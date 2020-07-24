TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jul 24, 2020, 17:13 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2020
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated July 10, 2020 and press release dated July 23, 2020; effective at the open on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 the shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open on July 28, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
________________________________________
20/07/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 9, 2020 between the Company and 4286128 Nevada Corp. (Jana Campbell and Stuart Lawrence, the "Vendors")) whereby the Company will acquire the issued and outstanding shares of 428618, which holds the rights to 52 contiguous lode mining claims located in Nye County, Nevada. Consideration is 4,000,000 common shares of which 2,000,000 common shares will be issued to each of the Vendors.
________________________________________
ARBOR METALS CORP. ("ABR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:28 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ARBOR METALS CORP. ("ABR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated July 17, 2020 between the Company and Piotr Lutynski whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Blackdome Property located in the Cariboo Region of British Columbia. Consideration is $150,000 payable over a three-year period and a 1,200,000 common shares to be issued over a four-year period. The property is subject to a 1.5% NSR of which the Company may purchase 1% for $1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.
________________________________________
CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2020 and June 1, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
33,432,110 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
39 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Alan Carter
|
Y
|
1,600,000
|
0923383 B.C.Ltd. (Paul Hansed)
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Phoenix Gold Fund Ltd.
|
Y
|
8,000,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$14,700.00 and 151,200 common shares payable to EDE Asset Management Inc.
|
168,000 common shares and 144,000 Compensation Options to Paradigm Capital Inc.
Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 2 years from the closing date.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 22, July 7 and July 8, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CONVERAGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:04 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:49 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GGL RESOURCES CORP. ("GGL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 16, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,666,666 common shares and 1,363,636 flow-through units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.09 per common share and $0.11 per flow-through unit
|
Warrants:
|
1,515,151 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,515,151 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a one-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 Placees
|
Insider Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Larry Donaldson
|
Y
|
300,000 flow-through
|
Glenn Yeadon
|
Y
|
90,910 flow-through
|
W. Douglas Eaton
|
Y
|
672,726 flow-through
|
Dave Kelsch Consulting Ltd.
|
Y
|
111,112 common
|
Matthew Turner
|
Y
|
100,000 common
|
Strategic Metals Ltd.
|
Y
|
633,332 common
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,200 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news release dated July 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("KLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020, July 15, 2020 and July 24, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
21,198,033 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.015 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,599,017 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,599,017 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
20 placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$20,000.04 cash and 1,333,336 warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
|
Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share within 30 months from
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
KISMET RESOURCES CORP. ("KSMT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 20, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,686,904 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.105 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,686,904 share purchase warrants to purchase shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MAMMOTH RESOURCES CORP. ("MTH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,503,000 common shares and a deemed value of $0.035 per share to settle outstanding debt for $87,605.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
4 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Thomas Atkins
|
Y
|
$16,674
|
$0.035
|
476,700
|
Richard Simpson
|
Y
|
$37,856
|
$0.035
|
1,081,400
|
Errol Farr
|
Y
|
$5,460
|
$0.035
|
156,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated July 22, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arms length party: Adaptiv Networks Inc. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire substantially all the assets and certain specified liabilities of Elfiq Inc. (the "Subco"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
As consideration, the Purchaser shall pay an aggregate cash consideration of CDN$500,000 and issue 1,350 common shares of the Purchaser to the Company.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 22, 2020.
________________________________________
METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 4, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,166,800 flow-through common shares and 5,400,000 non-flow-through
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per flow-through common share
|
$0.05 per non-flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
5,983,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,983,400 non-flow-through
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $25,200.84 and 397,344 broker warrants payable to Accilent
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NORTHWAY RESOURCES CORP. ("NTW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:57 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SAN MARCO RESOURCES INC. ("SMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 29, 2020:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
6,498,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.34 per flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
3,249,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,249,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.34
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
426,471
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Eventus Capital Corp.
|
$154,652.40 cash; 454,860 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.34
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Two year term.
|
No acceleration.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SAN MARCO RESOURCES INC. ("SMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 29, 2020:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
7,257,285 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.26 per flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
3,628,642 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,628,642 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.34
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
26 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
R.Stuart (Tookie) Angus
|
Y
|
385,000
|
Robert Willis
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees]
|
P
|
425,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Eventus Capital Corp
|
$90,599.60 cash; 348,460 warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$7,735.00 cash; 29,750 warrants
|
National Bank Financial
|
$1,365.00 cash; 5,250 warrants
|
T-Bone Ventures Inc.
|
$5,250.00 cash; 20,193 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.26
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Two year term.
|
No acceleration
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SEASHORE RESOURCE PARTNERS CORP. ("SSH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SMARTSET SERVICES INC. ("SMAR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 22, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
350,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:08 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,083,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.48 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,083,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,083,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.60 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,000,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp. receives $16,800
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $33,600
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 16, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
UNITED HUNTER OIL & GAS CORP. ("UHO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 29, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,275,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
23 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Pro Group Involvement [1 placee]
|
P
|
50,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$5,950 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp and Leede Jones Gable Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated July 14, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
