TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on Sept. 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) HOC 2 HUNTER TECHNOLOGY

CORP. Interim financial report for the period 2023/06/30





Interim management's discussion and

analysis for the period 2023/06/30





Certification of interim filings for the period 2023/06/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on September 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) SQD 2 SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. Interim financial statements for the period 2023/06/30





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the interim financial statements

for the period 2023/06/30





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) MVD.H NEX MEGA VIEW DIGITAL

ENTERTAINMENT

CORP. Interim financial report for the period 2023/06/30





Interim management's discussion and

analysis for the period 2023/06/30





Certification of interim filings for the period 2023/06/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Friday, September 8, 2023 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and silver ore mining' issuer (NAICS Number: 212220).

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Exchange has been informed by CSE that the securities of the Company will be delisted from CSE at the close of business on September 7, 2023.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Nevada, USA



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

317,444,482 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Vancouver) Trading Symbol: BNKR CUSIP Number: 120613203



Company Contact: Sam Ash, President and Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario

M5C 1P1 Company Phone Number: 208-627-7586 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company Website Address: www.bunkerhillmining.com

________________________________________

KYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG.H")

[formerly Skylight Health Group Inc. ("SLHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, September 8, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of September 8, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SLHG to SLHG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_________________________________________

US CRITICAL METALS CORP. ("USCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business September 8, 2023, the common shares of US Critical Metals Corp. ("Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on Canadian Securities Exchange. For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 6, 2023.

________________________________________

23/09/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated August 15, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,000,000 warrants of the Company ("Warrants") to settle severance payments for an aggregate amount of $350,000. Each Warrant will allow the holder to purchase one (1) Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Exercise Price of

Warrant Aggregate # of

Warrants









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $350,000 $0.05 7,000,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the severance and inducement payments are completed.

________________________________________

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,825,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 2,825,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,825,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued a news release on August 30, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GREEN SHIFT COMMODITIES LTD. ("GCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 15, 2023, between Green Shift Commodities Ltd. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire an existing option to purchase a 100-percent interest in the Armstrong lithium project. By way of Consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $60,000 and will issue a total of 1,500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.095 per share and make a payment of $300,000 upon specific conditions to the Vendors. In order to exercise the option, the Company has agreed to assume the remaining obligations under the original option agreement, and the Company will make a total cash payment of $35,000 and will issue a total of 100,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.095 per share to the optionor (an arm's length party).

The Property is subject to a 1% NSR in favour of the optionor, of which the Company may purchase 1% of the Net Smelter Returns from the optionor for a purchase price of $200,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2023.

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:54 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.45 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PATHFINDER VENTURES INC. ("RV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 25, 2023:

Number of Units: 10,000,000 Units



Purchase Price: $0.04 per Unit



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a 18-month period, subject to accelerated expiry.



Number of Placee: 16 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro

Group Involvement: 4 2 3,837,500 1,000,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Agent's and Finder's Fee: 10,080 N/A 252,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at the price of $0.08 per share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance, subject to accelerated expiry.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 31, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:48 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 22, 2023.

Number of Shares: 4,790,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 4,790,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,790,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 140,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $29,330 N/A 293,300

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement dated July 31, 2023 ("Agreement"), between the Company and three arm's length parties ("Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the exclusive option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in 141 unpatented mining claims located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division of Ontario (the "Rubidium Ridge Property"). In consideration to exercise the option to acquire the Rubidium Ridge Property, the Company will provide the Vendor with payments of cash and common shares of the Company ("Shares") according to the following schedule:

Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares) 1st payment $15,000 (PAID) 200,000 Shares (PAID)





2nd payment $20,000 200,000 Shares before May 23, 2024









3rd payment $25,000 200,000 Shares before May 23, 2025









4th payment $40,000 200,000 Shares before May 23, 2026





The Company will grant to the Optionors a net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR Royalty") equal to 2% of NSR. The Company may purchase 50% of the NSR Royalty from the Vendors at any time for a cash consideration of $1,000,000.

The Optionor will be entitled to a bonus payment of $1,000,000 in cash should the Company delineate an inferred resource totalling at least 10 million tonnes at a minimum grade of 1% Li2O.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 3, 2023 and September 6, 2023.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

NOBLE METAL GROUP INCORPORATED ("NMG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023

TSX Venture NEX Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 31, 2023, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $692,932.03 $0.03 23,097,734

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

