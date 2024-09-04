VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2642

AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR.H")

[formerly AM Resources Corp. ("AMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, September 6, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of September 6, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from AMR to AMR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2643

GREENHEART GOLD INC. ("GHRT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Friday, September 6, 2024 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

The reference price for trading purposes is $0.20 per common share.

Corporate Jurisdiction: CBCA Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

80,947,355 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 16,108,523 common shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GHRT CUSIP Number: 39526E 10 2

For further information, please refer to the Form 2B Listing Document, dated August 30, 2024 available on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Carole Plante Company Address: 1111 rue St-Charles ouest, tour ouest, bureau 101,

Longueuil, Quebec

J4K 5G4 Company Phone Number: +1 (450) 800-2882 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2644

EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP. ("EW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Notice of Distribution - Due Bill Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:



Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 3, 2024, the Exchange corrects the Ex-Distribution Date for a Due Bill Distribution with a record date of September 5, 2024, and the bulletin should have read as follows:

Ex-Distribution Date: September 13, 2024

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

24/09/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2645

BEMETALS CORP. ("BMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,088,600 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share, to an arm's length party, in order to satisfy a $225,000 USD milestone option payment.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 1, 2024, and September 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2646

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,963,636 non-transferrable bonus common share purchase warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") to an arm's length lender pursuant to the first tranche advance of U.S. $6,000,000 under the credit agreement dated August 14, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the arm's length lender and the Company. Each Bonus Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.825 per until August 16, 2028.

For further information, please reference the Company's press releases dated August 14, 2024 and August 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2647

FARSTARCAP INVESTMENT CORP. ("FRS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $55,000



Offering: 1,100,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N.A. N.A

. Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 27, 2024 and August 27, 2024





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2648

TURMALINA METALS CORP. ("TBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation Mineral Mining Property Assignment and Option Agreement, dated June 28, 2024 ("Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the right and option to acquire a 100% interest in certain mining concessions comprising the Colquemayo Project in Peru ("Project"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may exercise its option through payments of cash to the Optionor ("Cash Consideration"), and by meeting certain eligible exploration work commitments ("Exploration Expenditures"), according to the following schedule:

Cash Consideration of $1,560,000 USD:

a) $60,000 USD before 1st anniversary from Exchange approval; b) $200,000 USD before the earlier of (i) the 2nd anniversary of Exchange approval, and (ii) one-year anniversary from which the date which an exploration permit is granted with respect to the Project ("Trigger Date"); c) $250,000 USD before the 2nd anniversary of the Triger Date; d) $250,000 USD before 3rd anniversary of the Triger Date; e) 80,000 USD before the 4th anniversary of the Triger Date.

Exploration Expenditures of $6,200,000 USD:

a) $200,000 USD by 1st anniversary from Exchange approval; b) Cumulative $1,200,000 USD by 1st anniversary of Trigger Date; c) Cumulative $2,200,000 USD by 2nd anniversary of Trigger Date; d) Cumulative $4,200,000 USD by 3rd anniversary of Trigger Date; e) Cumulative $6,200,000 USD by 4th anniversary of Trigger Date.

The Company may satisfy up to 50% of the Cash Consideration through the issuance of common shares of the Company, priced using the greater of (i) 6-month VWAP before the date of issuance, and (ii) $0.1575.

The Company must pay the Optionor a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Project. The Company may repurchase half of the NSR, at any time on or prior to the one-year anniversary of the commencement of commercial production on the Project, for a one-time cash payment of $2,500,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 3, 2024, and September 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]