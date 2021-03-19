VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("MWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 2, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, the shares of Mineworx Technologies Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

322,765,080 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MWX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 603465 20 4 (new)

________________________________________

SMARTSET SERVICES INC. ("SMAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 16, 2020 and the news release issued by Smartset Services Inc. (the "Company") on March 17, 2021, effective at the opening, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

___________________________________

STARR PEAK MINING LTD. ("STE")

[formerly STARR PEAK EXPLORATION LTD. ("STE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated February 28, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening March 23, 2021, the common shares of Starr Peak Mining Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

35,816,051 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil









Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: STE Unchanged CUSIP Number: 85562P105 New

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,900,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 7,950,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,950,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 37 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Bernard Kahlert Y 50,000 Alejandro Adams Y 50,000 Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. Y 250,000 (Mark T. Brown)



Christopher E. Herald Y 100,000 127386 BC Ltd. Y 200,000 (Mark Kolebaba)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 500,000







Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $250.00 cash; 2,500 warrants; Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one share. Haywood Securities Inc. $2,500.00 cash; 25,000 warrants; Each finder's warrant is exercisable into 1 share





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 year

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("BGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 5, 2021, between the Company and Vantex Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the option to acquire a 100% interest in 70 mining claims covering 1515.55 hectares in the Bousquet property (the "Property"), located in the Abitibi region of the province of Québec, approximately 30 km west of Rouyn-Noranda.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue a total of 1,250,000 common shares and make cash payments totaling $150,000 over a twelve months period in order to acquire 100% interest in the Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 8, 2021.

BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (« BGD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 mars 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 5 mars 2021, entre la société et Vantex Resources Ltd. (le « vendeur »), une partie sans lien de dépendance avec la société, concernant l'option d'acheter un 100% des intérêts dans 70 claims miniers couvrant 1515,55 hectares dans la propriété Bousquet (la « propriété »), localisée dans la région d'Abitibi dans la province du Québec, approximativement 30km à l'ouest de Rouyn-Noranda.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre un total de 1 250 000 actions ordinaires et effectuer des paiements en espèces totalisant 150 000 $ sur une période de douze mois afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 8 mars 2021.

______________________________________

DISTRICT COPPER CORP. ("DCOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a Copper Keg Option Agreement dated February 9, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between David Pollard ("Optionor") and District Copper Corp. (the "Company") whereby the Company has granted an option to acquire an undivided 100% right, title and interest in and to the Copper Keg Claims located in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia (the "Property"), subject to a 2% NSR royalty reserved in favor of the Optionor. The Company may purchase 1% of the NSR from the Optionor for $1,000,000.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company must pay to the Optionor the following consideration:

Year Cash Payments Securities Consideration Work Expenditures incurred with respect to the Property Year 1 $30,000 2,500,000 common shares NIL Year 2 $75,000 5,000,000 common shares $200,000

The aggregate 7,500,000 common shares of the Company issuable to the Optionor are issued at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $0.05 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 9, 2021

________________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 590,345 common shares at a deemed price of $0.42 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $247,945.20 in connection to interest payments owed from a previously issued convertible debenture.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GOLO MOBILE INC. ("WLTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,027,667 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 25, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 25, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45 (unchanged)

These warrants were pursuant to a private placements of 12,055,335 shares with 6,027,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 5, 2020.

________________________________________

GOLO MOBILE INC. ("WLTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 31,617,646 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 26, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 26, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to concurrent private placements of 39,705,881 shares with 31,617,646 share purchase warrants attached in connection with the Company's qualifying transaction, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 27, 2019.

________________________________________

GUARDIAN EXPLORATION INC. ("GX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MARIFIL MINES LIMITED ("MFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 22, 2021 and March 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 40,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.055 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 15 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 1053345 BC Ltd. Y 2,800,000 (Rob Abenante)









Greg Burnett Y 500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("MWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 40,001,966 common shares (pre-consolidation).



Purchase Price: $0.03 per common share (pre-consolidation).



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("MWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSXV Exchange (the 'Exchange') bulletin dated January 25, 2021, and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on March 8, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 322,765,080 (pre-consolidation) common shares were issued.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 11, 2021.

________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on January 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,709,300 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $4.54 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 176 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [6 placees] P 189,477







Finder's Fee: $1,750,011.10 payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP, Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc.,Cormark Securities Inc., Eight Capital, National Bank Financial Inc., Red Cloud Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated February 25, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 18, 2021, the bulletin should have read as follows:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 24, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 29, 2021 and February 2, 2021.

Finder's Fee: Clareste Wealth Management Inc. $5,040 cash and 11,200 finder warrants payable.

________________________________________

STARR PEAK EXPLORATION LTD. ("STE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 21, 2020 and October 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,325,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $2.00 per share



Warrants: 662,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 662,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.50 for an 18 month period



Number of Placees: 6 placees





Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $60,000 and 30,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at $2.50 for 18 months.

Generic Capital Corporation receives $54,000 and 27,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at $2.50 for 18 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on November 12, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC. ("VERY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:01 p.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC. ("VERY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:06 p.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VISIBLE GOLD MINES INC. ("VGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 4, 2020, between the Company and Les Ressources Minérales JDG Ltée (the "Vendors"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in 6 mining claims in the Phooey Nord property (the "Property"), located in the Chibougamau region in the north of the province of Québec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 100,000 common shares in order to acquire 100% interest in the Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 5, 2021.

LES MINES D'OR VISIBLE INC. (« VGD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 mars 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 4 décembre 2020, entre la société et Les Ressources Minérales JDG Ltée (les « vendeurs »), une partie sans lien de dépendance avec la société, concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans 6 claims miniers dans la propriété Phooey Nord (la « propriété ») localisée dans la région de Chibougamau dans le nord de la province du Québec.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 100 000 actions ordinaires afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 5 janvier 2021.

________________________________________

VLCTY CAPITAL INC. ("VLCY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:33 a.m. PST, Mar. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:29 p.m. PST, Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Mar. 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

BALSAM TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("BTEC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Mar. 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIRE RIVER GOLD CORP. ("FAU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,142,855 shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Warrants: 7,142,855 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,142,855 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.185 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares David Bentil Y 1,028,571

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated March 11, 2021 and March 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods.

________________________________________

