VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2020

CHERRY STREET CAPITAL INC. ("CHSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange bulletins dated September 4, 2020 and September 29, 2020, effective at the open, Thursday, October 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. ("JZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open Thursday, October 1, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

MCX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("MCX")

[formerly McorpCX, Inc. ("MCX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 28, 2020, the bulletin should have read as follows:

CUSIP Number: 582576104 (unchanged)

All other information remains the same.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday, October 1, 2020, the common shares of Nova Royalty Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). The Company is classified as an 'Investment' company.

Prior to and in connection with the listing of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company's Final Prospectus dated August 14, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 19, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act. The Final Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Final Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in Alberta, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 38,498,074

common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 4,860,000 common shares are subject to a 36 month staged release

escrow agreement



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NOVR CUSIP Number: 669809105 Sponsoring Member: None



Agent's Warrants: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's Final Prospectus dated August 14, 2020 and news release dated August 20, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Alex Tsukernik Company Address: Suite 501, 543 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1X8 Company Phone Number: 604.696.4241 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

REALIA PROPERTIES INC. ("RLP.DB.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debentures Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business September 30, 2020, the Company's convertible debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange due to the maturity date of the convertible debentures on September 30, 2020.

Effective at the opening on September 30, 2020, the debentures will be halted.

The following mandatory settlement rules will apply:

Trade Dates Settlement Dates



September 29, 2020 September 29, 2020 September 30, 2020 Halt at Open and Delist at close (no special settlement)

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on TSX Venture.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening October 2, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire October 6, 2020 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business October 6, 2020.

TRADE DATES

October 2, 2020 - TO SETTLE – October 5, 2020

October 5, 2020 - TO SETTLE – October 6, 2020

October 6, 2020 - TO SETTLE – October 6, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

20/09/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AGUILA AMERICAN GOLD LIMITED ("AGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Letter Agreement dated July 27, 2020 between the Company and Mawson Gold Limited, whereby the Company has the option to earn up to an 80% interest in the WUSA Project, Oregon, through the exploration expenditures of US$200,000 and the completion of 600 metres of drilling during August 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021 for a 51% interest and investing a further US$1 million in exploration by December 31, 2020 to earn the remaining 29% interest, for a total of 80%. The acquisition is a Non-Arm's Length transaction due to a common director and CFO between the two parties.

________________________________________

AGUILA AMERICAN GOLD LIMITED ("AGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 05, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,907,556 shares



Purchase Price: $0.225 per share



Warrants: 5,953,778 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,953,778 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.45



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 91 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Mark Saxon Y 108,000 DNG Capital Corp. Y 38,000 (Nick DeMare)



Duster Capital Corp. Y 44,000 (Dusan Berka)



Ironbark Enterprises Inc. Y 44,000 (David Blair Way)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 1,060,000





Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,350.00 cash Malach Business Solutions Inc. $13,500.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.0825 per share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.165 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 860,000 [3 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 28, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. ("ROX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,761,920 shares



Purchase Price: $0.105 per share



Warrants: 4,761,920 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,761,920 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.21 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 18 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Robert Bruggeman Y 500,000 Alpha Advisory Services Inc. Y 300,000 (R. Bruggeman)



Sam Leung Y 400,000 Maria Bruzzese Y 475,050 S.L. Financial Sercies Inc. Y 235,000 (J. Hurley)



David Palmer Y 475,000 IPP of Alpha Advisory Services Inc. Y 250,000 (R. Bruggeman)



Patrick Reid Y 235,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________________

CHERRY STREET CAPITAL INC. ("CHSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Sep. 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 14, 2020:

Flow-Through Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Non-Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 11,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Edward Kruchkowski Y 1,250,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placees] P 250,000







Finder's Fee:

$600.00 payable to PI Financial Corp.

$3,300.00 payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 25, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,989,037 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $268,520.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









EWI Investors, LLC (Robert Savage) Y $268,520 $0.135 1,989,037

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 11, 2020 and September 18, 2020.

________________________________________

ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.55 per share



Number of Placees: 12 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 placees] P 325,000





Finder's Fee:



$2,475.00 and 54,600 shares and 59,100 broker's warrants payable to Primary Capital Inc. $68,310.00 and 124,200 broker's Warrants payable to Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners 54,600 shares 54,600 broker's warrants payable to Clarus Securities Inc. 62,100 shares and 62,100 broker's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Ltd.

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.55



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 22, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a subscription agreement dated September 28, 2020 and option agreement dated September 28, 2020 (together "the Agreement"), between the Company, its wholly owned subsidiary - STEM Animal Health Inc. (the "Subco"); and an arms length party: Ecuphar NV (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will have the option to acquire up to 51% ownership interest in the Subco, a company engaged in producing animal health care products.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser acquired an initial 33.3% ownership interest in the Subco by agreeing to pay aggregate cash consideration equal to CDN$3,000,000 over a four (4) year period to the Subco.

