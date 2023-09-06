TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on Sept. 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
HOC
|
2
|
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY
|
Interim financial report for the period
|
2023/06/30
|
Interim management's discussion and
|
2023/06/30
|
Certification of interim filings for the period
|
2023/06/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on September 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
SQD
|
2
|
SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC.
|
Interim financial statements for the period
|
2023/06/30
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/06/30
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
MVD.H
|
NEX
|
MEGA VIEW DIGITAL
|
Interim financial report for the period
|
2023/06/30
|
Interim management's discussion and
|
2023/06/30
|
Certification of interim filings for the period
|
2023/06/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
New Listing-Shares:
Effective at the opening Friday, September 8, 2023 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and silver ore mining' issuer (NAICS Number: 212220).
The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Exchange has been informed by CSE that the securities of the Company will be delisted from CSE at the close of business on September 7, 2023.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Nevada, USA
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
317,444,482 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Vancouver)
|
Trading Symbol:
|
BNKR
|
CUSIP Number:
|
120613203
|
Company Contact:
|
Sam Ash, President and Chief Executive Officer
|
Company Address:
|
82 Richmond Street East
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
M5C 1P1
|
Company Phone Number:
|
208-627-7586
|
Company Email Address:
|
Company Website Address:
|
www.bunkerhillmining.com
________________________________________
KYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG.H")
[formerly Skylight Health Group Inc. ("SLHG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, September 8, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.
As of September 8, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from SLHG to SLHG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_________________________________________
US CRITICAL METALS CORP. ("USCM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business September 8, 2023, the common shares of US Critical Metals Corp. ("Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The Company will continue to trade on Canadian Securities Exchange. For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 6, 2023.
________________________________________
23/09/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the press release dated August 15, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,000,000 warrants of the Company ("Warrants") to settle severance payments for an aggregate amount of $350,000. Each Warrant will allow the holder to purchase one (1) Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Exercise Price of
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
2
|
$350,000
|
$0.05
|
7,000,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the severance and inducement payments are completed.
________________________________________
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,825,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,825,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,825,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
500,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on August 30, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GREEN SHIFT COMMODITIES LTD. ("GCOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 15, 2023, between Green Shift Commodities Ltd. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire an existing option to purchase a 100-percent interest in the Armstrong lithium project. By way of Consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $60,000 and will issue a total of 1,500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.095 per share and make a payment of $300,000 upon specific conditions to the Vendors. In order to exercise the option, the Company has agreed to assume the remaining obligations under the original option agreement, and the Company will make a total cash payment of $35,000 and will issue a total of 100,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.095 per share to the optionor (an arm's length party).
The Property is subject to a 1% NSR in favour of the optionor, of which the Company may purchase 1% of the Net Smelter Returns from the optionor for a purchase price of $200,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2023.
________________________________________
NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:54 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8.45 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PATHFINDER VENTURES INC. ("RV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 25, 2023:
|
Number of Units:
|
10,000,000 Units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.04 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.08 for a 18-month period, subject to accelerated expiry.
|
Number of Placee:
|
16 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:
Aggregate Existing Pro
|
4
2
|
3,837,500
1,000,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Agent's and Finder's Fee:
|
10,080
|
N/A
|
252,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at the price of $0.08 per share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance, subject to accelerated expiry.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 31, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:48 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Sept. 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 22, 2023.
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,790,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,790,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,790,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.14 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
140,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$29,330
|
N/A
|
293,300
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on August 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement dated July 31, 2023 ("Agreement"), between the Company and three arm's length parties ("Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the exclusive option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in 141 unpatented mining claims located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division of Ontario (the "Rubidium Ridge Property"). In consideration to exercise the option to acquire the Rubidium Ridge Property, the Company will provide the Vendor with payments of cash and common shares of the Company ("Shares") according to the following schedule:
|
Due Date
|
Payment (Cash)
|
Payment (Shares)
|
1st payment
|
$15,000 (PAID)
|
200,000 Shares (PAID)
|
2nd payment
|
$20,000
|
200,000 Shares
|
before May 23, 2024
|
3rd payment
|
$25,000
|
200,000 Shares
|
before May 23, 2025
|
4th payment
|
$40,000
|
200,000 Shares
|
before May 23, 2026
The Company will grant to the Optionors a net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR Royalty") equal to 2% of NSR. The Company may purchase 50% of the NSR Royalty from the Vendors at any time for a cash consideration of $1,000,000.
The Optionor will be entitled to a bonus payment of $1,000,000 in cash should the Company delineate an inferred resource totalling at least 10 million tonnes at a minimum grade of 1% Li2O.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Finders' Fees:
|
None
This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 3, 2023 and September 6, 2023.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
NOBLE METAL GROUP INCORPORATED ("NMG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2023
TSX Venture NEX Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 31, 2023, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
2
|
$692,932.03
|
$0.03
|
23,097,734
All other information remains unchanged.
________________________________________
