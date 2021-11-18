VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BURIN GOLD CORP. ("BURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Burin Gold Corp.'s (the "Company") Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Long Form Prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (the "Prospectus") has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and accepted by the securities regulators in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories, a receipt having been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on November 10, 2021.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the IPO will be $6,921,094 (3,263,776 flow-through common shares common shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.69 per FT Share and 7,781,815 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.60 per Unit (the "Unit Price"). Each Unit is composed of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.85 per common share at any time on or before 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 22, 2023). The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Commence Date: At the opening on Monday, November 22, 2021, the common

shares of the Company will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED

on the TSX Venture Exchange. Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

38,350,155 common shares will be issued and outstanding upon closing of the IPO Escrowed Shares: 20,834,857 common shares are subject to a NP 46-201 36-month

staged release escrow. Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: BURG CUSIP Number: 12126R104 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") and Laurentian Bank Securities

Inc. ("Laurentian" and together with Haywood, the "Lead Agents") and

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. ("Echelon" together with the Lead

Agents, the "Agents") Agent's Warrants: The Company has agreed to pay a cash commission of 6% of the

gross amount raised pursuant to the IPO, other than from sales to

purchasers on a president's list, for which 2% shall be payable. The

total cash commission payable to the Agents will be $402,846.91 (the

"Agents' Fee"). In addition, the Agents will receive 642,187 purchase

warrants (the "Broker Warrants") entitling the Agents to purchase

642,187 common shares (the "Agents' Shares"). Each Broker

Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Agents' Share at the

Unit Price on or before November 22, 2023. The Lead Agents will also

be paid a corporate finance fee of $75,000 plus GST consisting of

$53,750 paid in cash and $25,000 paid in common shares at the Unit

Price.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 10, 2021.

Company Contact: Jaclyn Ruptash Company Address: 210-1820 Fir St.

Vancouver, BC

V6J 3B1 Company Phone Number: 604 210-1030 Company Email: [email protected]

ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ENA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 26, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (120) one hundred and twenty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, November 22, 2021, the common shares of Enablence Technologies Inc. will be quoted on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering and Life Sciences' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,349,395 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil commons shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: ENA (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 292483302 (NEW)



HANDA MINING CORPORATION ("HAND.H")

[formerly Handa Mining Corporation ("HAND")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Handa Mining Corporation (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, November 22, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of November 22, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from HAND to HAND.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued June 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated May 3, 2021, trading in the securities of Intema Solutions Inc. will resume at the opening on Monday, November 22, 2021.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's Reviewable Transaction announced by press releases dated May 3, June 17, October 19 and November 16, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange's acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. (« ITM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Reprise de la négociation, Opération sujette à examen annoncée

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») daté du 3 mai 2021, la négociation des titres de Intema Solutions inc. sera reprise à l'ouverture des marchés le lundi 22 novembre 2021.

Cette reprise de la négociation ne constitue pas une acceptation de l'opération sujette à examen décrite par communiqués de presse datés des 3 mai, 17 juin, 19 octobre et 16 novembre 2021 et ne doit pas être interprétée comme une assurance du bien-fondé de l'opération ou de la possibilité qu'elle soit complétée. La société est tenue de fournir toute la documentation requise relativement à cette opération. SI CETTE DOCUMENTATION N'EST PAS FOURNIE, OU EST INSUFFISANTE, UN ARRÊT DE LA NÉGOCIATION POURRAIT ÊTRE IMPOSÉ À NOUVEAU.

La conclusion de l'opération est soumise à un certain nombre de conditions, y compris, mais sans s'y limiter, l'acceptation de la Bourse. Il existe un risque que l'opération ne soit pas acceptée ou que les conditions de l'opération puissent changer significativement avant l'acceptation. SI CELA SE PRODUIT, UNE ARRÊT DE LA NÉGOCIATION POURRAIT ÊTRE IMPOSÉ À NOUVEAU.

SHELLRON CAPITAL LTD. ("SHLL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated October 8, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective October 13, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday, November 22, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $428,900 (4,289,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Monday, November 22, 2021, the common shares

will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on

November 22, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the

confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted. Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which 8,539,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 4,250,000 common shares Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SHLL.P CUSIP Number: 82281V109 Agent: Hampton Securities Ltd. Agent's Warrants: N/A

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 8, 2021.

Company Contact: Daniela Freitas Company Address: 1090 Hamilton Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6B 2R9 Company Phone Number: 6046340970 Company Email Address: [email protected]

DELOTA CORP. ("LOTA")

[formerly Spyder Cannabis Inc. ("SPDR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 12, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: Delota Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, November 22, 2021, the common shares of Delota Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Spyder Cannabis Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'All Other Misc. Store Retailers' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,809,615 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 7,944,746 shares Transfer Agent: Capital Transfer Agency, ULC Trading Symbol: LOTA (NEW) CUSIP Number: 24713H100 (NEW)

21/11/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 71,428,570 shares Purchase Price: $0.14 per share Warrants: 35,714,285 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,714,285 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares GFL International Co. Ltd. Y 26,678,571 Lithium Americas Corp. Y 42,857,142

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 15, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DGL INVESTMENTS NO.1 INC. ("DGL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:39 p.m. PST, November 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,095,044 common shares to settle outstanding debts amounting to $154,752.22.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares 1080353 BC

(Dominique Gelineau) Y $57,662.51 $0.05 1,153,250 Ira Sudargo Y $21,519.47 $0.05 430,389 David Tait Y $30,570.24 $0.05 611,405

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and that the debt is extinguished.

EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a stock purchase agreement dated November 15, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Emerge Commerce Ltd. (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Subsidiary"), and arm's length shareholders (the "Vendors") of Retail Store Networks, Inc., dba WholesalePet.com (the "Target"), a US-based company engaged in operating a technology-enabled e-commerce platform serving the US independent retail pet channel. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Subsidiary will acquire from the Vendors all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Target.

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company has paid to the Vendors USD$12,000,000 in cash, will pay an additional USD$2,000,000 over a 2-year period, and has issued 3,680,882 common shares of the Company on closing. Additionally, based on certain performance targets, the Company may have to make additional earn-out payments to the Vendors up to a maximum of USD$9,000,000 (up to USD$2,000,000 can be paid in common shares of the Company at their sole discretion), over a 2-year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 16, 2021.

EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION ("EMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 1, 2021 and November 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,500,000 shares Purchase Price: $3.30 per share Warrants: 3,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,250,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $4.50 for a two year period Number of Placees: 225 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Brian Bayley Y 50,000 Brian Levet Y 20,000 Christina Cepeliauskas Y 10,000 David Cole Y 162,653 David Johnson Y 4,500 Douglas Reed Y 5,000 Eric Jensen Y 15,000 Henrik Lundin Y 10,000 Larry Okada Y 6,100 Malik Duncan Y 3,636 Michael Winn Y 105,000 Rocio Echegaray Y 5,000 Sunny Lowe Y 15,000 Tom Mair Y 10,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[7 placees] P 447,500

Finder's Fee:

$119,295 and 36,150 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$41,877 and 12,690 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$29,700 and 9,000 finder's warrants payable to Raymond James Ltd.

$1,980 and 600 finder's warrants payable to Richardson Wealth Ltd.

$38,313 and 11,610 finder's warrants payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP

$257,505 and 78,032 finder's warrants payable to Sprott Global Resource Investments, Ltd.

Each compensation warrant will entitle the purchase for one year of one common share of the company for $3.50.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated November 8 and November 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

GLACIER LAKE RESOURCES INC. ("GLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Fundamental Acquisition

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to Section 5.6 (d) of TSXV Policy 5.3 regarding a Fundamental Acquisition.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:05 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:29 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MAYFAIR COLD CORP. ("MFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:17 p.m. PST, November 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:57 p.m. PST, November 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Reverse Takeover

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.2 regarding a Reverse Takeover.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to three (3) Royalty Purchase Agreements (collectively the "Agreements") dated November 9, 2021, between New Found Gold Corp. (the "Company") and three (3) arm's-length parties (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 100% of each Vendor's royalty interest under a net smelter royalty agreement dated July 15, 2016, in respect to the Company's Linear and JBP Linear properties, located near Gander, Newfoundland, Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreements and as consideration for the royalty interests, the Company will pay $1,300,000 cash consideration and issue 152,941 common shares to each Vendor, for aggregate cash consideration of $3,900,000 and aggregate share consideration of 458,823 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 15, 2021.

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:18 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:37 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective September 10, 2021, the Company's Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 10, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. The amended prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut. A receipt for the amended prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Effective November 10, 2021, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated November 10, 2021 to the Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 10, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 17, 2021, for gross proceeds of $40,008,000.

Agents: Scotiabank Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Eight Capital (collectively the

"Joint Bookrunners") and Desjardins Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd.,

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., and Beacon Securities Limited (collectively, with

the Joint Bookrunners, the "Underwriters"). Offering: 33,340,000 shares Share Price: $1.20 per share Agents' Commission: Scotia Capital Inc. $541,756.80 cash.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $541,756.80 cash.

Eight Capital $541,756.80 cash.

Desjardins Securities Inc. $248,305.20 cash.

Raymond James Ltd. $248,305.20 cash.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $90,292.80

Beacon Securities Limited $45,146.40 cash.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 8, 2021 and November 17, 2021.

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 3,437,500 common shares Purchase Price: $0.065 per common share Warrants: 3,437,500 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,437,500 shares Warrants Exercise Price: $0.12 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the Private Placement Number of Placees: 1 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

Finder's Fee: One finder received a cash commission of $17,875 and 343,750 common shares

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news releases dated September 11, 2019 and August 10, 2021.

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. (« RLV »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 18 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 3 437 500 actions ordinaires Prix : 0,065 $ par action ordinaire Bons de souscription: 3 437 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 437 500 actions Prix d'exercice des bons: 0,12 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteurs Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 17 875 $

et 343 750 actions ordinaires

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 11 septembre 2019 et 10 août 2021.

