VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated July 10, 2020 and press release dated July 23, 2020; effective at the open on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 the shares of the Company will resume trading.

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on July 28, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

20/07/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 9, 2020 between the Company and 4286128 Nevada Corp. (Jana Campbell and Stuart Lawrence, the "Vendors")) whereby the Company will acquire the issued and outstanding shares of 428618, which holds the rights to 52 contiguous lode mining claims located in Nye County, Nevada. Consideration is 4,000,000 common shares of which 2,000,000 common shares will be issued to each of the Vendors.

ARBOR METALS CORP. ("ABR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:28 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ARBOR METALS CORP. ("ABR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated July 17, 2020 between the Company and Piotr Lutynski whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Blackdome Property located in the Cariboo Region of British Columbia. Consideration is $150,000 payable over a three-year period and a 1,200,000 common shares to be issued over a four-year period. The property is subject to a 1.5% NSR of which the Company may purchase 1% for $1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2020 and June 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 33,432,110 shares





Purchase Price: $0.125 per share





Number of Placees: 39 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Alan Carter Y 1,600,000 0923383 B.C.Ltd. (Paul Hansed) Y 100,000 Phoenix Gold Fund Ltd.

(David Crichton Watt) Y 8,000,000





Finder's Fee:







$14,700.00 and 151,200 common shares payable to EDE Asset Management Inc.





168,000 common shares and 144,000 Compensation Options to Paradigm Capital Inc.

Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 2 years from the closing date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 22, July 7 and July 8, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CONVERAGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:04 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:49 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GGL RESOURCES CORP. ("GGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,666,666 common shares and 1,363,636 flow-through units





Purchase Price: $0.09 per common share and $0.11 per flow-through unit





Warrants: 1,515,151 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,515,151 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one-year period





Number of Placees: 11 Placees





Insider Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Larry Donaldson Y 300,000 flow-through Glenn Yeadon Y 90,910 flow-through W. Douglas Eaton Y 672,726 flow-through Dave Kelsch Consulting Ltd. Y 111,112 common Matthew Turner Y 100,000 common Strategic Metals Ltd. Y 633,332 common





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,200 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news release dated July 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("KLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020, July 15, 2020 and July 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,198,033 shares



Purchase Price: $0.015 per share



Warrants: 10,599,017 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,599,017 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 20 placees



Finder's Fee: $20,000.04 cash and 1,333,336 warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share within 30 months from

closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

KISMET RESOURCES CORP. ("KSMT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,686,904 shares



Purchase Price: $0.105 per share



Warrants: 5,686,904 share purchase warrants to purchase shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MAMMOTH RESOURCES CORP. ("MTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,503,000 common shares and a deemed value of $0.035 per share to settle outstanding debt for $87,605.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Thomas Atkins Y $16,674 $0.035 476,700









Richard Simpson Y $37,856 $0.035 1,081,400









Errol Farr Y $5,460 $0.035 156,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated July 22, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arms length party: Adaptiv Networks Inc. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire substantially all the assets and certain specified liabilities of Elfiq Inc. (the "Subco"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

As consideration, the Purchaser shall pay an aggregate cash consideration of CDN$500,000 and issue 1,350 common shares of the Purchaser to the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 22, 2020.

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,166,800 flow-through common shares and 5,400,000 non-flow-through

common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow-through common share

$0.05 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 5,983,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,983,400 non-flow-through

common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 17 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $25,200.84 and 397,344 broker warrants payable to Accilent

Capital Management Inc., Frank Hoegel, David Jones and Sherbrooke Street

Capital Inc. Each broker warrant entitles holder to acquire one common share

at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

NORTHWAY RESOURCES CORP. ("NTW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:57 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SAN MARCO RESOURCES INC. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 29, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 6,498,000 flow through shares





Purchase Price: $0.34 per flow through share





Warrants: 3,249,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,249,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.34





Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years





Number of Placees: 13 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 426,471





Finder's Fee:



Eventus Capital Corp. $154,652.40 cash; 454,860 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.34



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Two year term.

No acceleration.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

SAN MARCO RESOURCES INC. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 29, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 7,257,285 flow through shares





Purchase Price: $0.26 per flow through share





Warrants: 3,628,642 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,628,642 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.34





Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years





Number of Placees: 26 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares R.Stuart (Tookie) Angus Y 385,000 Robert Willis Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees] P 425,000





Finder's Fee:



Eventus Capital Corp $90,599.60 cash; 348,460 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $7,735.00 cash; 29,750 warrants National Bank Financial $1,365.00 cash; 5,250 warrants T-Bone Ventures Inc. $5,250.00 cash; 20,193 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.26





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Two year term.

No acceleration

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



SEASHORE RESOURCE PARTNERS CORP. ("SSH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SMARTSET SERVICES INC. ("SMAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.10 per share





Number of Placees: 25 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 placees] P 350,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:08 a.m. PST, July 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,083,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.48 per share





Warrants: 2,083,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,083,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two year period





Number of Placees: 6 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placees] P 1,000,000





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. receives $16,800

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $33,600

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 16, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

UNITED HUNTER OIL & GAS CORP. ("UHO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,275,000 common shares





Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share





Number of Placees: 23 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Pro Group Involvement [1 placee] P 50,000





Finder's Fee: $5,950 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp and Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated July 14, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

