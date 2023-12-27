TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
27 Dec, 2023, 22:42 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 27, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2023-0396
DRYDEN GOLD CORP. ("DRY")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
New Listing-Shares, Halt
Effective at the opening Friday, December 29, 2024, the common shares of the Company will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Application for Listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.3. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
The Company's Listing Application dated December 27, 2023, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.
On December 28, 2023, 1317223 BC Ltd. ("223 BC"), a non-listed reporting issuer, and Dryden Gold Corp. ("Dryden"), a private mining issuer, will complete an arm's length amalgamation (the "Amalgamation"). Consideration for the Amalgamation consisted of the issuance of 51,462,106 Resulting Issuer shares on a 1 for 1 basis in exchange for common shares of 223 BC and Dryden at a deemed price of $0.15 per share. 223 BC completed a share split on a 1.441441297 new for 1 old basis in connection with the Amalgamation.
7,765,001 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Amalgamation are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 7,666,660 common shares issued to non-Principals are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. An additional 9,453,659 shares issued to non-Principals are subject to a 4-month hold in accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions.
The Qualifying Property is located in Ontario.
The Amalgamation also involved the following concurrent private placement transactions.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Dryden subscription receipts announced on October 31, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
24,524,665 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
24,524,665 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,524,665 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a one-year period
|
$0.30 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
50 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
8
|
1,750,000
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$79,320
|
N/A
|
528,800 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Dryden flow-through units announced on December 18, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,829,270 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.205 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
6,829,270 non-flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 6,829,270 non-flow-through shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a one-year period
|
$0.30 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of 223 BC common shares announced on December 20, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
29,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
58 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
82,845,041 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
15,431,661 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
DRY (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
26245V 10 1 (new)
For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated December 27, 2023.
|
Company Contact:
|
Scott Kelly, CFO
|
Company Address:
|
PO Box 132
|
Dryden, ON P8N 2Y7
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(604) 671-0918
|
Company Email Address:
_______________________________________
23/12/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2023-0397
1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,022,125 common shares at a deemed value of $0.09 per share to settle outstanding debt for $91,991.25.
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 5, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0398
BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 27, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,250,000 Flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,125,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$12,000
|
N/A
|
150,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0399
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC. ("BSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue a maximum of 1,440,000 bonus shares (in the manner described below) to certain Non-Arm's Length parties in consideration of extending the maturity date of the loan, from March 11, 2024 to March 11, 2025. The Loan was previously accepted by the Exchange on April 19, 2022, and the Exchange accepted an extension on February 2, 2023.
The Company will issue 4,000 common shares per month (prorated for partial months) for each US
$1,000,000 of the principal amount outstanding under the Loan from time to time up to March 11, 2025.
For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 21, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0400
CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
7,377,274
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 1, 2024 (Unchanged)
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.075 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants from the date starting seven (7) days after the 10th consecutive trading day; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.06
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,754,546 shares with 7,377,273 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 7, 2022. Please note the Exchange has been notified, that due to rounding, the actual number of warrants should have been 7,377,274.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0401
CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
8,340,910
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 19, 2024 (Unchanged)
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.075 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants from the date starting seven (7) days after the 10th consecutive trading day; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.06
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,681,819 shares with 8,340,910 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 21, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0402
CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. ("ROX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:44 a.m. PST, Dec. 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0403
CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. ("ROX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0404
GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 27, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,741,682 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
870,840 share purchase warrants to purchase 870,840 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
150,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
133,333
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$8,760.11
|
N/A
|
73,001 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0405
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. ("HBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a property option agreement (the "Agreement") dated on December 18, 2023, between Highbank Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire 100% interest in the Terra Nova Property, located 30 km northwest of Port Blandford in central Newfoundland. By way of consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $15,000 and will issue a total of 500,000 shares to the Vendors. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the Vendors, the Company has the option to buy half of the NSR (1%) in consideration for $1,000,000 paid to the Vendors.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 18, 2023.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0406
JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 6, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,120,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,120,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,120,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a 6 month period
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,050,00 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,025,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,025,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a 18 month period
Number of Placees: 24 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$41,760
|
650,800
|
650,800
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 or a period of a 1 year from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 4, 2023 and December 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0407
MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 19, 2023:
|
Number of Units:
|
4,687,875 units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.32 per unit
|
Warrant:
|
2,343,937 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,343,937 share
|
Warrant Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 for 2 years from the date of issuance.
|
Number of Placee:
|
23 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
3
|
117,500
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
26,340
|
N/A
|
48,112
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for a period of one year from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 13, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0408
PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the remaining 51% interest in the Dugbe Project, Liberia to own a 100% interest, subject to the government of Liberia's 10% carried interest. As a result of the acquisition, Hummingbird Resources PLC converted its 51% ownership of the Dugbe Project into a 51% interest in the Company through the issuance of 54,027,783 shares to Hummingbird Resources PLC.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
EXPENDITURES (S)
|
CONSIDERATION
|
N/A
|
54,027,783 Common Shares
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 1, 2022, February 13, 2023, December 7, 2023, and December 12, 2023.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0409
PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 22, 2023, and November 28, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,400,000 Flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,570,000 Non Flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,570,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,570,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
1,500,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
120,000
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$17,350
|
N/A
|
137,250
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of three years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on November 28, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0410
RANCHERO GOLD CORP. ("RNCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, Dec. 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0411
REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Prospectus:
|
# of Warrants:
|
1,500,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 26, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 15, 2025
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30 (first year)
|
$0.35 (second year)
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.20
These warrants were issued pursuant to a Prospectus dated October 27, 2021, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange on April 22, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0412
REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated November 10, 2023, whereby Reyna Silver Corp. (the Company) and two arm's length vendors agree to amend the Medicine Springs, Nevada, option interest acquisition agreement dated December 14, 2022. The amended terms are:
On or before February 1, 2024: A cash payment of $100,000. $200,000 in common shares based on a thirty day VWAP prior to the date of issuance, but in no case valued at less than $0.12375.
On or before October 1, 2024: A cash payment of $150,000. $100,000 in common shares based on a thirty day VWAP prior to the date of issuance, but in no case valued at less than $0.12375.
For more details, please see the Company's news release dated November 14, 2023.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0413
SILVER NORTH RESOURCES LTD. ("SNAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 29, 2023:
Non-flow-through Units
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,700,000 Non-flow-through shares (each, "NFT Share")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,350,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a three-year period
Flow-through Shares
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,300,000 flow-through shares (each, "FT Share")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
|
Number of Placees:
|
31 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
4
|
370,000 NFT Shares and 60,000 FL Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
4
|
750,000 NFT Shares and 400,000 FL Shares
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$24,640.00
|
N/A
|
123,200 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of three years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on October 19, 2023 and December 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0414
STALLION URANIUM CORP. ("STUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,250,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.24 per share
|
Warrants:
|
625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 625,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$21,000
|
N/A
|
87,500 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article