TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, the common shares of Damara Gold Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading on the Exchange, a news release having been issued on June 13, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with the acquisition of New Found Gold Corp., which was previously announced on September 6, 2018. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated September 6, 2018, October 19, 2018, November 29, 2018, January 28, 2019 and June 13, 2019 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

NEW ENERGY METALS CORP ("ENRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

NEX Companies

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY")

[formerly ASB CAPITAL INC. ("ASB.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of ASB Capital Inc. (the "Company") (to be renamed Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.) described in its filing statement dated May 14, 2019 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ASB.H to BABY and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Else Nutrition GH ltd. ("Else Nutrition"):

On February 14, 2019, the Company, Else Nutrition and the Else Nutrition shareholders entered into a definitive agreement as amended, pursuant to which the Company agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Else Nutrition from the Else Nutrition shareholders in consideration for an aggregate of 33,399,984 post-consolidation Shares.

The Else Nutrition shares were exchanged for post-consolidation shares of the Company at a ratio of 132.30022 post-consolidation shares for each 1.0 Else Nutrition share, for a total consideration of 33,399,984 Post-Consolidation Shares (on the basis that there were 252,456 Else Nutrition Shares outstanding immediately prior to closing of the Qualifying Transaction).

Else Nutrition is a private Israeli company incorporated May 23, 2018 for the purpose of acquiring:

the Golden Heart Business (discussed below) from Golden Heart Golden Heart F.M.C.G. Ltd. ("Golden Heart"), an Israeli company; and



the Else Nutrition Formula (discussed below) from Hamutal Yitzhak , Uriel Kesler and Michael Azar . (together, the "Else Nutrition Founders").

Golden Heart develops, markets and sells vegan dried baby foods and snacks and baby feeding accessories in the Israeli market under the HEART brand and other brands for babies and kids.

The Else Nutrition Formula is comprised of intellectual property rights relating to a plant-based, non-dairy formulation and certain patents currently held in the names of the Else Nutrition Founders.

The Resulting Issuer will be a food and nutrition company focused on research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and/or license of innovative food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children and adult markets.

The Exchange has been advised that the Qualifying Transaction has closed. The full particulars of the Company's Qualifying Transaction are set forth in the Filing Statement, which has been accepted for filing by the Exchange and which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 19, 2019, May 27, 2019 and May 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 post-consolidated shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per post-consolidated share



Number of Placees: 367 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Adrienne Fung P 60,000 Juniper Currie P 120,000 Alicia Prescott P 30,000 James Cumming P 30,000 Kaylee Price P 40,000 Taylor Cumming P 72,000 Belle Dhoot P 10,000 Sean Gercsak P 280,000 Cypress One Capital P 140,000 Julia Dapavo P 4,000 Jedidiah Blumes P 12,000

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $539,920 and 2,021,760 share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Resulting Issuer for $0.25 for a period of 24 months (each, a "Finder's Warrant").

Raymond James Ltd received $4,000 and 16,000 Finder's Warrants.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

Name Change and Consolidation:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on March 13, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from ASB Capital Inc. to Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. The share consolidation and name change were effected on June 12, 2019.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 the common shares of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. will commence trading on the Exchange and the common shares of ASB Capital Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

67,138,650 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 232,666 shares are subject to an 18 month staged release escrow under the CPC Escrow Agreement

33,399,984 shares and 38,601,492 share purchase warrants are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow under a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement,







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: BABY (NEW) CUSIP Number: 290257 10 4 (NEW)

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture:

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

19/06/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 268,460 common shares at a deemed price of $0.13 per share, in settlement of services having a deemed value of $34,900.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 1, 2019.

LES RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTEE (« ALG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement de dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 14 juin 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée de 268 460 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,13 $ l'action, en règlement d'une dette de 34 900 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 1 mai 2019.

ALX URANIUM CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase Agreement dated June 3, 2019 between the Company and Gary Clayton Dunn whereby the Company will purchase a 100% interest in the Rea Lake Uranium Property located in Saskatchewan. Consideration is $12,000 and 200,000 common shares. The property is subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty of which the Company may purchase 1% for $1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

AVANTI ENERGY INC. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: Jun 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 05, 2019:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 50 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Douglas Ford Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees] P 3,900,000







Finder's Fee:

National Bank Financial Inc $38,500.00 cash Haywood Securities Inc. $8,225.00 cash Canaccord Genuity Corp. $5,530.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



EASTFIELD RESOURCES LTD. ("ETF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,800,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 9 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares David Douglas Y 200,000







Finder's Fee: $1,200 cash payable to PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 755,000 Convertible Preferred Shares (the "Preferred Shares")



Purchase Price: $10.00 per Preferred Share



Conversion Terms: Convertible, at the option of the holder, during the first thirty-six (36) months, into 22.222 common shares for each Preferred Share converted (up to an aggregate of 16,777,778 common shares), based on a conversion price of $0.45 per common share and thereafter until sixty (60) months from the date of issue into 13.333 common shares for each Preferred Share converted (up to an aggregate of 10,066,667 common shares), based on a conversion price of $0.75 per common share.





Redeemable, at the option of the Company, upon the earlier of: (i) thirty-six (36) months and one (1) day from the date of issue; and (ii) immediately upon the volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares exceeding $1.00 per common share for the prior thirty (30) trading days.



