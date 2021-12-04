VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced November 23, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

TORR METALS INC. ("TMET")

[formerly Duro Metals Inc. ("DURO.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Private Placement Non-Brokered; Name Change and Consolidation; Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Torr Metals Inc. filing statement dated November 25, 2021 that outlines the Qualifying Transaction between Duro Metals Inc. ("Duro") and 1306043 B.C. Ltd. ("130") and includes the following transactions:

Pursuant to the provisions of the amalgamation agreement dated November 26, 2021 (the "Amalgamation Agreement"), Duro has acquired all of the issued and outstanding 130 shares from its shareholders by issuing 12,666,667 Duro shares on a post consolidation basis (described below). 130 owns the Dalvenie and Hu claims, which together with the Gnat claims forms the Latham Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia.

Duro has also issued 400,000 post consolidated common shares to acquire certain claims known as the Gnat claims.

For additional information, please refer to the Duro's filing statement dated November 25, 2021 and news releases dated November 26, 2021 and July 15, 2021.

Private Placement Non-Brokered

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, 130 completed a non-brokered private placement of 9,440,200 units at $0.30 to raise an aggregate of $2,832,060. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at $0.45 per share until November 26, 2023. In addition, Duro completed a non-brokered private placement of 4,805,241 flow-through common shares at $0.33 to raise an aggregate of $1,585,729.53. A total aggregate of $4,417,789.53 was raised under the non-brokered unit private placement and the non-brokered flow-through private placement.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors, the Company has also consolidated its capital on a 1.4538 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from 'Duro Metals Inc.' to 'Torr Metals Inc.'.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the common shares of Torr Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Duro Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,645,574 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 12,666,667 shares subject to Tier 2 Value escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TMET (new) CUSIP Number: 891337107 (new)

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, trading in the shares of Duro will resume as common shares of Torr Metals Inc.

Company Contact: Justin Bourassa

Company Address: Suite 780, 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 2J3

Company Phone Number: 780-437-6624

Company Fax Number: 780-437-6624

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

[formerly First Cobalt Corp. ("FCC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 2, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the common shares of Electra Battery Materials Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of First Cobalt Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Resource' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

551,110,076 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ELBM (NEW) CUSIP Number: 28474P102 (NEW)

________________________________________

GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM") ("EMM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

Effective November 30, 2021, the Company's final short form prospectus dated November 30, 2021, qualifying the distribution of 26,136,395 Units of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on December 3, 2021, for gross proceeds of CDN$11,500,013.80

Offering: 22,727,300 Units plus 3,409,095 over-allotment Units



Unit Price: $0.44 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant being exercisable into one common share at $0.60 until expiry, which is 2 years following the closing date.



Underwriter(s): Cormark Securities Inc. and Beacon Securities Limited



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of $616,749.96 in cash and 1,381,241 compensation options. Each compensation option entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at $0.44 for a period of 2 years.



Over-Allotment Option: The over-allotment was exercised in full to purchase an additional 3,409,095 Units.

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: up to 13,068,197 warrants created and authorized, of which 13,068,197 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada



Trading Symbol: EMM.WT



CUSIP Number: 37637H139

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated December 3, 2021, pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated November 30, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 per share until expiry, which is 2 years following the closing date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated November 30, 2021.

______________________________________

TAURA GOLD INC. ("TORA")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated July 6, 2021, and as amended and restated on September 13, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 15, 2021, and evidenced by the issuance of a receipt by the Ontario Securities Commission and filed under the Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Alberta).

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $750,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.15 per share). The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Commence Date: At the opening Tuesday, 7 December 2021 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

IPO Price: $0.15 Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

11,990,000 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 1,075,000 common shares subject to NI 46-201 escrow



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: TORA CUSIP Number: 876693102



Agent: PI Financial Corp.



Agent Warrants: 300,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.15 per share up to 8 December, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 6, 2021 and as amended and restated September 13, 2021.

Company Contact: Dominic Verdejo Company Address: 1680-200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3L6 Company Phone Number: (604) 678-5308 Company Fax Number: (855) 678-5308 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.06

Payable Date: January 14, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2021

_________________________________________________

21/12/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. ("IOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 70,300 shares



Purchase Price: US$6.19 per share



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares John Farlinger Y 16,200 Preston Parsons Y 8,100 John Price Y 13,700 Christopher Rumana Y 3,000 Steven Summer Y 3,000 John Flood Y 3,000 Scott Kozak Y 1,700 Alex Rasmussen Y 8,100

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,689,640 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 20, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 20, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,689,640 common shares with 6,689,640 warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 6, 2020.

