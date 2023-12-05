VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0155

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, December 12, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire December 14, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business December 14, 2023.

TRADE DATES

December 12, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 13, 2023

December 13, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 14, 2023

December 14, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 14, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0156

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on Dec. 4, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) THRM 2 THERMA BRIGHT INC. Annual financial statements for the year. 2023/07/31





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the annual financial statements for

the year. 2023/07/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers'

Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0157

PRIME MINING CORP. ("PRYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares were listed on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on December 5, 2023, under the symbol "PRYM".



As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "PRYM" on TSX Venture Exchange after December 4, 2023, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the close of business on December 5, 2023.



The Common Shares of the Company have been halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening today. The halt has been effected pending the delisting from TSX Venture Exchange.



Trading on Toronto Stock Exchange will resume at the opening on December 6, 2023.

_____________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0158

ZOOMERMEDIA LIMITED ("ZUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.003

Payable Date: January 23, 2024

Record Date: December 29, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 28, 2023

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2023-0159

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on Dec. 4, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) APC.H NEX ADVANCED

PROTEOME

THERAPEUTICS

CORPORATION Annual audited financial statements for

the year. 2023/07/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2023/07/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/07/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

23/12/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0160

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of an arm's length party (the "Target") pursuant to a share exchange agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company, the Target and the shareholders of the Target (the "Shareholders"). The Target holds active claims in the Angliers-Belleterre nickel-copper project in Quebec (the "Property").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 31,827,720 shares, at a deemed price of $0.315 (the "Shares"), and 4,105,958 purchase warrants, at an exercise price of $0.80 for two years, to the Shareholders. 24,000,001 of the Shares (the "Escrowed Shares") will be subject to a three-year escrow hold period with 10% of the Escrowed Shares being releasable at the time of the Exchange's final bulletin, and 15% of the Escrowed Shares being releasable every six months thereafter, on each of the 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 and 36 month anniversaries of the Exchange's final bulletin. 7,827,719 of the Shares will be subject to a 60-day contractual hold period commencing the closing date of this transaction.

The Property is subject to a 2.5% NSR that can be reduced to 1.5% by the payment of $1,500,000 to certain owners.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 21, 2023 and November 24, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0161

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 22, 2023 and November 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,686,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 4,686,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,686,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 48 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 900,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $129,822 N/A 324,555 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 30, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0162

CANASIA ENERGY CORP. ("CEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 5, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0163

CANASIA ENERGY CORP. ("CEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:07 p.m. PST, Dec. 4, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0164

COELACANTH ENERGY INC. ("CEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective November 3, 2023, the Company's short form prospectus dated November 3, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission. The short form prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on November 15, 2023, for gross proceeds of $80,000,000.

Offering: 100,000,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-third (1/3rd) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share.



Unit Price: $0.80 per Unit.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.05 for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the offering



Agent(s): Haywood Securities Inc., Eight Capital, Cormark Securities Inc., ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited.



Agent(s) Commission: An aggregate of $3,600,000 in cash.

For further details, refer to the Company's preliminary short form prospectus dated October 27, 2023, and final short form prospectus dated November 3, 2023 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated October 23, 2023, and November 15, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0165

COELACANTH ENERGY INC. ("CEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,875,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per common share



Warrants: 1,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,875,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 per share for a period of 60 months



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 750,000

The Company issued a news release on November 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0166

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:26 p.m. PST, Dec. 4, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0167

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 5, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0168

MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("MD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 666,666 common shares,

2,761,228 flow-through shares, and

666,667 Charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per common share,

$0.65 per flow-through share, and

$0.90 per Charity flow-through share



Number of Placees: 60 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 7 269,000 flow-through shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 9 476,846 flow-through

shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $77,809.12 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

EXPLORATION MIDLAND INC. (« MD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 décembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 16 novembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 666 666 actions ordinaires,

2 761 228 actions accréditives, et

666 667 actions accréditives d'organisme de bienfaisance



Prix : 0,45 $ par action ordinaire,

0,65 $ par action accréditive, et

0,90 $ par action accréditive d'organisme de bienfaisance



Nombre de souscripteurs : 60 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés

existants: 7 269 000 actions accréditives Participation total de Groupe Pro: 9 476 846 actions accréditives



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire

d'intermédiation: 77 809,12 $ S/O S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 novembre 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0169

LUCA MINING CORP. ("LUCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at $0.35 per Unit to settle outstanding debt for $4,900,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of CAD$0.50 per Share for a period of two years from the closing date.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $4,900,000 $0.35 14,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrants: 7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration clause

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 31, 2023 and June 5, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0170

PRIME MINING CORP. ("PRYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, Dec. 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted At the request of the Listing Exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0171

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,318,183 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per common share



Warrants: 5,318,183 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,318,183 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.28 per common share for a period of five (5) years



Number of Placees: 28 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement:

1

461,282 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A

N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 5,810 N/A 18,864

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share and one common share purchase warrant at a price of $0.22 for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance, with each underlying warrant is being exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $0.28 per share for a period of five (5) years.

The Company issued a news release on November 29, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0172

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture-Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment of the convertible debentures with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 3, 2023 and November 10, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: $1,632,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: convertible into common shares at $1.80 per share



Original Maturity Date: October 31, 2023



Amended Maturity Date: October 31, 2025



Original Interest Rate: 6.5% per annum



Amended Interest Rate: 7% per annum

The convertible debentures issued pursuant to a private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 10, 2022.

________________________________________

