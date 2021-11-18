TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BURIN GOLD CORP. ("BURG")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Burin Gold Corp.'s (the "Company") Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Long Form Prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (the "Prospectus") has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and accepted by the securities regulators in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories, a receipt having been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on November 10, 2021.
The gross proceeds received by the Company for the IPO will be $6,921,094 (3,263,776 flow-through common shares common shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.69 per FT Share and 7,781,815 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.60 per Unit (the "Unit Price"). Each Unit is composed of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.85 per common share at any time on or before 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 22, 2023). The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.
|
Commence Date:
|
At the opening on Monday, November 22, 2021, the common
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
20,834,857 common shares are subject to a NP 46-201 36-month
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
BURG
|
CUSIP Number:
|
12126R104
|
Agent:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") and Laurentian Bank Securities
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
The Company has agreed to pay a cash commission of 6% of the
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 10, 2021.
|
Company Contact:
|
Jaclyn Ruptash
|
Company Address:
|
210-1820 Fir St.
|
Company Phone Number:
|
604 210-1030
|
Company Email:
________________________________________
ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ENA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 26, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (120) one hundred and twenty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Monday, November 22, 2021, the common shares of Enablence Technologies Inc. will be quoted on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering and Life Sciences' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow:
|
Nil commons shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
ENA (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
292483302 (NEW)
________________________________________
HANDA MINING CORPORATION ("HAND.H")
[formerly Handa Mining Corporation ("HAND")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Handa Mining Corporation (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, November 22, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of November 22, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from HAND to HAND.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the Exchange bulletin issued June 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated May 3, 2021, trading in the securities of Intema Solutions Inc. will resume at the opening on Monday, November 22, 2021.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's Reviewable Transaction announced by press releases dated May 3, June 17, October 19 and November 16, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange's acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. (« ITM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Reprise de la négociation, Opération sujette à examen annoncée
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 novembre 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») daté du 3 mai 2021, la négociation des titres de Intema Solutions inc. sera reprise à l'ouverture des marchés le lundi 22 novembre 2021.
Cette reprise de la négociation ne constitue pas une acceptation de l'opération sujette à examen décrite par communiqués de presse datés des 3 mai, 17 juin, 19 octobre et 16 novembre 2021 et ne doit pas être interprétée comme une assurance du bien-fondé de l'opération ou de la possibilité qu'elle soit complétée. La société est tenue de fournir toute la documentation requise relativement à cette opération. SI CETTE DOCUMENTATION N'EST PAS FOURNIE, OU EST INSUFFISANTE, UN ARRÊT DE LA NÉGOCIATION POURRAIT ÊTRE IMPOSÉ À NOUVEAU.
La conclusion de l'opération est soumise à un certain nombre de conditions, y compris, mais sans s'y limiter, l'acceptation de la Bourse. Il existe un risque que l'opération ne soit pas acceptée ou que les conditions de l'opération puissent changer significativement avant l'acceptation. SI CELA SE PRODUIT, UNE ARRÊT DE LA NÉGOCIATION POURRAIT ÊTRE IMPOSÉ À NOUVEAU.
_____________________________________
SHELLRON CAPITAL LTD. ("SHLL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated October 8, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective October 13, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday, November 22, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $428,900 (4,289,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the opening Monday, November 22, 2021, the common shares
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited common shares with no par value of which
8,539,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
4,250,000 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SHLL.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
82281V109
|
Agent:
|
Hampton Securities Ltd.
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
N/A
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 8, 2021.
|
Company Contact:
|
Daniela Freitas
|
Company Address:
|
1090 Hamilton Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6B 2R9
|
Company Phone Number:
|
6046340970
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
DELOTA CORP. ("LOTA")
[formerly Spyder Cannabis Inc. ("SPDR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 12, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: Delota Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Monday, November 22, 2021, the common shares of Delota Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Spyder Cannabis Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'All Other Misc. Store Retailers' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow:
|
7,944,746 shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Capital Transfer Agency, ULC
|
Trading Symbol:
|
LOTA (NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
24713H100 (NEW)
________________________________________
21/11/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 12, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
71,428,570 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.14 per share
|
Warrants:
|
35,714,285 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,714,285 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
GFL International Co. Ltd.
|
Y
|
26,678,571
|
Lithium Americas Corp.
|
Y
|
42,857,142
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 15, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DGL INVESTMENTS NO.1 INC. ("DGL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:39 p.m. PST, November 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,095,044 common shares to settle outstanding debts amounting to $154,752.22.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
5 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
1080353 BC
|
Y
|
$57,662.51
|
$0.05
|
1,153,250
|
Ira Sudargo
|
Y
|
$21,519.47
|
$0.05
|
430,389
|
David Tait
|
Y
|
$30,570.24
|
$0.05
|
611,405
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and that the debt is extinguished.