_________________________________________

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 17,711,267 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 28, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 20, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 17,711,267 common shares with 17,711,267 warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 15, 2020.

__________________________________

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement, Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,375,000 common shares ("Shares")



Purchase Price: $0.20 per Share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y / ProGroup= P Number of Units JMAC Resources Ltd.

(Jonathan McCreary) Y 7,375,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on December 1, 2021.

__________________________________

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation for the commercial real estate and asset purchase agreement dated November 24, 2021, and agreement amendment #1 dated November 30, 2021 (collectively, the "Agreement") between the Company and Wisconsin Proppants LLC and WI Proppants RR LLC (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 50% interest of the real estate, an operational sand mine and processing plant, fixed storage, two rail transloads, mobile equipment, and active supply chain contracts, including rail cars. The Company will pay the Vendors in consideration for the acquisition a cash total of $1,000,000 USD upon closing of the transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated December 1, 2021.

________________________________________

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 Flow-Through Shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per Flow-Through share Warrants: 3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period with the expiry date of November 22, 2023 Number of Placees: 5 placees





Finder's Fee:



Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $45,500 cash and 455,000 finder's warrants





Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.10 for a two-year period with the expiry date of November 22, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on November 25, 2021, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EV NICKEL INC. ("EVNI")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated December 1, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.



The Company has completed its public offering of securities (the "Offering") on December 2, 2021. The gross proceeds of the closing were $5,440,292 for a total of 1,442,200 "flow-through" common shares ("FT Common Shares") at $0.86 per FT Common Share and of 5,600,000 units ("Units") at $0.75 per Unit.

We have received confirmation that the closing of Offering has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company commenced trading at the opening on December 3, 2020.

_______________________________________

Goldplay Mining Inc. ("AUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,588,236 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,794,118 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,794,118 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Finder's Fee: Fieldhouse Capital Management Inc. – $21,000 cash and 123,529 finder's warrants.

Blackbridge Capital Management Corp. – $15,600 cash and 45,882 finder's warrants.

Marquest Asset Management Inc. – 45,882 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.17 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Gold Terra Resource Corp. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,142,857 shares



Purchase Price: $0.21 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

Kermode Resources Ltd. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,980,197 shares at a deemed price of $0.015 per share to settle outstanding debt of $134,702.97. The debt settlement utilized the Exchange's temporary relief measures announced April 8, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 17, 2021:

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Maplegrow Capital Inc. (Peter Clausi) Y $9,752.70 $0.015 650,180 Francine Long Y $9,752.70 $0.015 650,180 Nadon Professional Corporation (Ashley Nadon) Y $4,876.35 $0.015 325,090 John Fahmy Y $4,876.35 $0.015 325,090 Peter Bell Y $85,444.86 $0.015 5,696,324

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 20, 2021 and December 3, 2021.

________________________________________

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,432 shares to settle outstanding debt for $46,934.88.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Please refer to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:41 a.m. PST, Dec. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 03, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 892,721 shares



Purchase Price: $2.60 per share



Warrants: 446,360 share purchase warrants to purchase 446,360 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $3.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 46 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares William Radvak Y 80,000







Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $20,430 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Raymond James Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 18, 2021, October 20, 2021, November 15, 2021 and November 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,690,463 Quebec flow-through shares

1,664,054 Quebec charity flow-through shares

2,037,837 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.90 per Quebec flow-through share

$1.18 per Quebec charity flow-through share

$0.67 per common share



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Michael Gentile Y 100,000 Francois Perron Y 47,000 Highland Capital Advisors Inc. Y 44,000 (Andrew Farncomb)



David Medilek Y 54,104 Gordon Morrison Y 57,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement Y 100,942 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $153,188 and 254,627 finders' warrants issuable to Cormark Securities Inc., Agentis Capital Markets Canada LP, Clarus Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to one common share at $0.90 for an eighteen (18) month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, Dec. 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, Dec. 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 03, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PENNINE PETROLEUM CORPORATION ("PNN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WESCAN ENERGY CORP. ("WCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 988,300 common shares in the capital of the Company to settle outstanding debts of $98,830.00:

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEX Company:

RSI INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC. ("RSY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

