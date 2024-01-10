VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2024 CNW-

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0102

AURUM LAKE MINING CORPORATION ("ARL")

[formerly Aurum Lake Mining Corporation ("ARL.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Aurum Lake Mining Corporation ("Aurum") as described in its filing statement dated December 21, 2023 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at the opening on Friday, January 12, 2024, the trading symbol for Aurum will change from ARL.P to ARL and Aurum will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of a 100% interest in the Homathko Property

Pursuant to a purchase-option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into on December 19, 2022 between Aurum and Transition Metals Corp. (the "Optionor") Aurum has an option acquire a 100% interest in the Optionor's interest in the Homathko Property (the "Option") located in the Cariboo Region of British Columbia, comprised of 12 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing 9,788 hectares.

As consideration of the grant of the Option, Aurum will pay a total of $470,000 to the Optionor in cash payments, incur work program expenditures on the Homathko Property totalling $500,000 over two years and make a one-time $5,000,000 lump sum payment to the Optionor upon the commencement of commercial production. Aurum will also make payments necessary to ensure the Homathko Property remains in good standing for the term of the Option.

The payment schedule will be as follows:





(a) Cash payments





(i) A sum of $20,000 on signing of the Option Agreement;

(ii) $100,000 on the date which is three days following the receipt of Exchange final approval ("Effective Date");

(iii) $150,000 on the first anniversary of the Effective Date; and

(iv) $200,000 on the second anniversary of the Effective Date.



(b) Work program expenditures





(i) $100,000 by the first anniversary of the Effective Date; and

(ii) a cumulative total of $500,000 by the second anniversary of the Effective Date.









In addition, Aurum will grant a 2% net smelter royalty on all mineral production on the Homathko Property in favour of the Optionor; the Option is subject to an underlying net smelter royalty of 1.0% on tenures 1010863, 761502 and 761522 to Nova Royalty Corp.

For more information regarding Aurum, see the Filing Statement which is available under Aurum's profile on SEDAR+.

2. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 8, 2023:





Number of Shares: 240,000 flow-through shares and 5,000,000 non-flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.50 per flow-through share and $0.40 per non-flow-through share Number of Placees: 27 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 230,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $99,000 N/A 247,500 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Aurum issued a news release on December 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Aurum is classified as an 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

21,740,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 13,000,000 shares are subject to the CPC Escrow

Agreement







Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ARL (New) CUSIP Number: 05209U101 (Unchanged)

3. Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Friday, January 12, 2024, trading in the shares of Aurum will resume.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0103

BLUE RIVER RESOURCES LTD. ("BXR.H")

[formerly Blue River Resources Ltd. ("BXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Blue River Resources Ltd., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, January 12, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of January 12, 2024 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from BXR to BXR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0104

RECYCLICO BATTERY MATERIALS INC. ("AMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Change of Business, described in its management information circular dated September 21, 2023.

The Company's Change of Business reflects the Company's business transition from mining to efforts to advance the development of a proprietary hydrometallurgical lithium-ion battery recycling process for extracting manganese. Shareholders of the Company approved the Change of Business at an Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on October 31, 2023.

The Company is now classified as a "Technology Issuer" and "Material recovery facilities" (NAICS Number: 562920).

For further details, please refer to the management information circular of the Company dated September 21, 2023, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

262,994,127 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed: Nil common shares







CUSIP Number: 75629Y108 (UNCHANGED) Trading Symbol: AMY (UNCHANGED)

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0105

TAURA GOLD INC. ("TORA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, January 12, 2024, trading in the shares of Taura Gold Inc. (the "Company") will resume.

Further to the Company's news release dated January 9, 2024, the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed reverse takeover transaction with Ensign Minerals Inc.

_______________________________________

24/01/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0106

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0107

BEMETALS CORP. ("BMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 9, 2024:





Convertible Debenture $2,000,000 Conversion Price: Convertible into shares consisting of up to 8,000,000 common shares at $0.25

per share of principal outstanding at any time prior to maturity.



Maturity date: January 8, 2029 Interest rate: 7.0% per annum. Accrued interest is convertible into shares of the Company at maturity, subject to TSXV Exchange approval, at the greater of: a) $0.25 and b) Market Price at the time of conversion.



Number of Placees: 1 placee









Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 Up to 8,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A







Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued a news release on January 9, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0108

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,392,859 common shares at a deemed value of C$0.09 per share to settle outstanding debt for USD $517,500.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 6 $498,333.34 C$0.09 7,119,049 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 22, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0109

DRYDEN GOLD CORP. ("DRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Vancouver.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0110

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 27, 2023:





Number of Shares: 2,500,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement:



N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,000 N/A 250,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 8, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0111

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 23, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on February 23, 2022. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated March 22, 2023, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 23, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $164,969.30 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from July 01 2023 to September 30, 2023 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, occurred for gross proceeds of $164,969.30





Agents: Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc.



Offering: 3,161,000 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended September 30, 2023



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of $0.052

per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being a cash payment of $3,299.39

in aggregate for the quarter ended September 30, 2023





For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 23, 2022, the Prospectus Supplement dated March 22, 2023, and the news release dated November 24, 2023, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0112

MTB METALS CORP. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2023:





Number of Shares: 3,200,000 Flow-Through Units ("FT" Unit)



Purchase Price: $0.10 per FT Unit



Warrant: 3,200,000 FT share purchase warrants to purchase 3,200,000 FT Shares.

Warrant Purchase Price: $0.18 for 3 years from the date of issuance for the FT Warrant



Number of Placee: 2 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Insider Involvement N/a N/a





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement N/a N/a









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 22,400 N/A 224,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.18 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 29, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0113

NORTEC MINERALS CORP. ("NVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 20, 2023





Number of Shares: 2,428,569 Flow-Through ("FT") shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per FT share



Warrants: 2,428,569 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,428,569 non flow-through

shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 2,428,569



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 3, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0114

PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 10, 2023 and December 7, 2023.





Number of Shares: 995,000 Flow-Through ("FT") shares

2,875,875 Non Flow-Through ("NFT") shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per FT share

$0.16 per NFT share



Warrants: 995,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 995,000 shares attached to the

FT shares





2,875,875 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,875,875 shares attached to

the NFT shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.28 for a two-year period (FT)

$0.20 for a two-year period (NFT)



Number of Placees: 45 placees









Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 18,750 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $28,665 plus $7,350

administration fees N/A 163,931 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: For 103,031 finder's warrants each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 and 60,900 finder's warrants at $0.28 per share warrant for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0115

SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED. ("SML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:33 a.m. PST, Jan. 10, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0116

STANDARD URANIUM LTD. ("STND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2023:





Number of Shares: 17,026,980 non-flow-through shares and 29,825,687 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non-flow-through share and $0.06 per flow-through share



Warrants: 23,426,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,426,334 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 45 placees









Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 6 1,446,980 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 20,843,670









Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $124,987.89 N/A 2,084,298 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: All Finder Warrants have a term of two years from the date of issuance. 1,768,131 of the Finder's Warrants entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05. 291,667 of the Finder's Warrants entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.06. 24,500 of the Finder's Warrants entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.09.

The Company issued news releases on December 14, 2023 and December 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0117

VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:01 a.m. PST, Jan. 10, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________





SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]