________________________________________
EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a stock purchase agreement dated November 15, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Emerge Commerce Ltd. (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Subsidiary"), and arm's length shareholders (the "Vendors") of Retail Store Networks, Inc., dba WholesalePet.com (the "Target"), a US-based company engaged in operating a technology-enabled e-commerce platform serving the US independent retail pet channel. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Subsidiary will acquire from the Vendors all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Target.
As consideration for the acquisition, the Company has paid to the Vendors USD$12,000,000 in cash, will pay an additional USD$2,000,000 over a 2-year period, and has issued 3,680,882 common shares of the Company on closing. Additionally, based on certain performance targets, the Company may have to make additional earn-out payments to the Vendors up to a maximum of USD$9,000,000 (up to USD$2,000,000 can be paid in common shares of the Company at their sole discretion), over a 2-year period.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 16, 2021.
________________________________________
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION ("EMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 1, 2021 and November 2, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$3.30 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,250,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$4.50 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
225 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Brian Bayley
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Brian Levet
|
Y
|
20,000
|
Christina Cepeliauskas
|
Y
|
10,000
|
David Cole
|
Y
|
162,653
|
David Johnson
|
Y
|
4,500
|
Douglas Reed
|
Y
|
5,000
|
Eric Jensen
|
Y
|
15,000
|
Henrik Lundin
|
Y
|
10,000
|
Larry Okada
|
Y
|
6,100
|
Malik Duncan
|
Y
|
3,636
|
Michael Winn
|
Y
|
105,000
|
Rocio Echegaray
|
Y
|
5,000
|
Sunny Lowe
|
Y
|
15,000
|
Tom Mair
|
Y
|
10,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
447,500
Finder's Fee:
$119,295 and 36,150 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$41,877 and 12,690 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
$29,700 and 9,000 finder's warrants payable to Raymond James Ltd.
$1,980 and 600 finder's warrants payable to Richardson Wealth Ltd.
$38,313 and 11,610 finder's warrants payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP
$257,505 and 78,032 finder's warrants payable to Sprott Global Resource Investments, Ltd.
Each compensation warrant will entitle the purchase for one year of one common share of the company for $3.50.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated November 8 and November 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GLACIER LAKE RESOURCES INC. ("GLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Fundamental Acquisition
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to Section 5.6 (d) of TSXV Policy 5.3 regarding a Fundamental Acquisition.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:05 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:29 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MAYFAIR COLD CORP. ("MFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:17 p.m. PST, November 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:57 p.m. PST, November 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Reverse Takeover
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.2 regarding a Reverse Takeover.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to three (3) Royalty Purchase Agreements (collectively the "Agreements") dated November 9, 2021, between New Found Gold Corp. (the "Company") and three (3) arm's-length parties (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 100% of each Vendor's royalty interest under a net smelter royalty agreement dated July 15, 2016, in respect to the Company's Linear and JBP Linear properties, located near Gander, Newfoundland, Canada.
Under the terms of the Agreements and as consideration for the royalty interests, the Company will pay $1,300,000 cash consideration and issue 152,941 common shares to each Vendor, for aggregate cash consideration of $3,900,000 and aggregate share consideration of 458,823 common shares.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 15, 2021.
________________________________________
NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:18 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:37 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC. ("QUIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective September 10, 2021, the Company's Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 10, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. The amended prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut. A receipt for the amended prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
Effective November 10, 2021, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated November 10, 2021 to the Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 10, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 17, 2021, for gross proceeds of $40,008,000.
|
Agents:
|
Scotiabank Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Eight Capital (collectively the
|
Offering:
|
33,340,000 shares
|
Share Price:
|
$1.20 per share
|
Agents' Commission:
|
Scotia Capital Inc. $541,756.80 cash.
Please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 8, 2021 and November 17, 2021.
________________________________________
RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
|
Number of Securities:
|
3,437,500 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.065 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
3,437,500 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,437,500 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the Private Placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation: None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
One finder received a cash commission of $17,875 and 343,750 common shares
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news releases dated September 11, 2019 and August 10, 2021.
RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. (« RLV »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 18 novembre 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
3 437 500 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,065 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription:
|
3 437 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 437 500 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons:
|
0,12 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois suivant la clôture du placement
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
1 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Aucune
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 17 875 $
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 11 septembre 2019 et 10 août 2021.
_____________________________________
RESOLVE VENTURES INC. ("RSV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated March 24, 2021 (the "Agreement") between the Company, Calderan Ventures Ltd., Island Time Exploration Ltd. and Raymond Wladichuk (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Gravity-Jack Property in BC (the "Property") by issuing to the Vendors an aggregate of 1.6 million common shares of the Company upon closing, completing $200,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property by August 21, 2021, incurring an aggregate of $2.25 million in additional exploration expenditures and issuing an aggregate of 2.5 million common shares to the Vendors over four years from the date of the Agreement.
________________________________________
RIDER 2 INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP. ("RIDR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 15, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 756,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the third quarter, pursuant to an agreement dated February 19, 2021.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("RG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 05, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,420,000 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.05 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
7,510,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,510,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.08 until November 04, 2022
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Units
|
Frank van de Water
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Thomas Skimming
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Garth Kirkham
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Anastasios (Tom) Drivas
|
Y
|
2,000,000
|
Stephen Burega
|
Y
|
500,000
|
John Biczok
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
200,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Research Capital Corporation - CDN$600 and 12,000 finder's Warrants, with
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SCOZINC MINING LTD. ("SZM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,969,697 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.66 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of shares
|
Fancamp Exploration Ltd.
|
Y
|
1,969,697
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 101,739 shares to settle outstanding debt for $370,725.50.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
For more information, refer to Company's news release dated November 9, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to two Non-Brokered Private Placements announced October 18, 2021:
UNIT FINANCING:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,643,136 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per Unit
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.25 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance
|
Forced Exercised Provision:
|
The warrant contains an acceleration clause wherein if the Common Shares
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider= Y /
|
Number of Units
|
Robert Michael
|
Y
|
50,063
|
Hashim Ahmed
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Coast Capital Engaged Master Fund, LP
|
Y
|
6,666,667
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Members
|
P
|
375,000
|
Finder's Commission:
|
$3,390.27 Cash paid to Accilent Capital Management Inc.
FLOW-THROUGH FINANCING:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,437,068 flow-through common share units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per FT Unit
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.25 exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance
|
Forced Exercised Provision:
|
The warrant contains an acceleration clause wherein if the Common Shares
|
Number of Placees:
|
23 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider= Y /
|
Number of FT Units
|
Robert Kim Tyler
|
Y
|
150,000
|
Terrence Byberg
|
Y
|
42,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Members
|
P
|
242,000
|
Finder's Commission:
|
$6,780.54 Cash paid to Accilent Capital Management Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on November 11, 2021.
__________________________________
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
18,500,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 18, 2021
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 14, 2023
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10 (unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 18,500,000 shares with 18,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 22, 2019.
________________________________________
Surge Battery metals Inc. ("NILI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property option agreement dated July 7, 2021, as amended (the "Agreement"), between the Company and Nickel Rock Resources Inc. ("Nickel Rock"), whereby the Company can acquire an 80% interest in 6 mineral claims in the Mount Sidney Williams area (Hard Nickel 4) covering 1863 hectares and the Mitchell Range area (Nickel 100) covering 8659 hectares, located in Northern British Columbia (the "Property").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn an 80% interest in the Property by issuing 5,000,000 shares on closing and incurring $200,000 in exploration expenditures over a two-year period. A portion of the Property is subject to a pre-existing 2.0% net smelter returns royalty held by an arm's length third party.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 8, 2021, July 13, 2021, October 20, 2021 and November 17, 2021.
________________________________________
THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 11, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,968,056 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized Canadian marketplaces, during the period November 19, 2021 to November 18, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Independent Trading GroupError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
XYBION DIGITAL INC. ("XYBN")
[formerly Gravitas One Capital Corp. ("GONE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
WANGTON CAPITAL CORP. ("WT.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 4, 2021 and October 13, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,030,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
48 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Jerry Grafstein
|
Y
|
600,000
|
Kyle Haddow
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement[3 placees]
|
P
|
360,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp. receives $3,850
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on November 8, 2021.
________________________________________