Maturity date: Sixty (60) months from the date of issuance



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 16 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P / # of Shares





James Chui Y 510,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement Y 19,000 [3 places]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issue news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Option Agreement dated June 10, 2019 between GoldON Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and 1544230 Ontario Inc. whereby the Company acquires three mineral claim blocks known as the Pipestone Bay, McDonough and Coli Lake properties in the Red Lake mining district located in Northwestern Ontario. Consideration, staged over a four year period is $45,100 cash and 110,000 common shares. In the event the option is fully exercised, the Vendor will be granted a 1.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase one-half (or 0.75%) for $400,000 cash.

INTERNATIONAL MILLENNIUM MINING CORP. ("IMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 4, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: $50,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into units at $0.05 principal amount outstanding per unit for a period of initial twelve (12) months and at $0.10 per unit for the remaining eighteen (18) months until maturity. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. (Should consolidation of 20 old shares for 1 new share occur prior to the conversion, the conversion price will be $0.50 per post consolidated unit)



Warrants: Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for the first twelve (12) months and $0.10 for the remaining eighteen (18) months. (Should consolidation of 20 old shares for 1 new share occur prior to the conversion, the exercise price will be $0.50 per post consolidated warrant)



Maturity date: 30 months from issuance



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Convertible Debentures Andrew Fox Y $50,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

OREFINDERS RESOURCES INC. ("ORX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a securities exchange agreement dated March 1, 2019 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Kuta Ridge Exploration Inc. ("Pacific Precious"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 10,000,000 shares of Pacific Precious in exchange for 10,000,000 shares of the Company, resulting in the Company having a 32.26% interest in Pacific Precious. Pacific Precious has a 100% interest in the Kuta Ridge Gold Project in Papua New Guinea. The transaction is non-arm's length in nature due to a common insider between the parties, Charles Beaudry.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 4, 2019, May 15, 2019 and May 31, 2019 for further details.

PURE ENERGY MINERALS LTD. ("PE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an earn-in agreement dated May 1, 2019 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Schlumberger Technology Corporation ("Schlumberger"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Schlumberger may acquire all of the Company's interests in the Clayton Valley Project located in Nevada. Schlumberger can earn this interest during a three year period by constructing a pilot plant for the processing of lithium brine at its own cost and expense. Upon Schlumberger earning this interest, the Company will be entitled to a 3% NSR on attainment of commercial production, as well as a minimum advance royalty payment of US$400,000 per annum commencing January 1, 2021. Payment of the royalty will continue until the Clayton Valley Project achieves commercial production or for five years. Shareholder approval for the transaction was obtained at the Annual & Special Meeting held on May 28, 2019.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 2, 2019, May 17, 2019 and May 30, 2019 for further details.

ROUTE1 INC. ("ROI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, June 14, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ROUTE1 INC. ("ROI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, June 14, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 2, 2019:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.01 per share



Number of Placees: 19 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Jaelky Holdings Inc. (Andrew Davidson) Y 2,500,000 Jeff Sheppard Y 2,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,000,000 [1 Placee]











Finder's Fee: Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. receives $6,750.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on June 4, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

SANDSPRING RESOURCES LTD. ("SSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2019 and June 3, 2019:

Number of Shares: 32,001,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Warrants: 32,000,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 32,000,001 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.165 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 40 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Gran Colombia Gold Corp. Y 10,800,000

5,200,000*

Brockville International Holdings Ltd.



(Serafino Iacono) Y 400,000 Frank Giustra Y 2,400,000 Gordon Keep Y 240,000 GBK Investments Inc.



(Gordon Keep) Y 160,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 616,000 [2 placees]



*subscription receipts which will automatically convert into units upon receipt of shareholder approval for the creation of a new control person







Finder's Fee: Kincort Capital (Jonathan Hamway) receives $22,843.75

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $1,562.50

Sprott Capital Partners receives $5,000

PI Financial Corp. receives $2,500

Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $7,350

Raymond James Ltd. receives $6,250

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $812.50

Matthew Caruso receives $500

Eventus Capital receives $12,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on June 12, 2019.

Spyder Cannabis Inc. ("SPDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 7, 2019, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 15, 2018 pursuant to which an aggregate of $294,500 was raised through the sale of secured convertible debentures instead of $289,500 as indicated in our bulletin of June 7, 2019.

Therefore the Company issued an aggregate of 1,963,333 common shares and 981,667 warrants upon conversion of the debentures. The Company has 39,971,708 common shares issued and outstanding as a result of that private placement. There is no other change to our bulletin of June 7, 2019.

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a letter of intent dated May 10, 2019 and an amending agreement dated June 7, 2019 between the Company, Altan Minerals and Investments CC (Cecilia Paeudohamba Kamati Sinvula), Aloe Two Hundred and Thirty Seven (Proprietary) Limited and the Company whereby the Company may acquire 95% of three exclusive prospecting licenses for copper properties located approximately 150km outside Windhoek, Namibia in consideration of US$75,000 and 7,000,000 common shares. A finder's fee of $14,000 is payable to Dminer Assets Management.

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a letter of intent dated May 10, 2019 between the Company, Taranis Resources and Investments CC (Valeria Ndapunikwa Mbango), Aloe Two Hundred and Thirty Eight (Proprietary) Limited and the Company whereby the Company may acquire 95% of a prospecting license for a copper property covering 19,805 ha located in the northwest part of Namibia in consideration of US$12,500 and 4,500,000 common shares. A finder's fee of $9,000 is payable to Dminer Assets Management.

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,800,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 10,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 11 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Elliot Strashin Y 200,000 Michael Stares Y 200,000







Finder's Fee: $3,500 plus 70,000 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 7, 2019 and June 12, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 3,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Finder's Fee: $11,200 plus 224,000 warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners

NEX Companies

ALLANTE RESOURCES LTD ("ALL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