Further, on exercise of the option, the Purchaser will be entitled to increase its ownership interest in the Subco to 51%, for an additional cash consideration of CDN$4,000,000, exercisable at any time over a six (6) year period from the date of the Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 28, 2020.

________________________________________

LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a loan agreement, between LeoNovus Inc. (the "Company") and a syndicate of individual lenders (the "Lenders"), whereby the Lenders will advance $395,000 principal amount to the Company (the "Loan"). The Loan will bear interest of 8% per annum and have a term of 12 months. The Loan is secured by a general security agreement.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 3,160,000 common shares of the Company to the Lenders in connection with the Loan at a deemed price of $0.025 per share.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 31, 2020 and September 14, 2020.

_______________________________

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Sep. 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC. ("NU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,178,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 1,589,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,589,167 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for an eighteen (18) month period



Number of Placees: 11 placees



Finder's Fee: $576.00 in cash payable to PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEVADA ENERGY METALS INC. ("BFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:13 a.m. PST, Sep. 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEVADA ENERGY METALS INC. ("BFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Sep. 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEVADA ENERGY METALS INC. ("BFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.06



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 16 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Tina Whyte Y 500,000 James Hellwarth Y 1,000,000





Finder's Fee:



Ron Loewen 800,000 shares Elaine Miller 1,050,000 shares; 925,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.06



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 years from closing

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:03 p.m. PST, Sep. 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NOVO RESOURCES CORP. ("NVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Terms Sheet (the "Agreement"), dated September 22, 2020, between Novo Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Kalamazoo Resources Limited (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 50% interest the Queens gold project exploration license EL7112 (the "Tenement"), located in the Bendigo zone of Australia's Victorian goldfields.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 24,883 common shares to the Vendor as consideration for the Option.

At any time during the initial six (6) month period of the Agreement, the Company will have the right to exercise its option to earn a 50% in the Tenement by issuing AUD$2,000,000 worth of common shares to the Vendor based on deemed price per share equal to the 5-day VWAP prior to exercise.

If the Company exercises the option, it will have the right to earn an additional 20% interest in the Tenement and form a joint venture with the Vendor, by incurring a minimum of AUD$5,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a five-year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 22, 2020.

________________________________________

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.072 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PARALLEL MINING CORP. ("PAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, Sep. 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced August 21, 2020:

Number of Special Warrants: 33,400,000 special warrants. More specifically, each special warrant will be

convertible into one unit of the Company without payment of any additional

consideration. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of

one common share purchase warrant. If the distribution is not qualified by

way of Prospectus within three (3) months following closing each special

warrant will be convertible into 1.1 Units.



Purchase Price: $0.30 per special warrant



Warrants: 16,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,700,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 60 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Special Warrants



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 345,000 [4 placee(s)]









Underwriter's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions and advisory fees of $646,799 and 2,171,000 broker

warrants payable to Stifel GMP, Beacon Securities Limited, Clarus Securities Inc., PI

Financial Corp., Eight Capital and Haywood Securities Inc. Each broker warrant

entitles the holder to acquire up to 1.1 units at $0.30 for a one year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

POWER GROUP PROJECTS CORP. ("PGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:39 a.m. PST, Sep. 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QUESTEX GOLD & COPPER LTD. ("QEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,533,535 shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per share



Warrants: 1,266,767 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,266,767 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $1.00



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 32 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Tony Barresi Y 14,286 Joseph Mullin Y 142,857 Fletcher Morgan Y 17,585 Elemental Capital Partners LLP Y 17,921 (Fletcher Morgan)









Finder's Fee:



Sprott Capital Partners $840.00 cash; 1,200 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $8,400.00 cash; 12,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $8,400.00 cash; 12,000 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $4,200.00 cash; 6,000 warrants Carl Lofberg $840.00 cash Frederik Stanton $24,360.00 cash



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $1.00



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Each finders warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of 24 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 18, 2020, between the Company and Mark Fekete and Marty Huber (together, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in 35 mining claims adjacent to the Skyfall project (the "Property"), located 150 km east of Lebel-sur-Quevillon and 75km south of Chapais, in the province of Quebec.

Upon closing of the Agreement, the Company shall make cash payments totalling $3,300 and issue 100,000 common shares in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 24, 2020 and September 23, 2020.

SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 septembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 18 août 2020, entre la société et Mark Fekete et Marty Huber (ensemble, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans 35 claims adjacents au projet Skyfall (la « propriété »), localisés à 150 km à l'est de Lebel-sur-Quevillon et à 75 km au sud de Chapais, dans la province du Québec.

La société devra effectuer des paiements en espèces totalisant 3 300 $ et émettre 100 000 actions ordinaires afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 24 août 2020 et le 23 septembre 2020.

_________________________________________

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sep.24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:16 p.m. PST, Sep. 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Sep. 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :



CHINAPINTZA MINING CORP. ("CPA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 485,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.375 per share



Warrants: 242,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 242,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 85,000 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 25, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PLYMOUTH REALTY CAPITAL CORP. ("PH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