RESOLVE VENTURES INC. ("RSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated March 24, 2021 (the "Agreement") between the Company, Calderan Ventures Ltd., Island Time Exploration Ltd. and Raymond Wladichuk (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Gravity-Jack Property in BC (the "Property") by issuing to the Vendors an aggregate of 1.6 million common shares of the Company upon closing, completing $200,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property by August 21, 2021, incurring an aggregate of $2.25 million in additional exploration expenditures and issuing an aggregate of 2.5 million common shares to the Vendors over four years from the date of the Agreement.

RIDER 2 INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP. ("RIDR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 15, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 756,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the third quarter, pursuant to an agreement dated February 19, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("RG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 05, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,420,000 flow-through common shares

4,800,000 non-flow-through common shares Purchase Price: CDN$0.05 per flow-through common share

CDN$0.05 per non-flow-through common share Warrants: 7,510,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,510,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.08 until November 04, 2022 Number of Placees: 16 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Frank van de Water Y 200,000 Thomas Skimming Y 200,000 Garth Kirkham Y 200,000 Anastasios (Tom) Drivas Y 2,000,000 Stephen Burega Y 500,000 John Biczok Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 200,000 Finder's Fee: Research Capital Corporation - CDN$600 and 12,000 finder's Warrants, with

each finder warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share at

CDN$0.05 until November 04, 2022.

BCO Consulting Limited, Inc. - 84,000 finder shares and 84,000 finder's Warrants, with each finder warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.08 until November 04, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SCOZINC MINING LTD. ("SZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,969,697 shares Purchase Price: $0.66 per share Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of shares Fancamp Exploration Ltd. Y 1,969,697

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 101,739 shares to settle outstanding debt for $370,725.50.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For more information, refer to Company's news release dated November 9, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to two Non-Brokered Private Placements announced October 18, 2021:

UNIT FINANCING:

Number of Shares: 10,643,136 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one-half of common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") Purchase Price: $0.12 per Unit

5,321,568 Warrants to purchase 5,321,568 common shares Warrant Price: $0.25 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance Forced Exercised Provision: The warrant contains an acceleration clause wherein if the Common Shares

trade at $0.40 for 10 days on the Exchange, the Company has the right to

accelerate the expiration date upon 30 days' notice to the holders. Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units Robert Michael Y 50,063 Hashim Ahmed Y 100,000 Coast Capital Engaged Master Fund, LP Y 6,666,667 Aggregate Pro-Group Members

(1 Subscriber) P 375,000 Finder's Commission: $3,390.27 Cash paid to Accilent Capital Management Inc.

FLOW-THROUGH FINANCING:

Number of Shares: 5,437,068 flow-through common share units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists

of one common flow-through share and one-half of common share purchase

warrant ("FT Warrant") Purchase Price: $0.12 per FT Unit

2,718,534 FT Warrants to purchase 2,718,534 flow-through common shares Warrant Price: $0.25 exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance Forced Exercised Provision: The warrant contains an acceleration clause wherein if the Common Shares

trade at $0.35 for 10 days on the Exchange, the Company has the right to

accelerate the expiration date upon 30 days' notice to the holders. Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of FT Units Robert Kim Tyler Y 150,000 Terrence Byberg Y 42,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Members

(3 Subscribers) P 242,000 Finder's Commission: $6,780.54 Cash paid to Accilent Capital Management Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on November 11, 2021.

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 18,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 18, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 14, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 18,500,000 shares with 18,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 22, 2019.

Surge Battery metals Inc. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property option agreement dated July 7, 2021, as amended (the "Agreement"), between the Company and Nickel Rock Resources Inc. ("Nickel Rock"), whereby the Company can acquire an 80% interest in 6 mineral claims in the Mount Sidney Williams area (Hard Nickel 4) covering 1863 hectares and the Mitchell Range area (Nickel 100) covering 8659 hectares, located in Northern British Columbia (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn an 80% interest in the Property by issuing 5,000,000 shares on closing and incurring $200,000 in exploration expenditures over a two-year period. A portion of the Property is subject to a pre-existing 2.0% net smelter returns royalty held by an arm's length third party.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 8, 2021, July 13, 2021, October 20, 2021 and November 17, 2021.

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 11, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,968,056 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized Canadian marketplaces, during the period November 19, 2021 to November 18, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Independent Trading GroupError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

XYBION DIGITAL INC. ("XYBN")

[formerly Gravitas One Capital Corp. ("GONE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEX COMPANY:

WANGTON CAPITAL CORP. ("WT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 4, 2021 and October 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,030,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Number of Placees: 48 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Jerry Grafstein Y 600,000 Kyle Haddow Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement[3 placees] P 360,000 Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. receives $3,850

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $6,300

International Portfolio Management Inc. (Altaf Nazerali) receives $4,060

1173225 B.C. Ltd. (Waheed Nazerali) receives $7,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on November 8, 2021.

