VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



Reference is made to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 23, 2021.

The Company will not commence trading at the opening on Wednesday December 29, 2021 as noted. The Company is in the process of confirming the CUSIP number. Another bulletin will be issued to announce the new Commence Date and confirm the CUSIP number.

__________________________________

RUPERT'S CROSSING CAPITAL INC. ("RUCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated December 21, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 30, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated March 9, 2021 and April 7, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated March 8, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 30, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________

21/12/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALORO MINING CORP. ("AORO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,841,134 shares to settle outstanding debt for $211,262.50.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Greg Burnett Y $34,000 $0.055 618,181 James Carter Y $51,000 $0.055 927,272 TAD Financial Corp. Y $89,250 $0.055 1,622,727 (Thomas A. Doyle)







Cross Davis & Company LLP Y $37,012.50 $0.055 672,954 (David Cross)









For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated December 6, 2021.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 3,120,000 flow-through common shares

1,253,334 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per flow-through common share

$0.12 per non flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,813,334 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,813,334 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: 1,560,000 warrants have an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement and 1,253,334 warrants have an exercise price of $0.18 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares





9228-6202 Québec Inc. (Lam Chan Tho) Y 35,714





Patrick Levasseur Y 40,000 Finder's Fee:

Two finders received a cash commission of $38,528 and 225,233 common share

purchase warrants to purchase 225,233 common shares at a price of $0.18 per

share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 21, 2021.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 décembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance



Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé

sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 3 120 000 actions accréditives ordinaires

1 253 334 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,14 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,12 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 813 334 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 813 334 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 1 560 000 bons de souscription ont un prix d'exercice de 0,20 $ par action pour

une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé et 1 253 334 bons

de souscription ont un prix d'exercice de 0,18 $ par action pour une période de

36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 11 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions 9228-6202 Québec Inc. (Lam Chan Tho) Y 35 714 Patrick Levasseur Y 40 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces de 38 528 $ et

225 233 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 225 233 actions

ordinaires à un prix de 0,18 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la

clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 21 décembre 2021.

________________________________________

CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD. ("CEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement dated October 1, 2021 between the Company and Merrill Palmer (the "Vendor"), pursuant to which the Company acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the Hornet Creek property from the Vendor. As consideration, the Company will pay a total of up to US$2,300,000 cash and issue up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company over the course of a four-year period ending October 1, 2025. Alternatively, the Company may pay up to an additional US$580,000 in lieu of issuing common shares.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 21, 2021, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG") ("ENTG.WT.A") ("ENTG.DB") ("ENTG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:28 a.m. PST, Dec. 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GLACIER LAKE RESOURCES INC. ("GLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 24, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KINGMAN MINERALS LTD. ("KGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 4, 2021 and November 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,845,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 13,845,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,845,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 25 placees



Finder's Fee:



Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $19,455 cash and 194,550 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.075 for a four-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MJ INNOVATION CAPITAL CORP. ("MSMJ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated December 23, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 Flow-Through Units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one flow-through

common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.16 per Unit



Warrants 3,125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,125,000 shares



Warrant Price: $0.24 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Warrant Acceleration Provision: Four months after closing, if the volume-weighted average price (VWAP)

exceeds $0.30 for 5 consecutive trading days, the acceleration provision is

triggered.



Number of Placees: 3 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finder's Fees: $59,500 cash commission and 371,875 Compensation Warrants (non-

transferable) payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc. Each Compensation

Warrant is exercisable for $0.16 per share expiring the day before the second

year anniversary of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will be issuing a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________

PERSONAS SOCIAL INCORPORATED ("PRSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one year period. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause such that if, at any time, the daily volume weighted average closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Exchange is equal to or exceeds $0.15 for more than 10 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company will have the right to accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date which is 30 days following the date of the issuance of a news release from the Company announcing the reduced warrant terms. Any portion of the Warrants unexercised after the acceleration will be cancelled and thereafter void.



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Nil

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 23, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

POWER GROUP PROJECTS CORP. ("PGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreements"), dated December 8, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of 1315843 B.C Ltd. ("BCCo"). BCCo is a private company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, whose sole asset is an option agreement dated August 9, 2021 (the "Option Agreement") with Cloudbreak Discovery PLC and Cloudbreak Discovery (Canada) Ltd., whereby BCCo has the option to earn a 75% interest in certain mineral claims in the Province of British Columbia (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company has agreed to acquire BCCo by paying $100,000 in cash, $50,000 of which is refundable and issuing 24,000,000 common shares of the Company. As part of the Option Agreement, BCCo has the option to acquire a 75% interest in the Property upon payment of $325,000 in cash payments, and incurring an aggregate $700,000 in expenditures. All parties agreed should the interest of either of the parties be diluted below 10%, the diluting party will receive a 2% net smelter royalty (the "NSR"). The continuing party will have the right to purchase 50% of the NSR (being 1%) from the diluting party upon the payment of $1,500,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 9, 2021 and December 23, 2021.

