 2024 and January 16, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0282

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:33 a.m. PST, January 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0283

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,520,000 common shares and

15,420,455 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share and

$0.055 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,260,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,260,000 common

shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $56,000 N/A 1,018,181 finder's

warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 for a period of 24 months.

The Company issued a news release on December 6, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CORPORATION TOMAGOLD (« LOT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 25 janvier 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 6 décembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions: 2 520 000 actions ordinaires et

15 420 455 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire et

0,055 $ par action accréditive



Bons de souscription : 1 260 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 260 000 actions

ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,075 $ par action ordinaires pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs: 9 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire

d'intermédiation: 56 000 $ S/O 1 018 181 bons

d'intermédiation

Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,075 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 décembre 2022.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