________________________________________

RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC. ("RDS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated November 16, 2021 and November 17, 2021:

Number of Securities: 2,497,625 Federal flow-through common shares

10,819,629 Québec flow-through common shares

4,860,000 charity flow-through shares of Québec



Purchase Price: $0.32 per Federal flow-through common share

$0.35 per Québec flow-through common share

$0.45 per charity flow-through share of Québec



Number of Placees: 37 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Hubert-Parent Bouchard Y 30,000 Rahul Paul Y 156,250 Michael Gentile Y 1,200,000 Denis V. Lachance Y 85,800 Aggregate ProGroup (9 placees) P 2,720,489

Finder's Fee: Eight Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets, Infor Financial Inc., Clarus Securities,

Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Raymond

James Ltd. received a cash commission totaling $305,478.62 and 794,532

common share purchase warrants to purchase 794,532 common shares at a

price of $0.35 per share for a period of 18 months following the closing of the

private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 13, 2021.

RESSOURCES MINIÈRES RADISSON INC. (« RDS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 décembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 16 novembre 2021 et 17 novembre 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 2 497 625 actions accréditives ordinaires fédérales

10 819 629 actions accréditives ordinaires du Québec

4 860 000 actions accréditives ordinaires du Québec de charité



Prix : 0,32 $ par action accréditive ordinaire fédérale

0,35 $ par action accréditive ordinaire du Québec

0,45 $ par action accréditive ordinaire du Québec de charité



Nombre de souscripteurs: 37 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Hubert-Parent Bouchard Y 30 000 Rahul Paul Y 156 250 Michael Gentile Y 1 200 000 Denis V. Lachance Y 85 800 Ensemble Groupe Pro (9 souscripteurs) P 2 720 489

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Eight Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets, Infor Financial Inc., Clarus Securities,

Valeurs Mobilières Banque Laurentienne Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. et

Raymond James Ltd. ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant

305 478,62 $ et 794 532 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à

794 532 actions ordinaires de la société à un prix de 0,35 $ par action pour une

période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 décembre 2021.

________________________________________

REGULUS RESOURCES INC. ("REG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Amendments

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the warrants originally issued pursuant to the Prospectus Offering ("Prospectus Warrants") announced on December 27, 2019:

Number of Prospectus Warrants: 3,891,937



Original Expiry Date: December 27, 2021



New Expiry Date: December 27, 2022

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the warrants originally issued pursuant to the Private Placement ("PP Warrants") announced on December 27, 2019:

Number of PP Warrants: 1,533,187



Original Expiry Date: December 27, 2021



New Expiry Date: December 27, 2022

________________________________________

SONORO GOLD CORP. ("SGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,666,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 16,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,666,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 65 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Name



Melvin Herdrick Y 735,869 Western Investments Ltd. (John Darch) Y 695,278 Kenneth MacLeod Y 555,556 0713708 BC Ltd. (Stephen Kenwood) Y 200,000 Koios Corporate Financial Services Ltd. Y 88,889 (Salil Dhaumya)



Jorge Alberto Diaz Avalos Y 735,869 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 125,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. $10,080 cash and 56,000warrants payable.

iA Capital Markets $23,310 cash and 129,500 warrants payable.

GloRes Securities Inc. $5,250 cash and 29,167 warrants payable.

IBK Capital Corp. $7,056 cash and 39,200 warrants payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $1,724.31 cash and 9,580 warrants payable.

-Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.30 for two years from closing.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

US COPPER CORP. ("USCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option and earn-in agreement dated August 23, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between US Copper Corp. (the "Company") and a non-arm's length party, Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. ("WRY"), pursuant to which WRY will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in 14 mineral claims located in Whiteside Township in the District of Cochrane, Timmins Ontario ("the Property"). Pursuant to the Agreement, WRY will issue 200,000 common shares to the Company on closing. In addition, in order to exercise the option, WRY will incur additional exploration expenses in relation to the Property and issue up to 2,300,000 common shares to the Company on or before December 1, 2022.

