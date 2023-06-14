VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, June 20, 2023 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire June 22, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business June 22, 2023.

TRADE DATES

June 20, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 21, 2023

June 21, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 22, 2023

June 22, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 22, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 10, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions dated May 9, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, June 16, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_____________________________________

MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders on April 06, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of Friday, June 16, 2023, the shares of Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

4,741,230 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: DIA (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 56658A401 (NEW)

________________________________________

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions dated May 8, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, June 16, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

23/06/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUE MOON METALS INC. ("MOON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 8, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") between Brunswick Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and a non-arm's length party. The Agreement allows the Company to acquire a 90% interest in certain mining claims located in the province of Quebec, under the following terms:

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) Within 5 business days of the

effective date of the agreement N/A 1,000,000 common shares N/A 1st Anniversary N/A 3,000,000 additional

common shares $1,000,000 2nd Anniversary N/A 4,000,000 additional

common shares Additional $1,000,000 3rd Anniversary N/A N/A Additional $2,000,000 4th Anniversary N/A N/A Additional $2,000,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 28, 2022, December 5, 2023, April 25, 2023 and June 14, 2023.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 juin 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option (la « convention ») entre Brunswick Exploration inc. (la « société ») et une personne ayant un lien de dépendance. La convention à la société la possibilité d'acquérir un intérêt de 90 % dans certains titres miniers située dans la province du Québec, aux conditions suivantes :

CONTREPARTIE ESPÈCES

($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU

TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) Dans les 5 jours ouvrables

suivant la date d'effet de

l'entente S/O 1 000 000 d'actions

ordinaires S/O







1er anniversaire S/O 3 000 000 d'actions

ordinaires additionnelles 1 000 000 $







2ème anniversaire S/O 4 000 000 d'actions

ordinaires additionnelles 1 000 000 $ additionnels







3ème anniversaire S/O N/A 2 000 000 $ additionnels 4ème anniversaire S/O N/A 2 000 000 $ additionnels

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 28 novembre 2022, 5 décembre 2022, 25 avril 2023 et 14 juin 2023.

_______________________________________

CARBEEZA INC. ("AUTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment & Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 4,025,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 28, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 29, 2024 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 New Expiry Date of Warrants: $0.20 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. The reduced exercise period of 30 days will begin no more than 7 calendar days after the tenth consecutive trading day.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,025,000 subscription receipts. Each subscription receipt consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 12, 2021.

________________________________________

CARBEEZA INC. ("AUTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 6,128,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 29, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 29, 2024

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,220,000 units with 6,220,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 12, 2021. The private placement was completed prior to the completion of the reverse takeover, and subsequently exchanged for warrants of the Company.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2021.

________________________________________

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Securities for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 45,764 compensation warrants that are exercisable into common shares at a price of $4.50 per share for 2 years and $50,568.75 cash, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated March 15, 2023, and amended on March 27, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Warrants Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: 1 $50,568.75 N/A 45,764

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 29, 2023, and June 14, 2023.

__________________________________

MANDEVILLE VENTURES INC. ("MAND.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:18 p.m. PST, June 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("MD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, June 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("MD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, June 14, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MTB METALS CORP. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 04, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,779,918 Flow-Through Shares ("FT" Share)

4,171,684 Non-Flow-Through Shares ("NFT" Share)



Purchase Price: $0.13 per FT Share

$0.12 per NFT Share



Warrant: 11,779,918 FT share purchase warrants to purchase 11,779,918 NFT Shares.

4,171,684 NFT share purchase warrants to purchase 4,171,684 NFT Shares.



Warrant Purchase Price: $0.18 for 2 years from the date of issuance for the FT Warrant

$0.18 for 3 years from the date of issuance for the NFT Warrant







Number of Placee: 29 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares











Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 7 841,570









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 133,034.40 N/A 1,045,804

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.12 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 12, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 1, 2023; May 3, 2023; and May 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,111,111 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") on a brokered basis, and 25,000,000 Shares on a non-brokered basis.



Purchase Price: $0.45 per Share.



Number of Placees: 30 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:



[4 Existing Insiders] Y 5,244,444 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



[1 Pro Group Member] P 100,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $225,000 N/A N/A Roth Canada Inc. $25,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on May 12, 2023, and May 26, 2023, confirming the closings of the Private Placement.

__________________________________

PRIME MINING CORP. ("PRYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 63,025 units at a deemed price of $1.785 per unit, in consideration of certain services provided to the company from December 8, 2022, to June 8, 2023, pursuant to an agreement dated September 8, 2022. Each unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $2.52 until June 8, 2026.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

RAKOVINA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("RKV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 01, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $1,514,000, Each Debenture unit will consist of $50,000 principal amount of convertible debenture and 100,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $ 0.15 for a period of 30 months



Conversion Price: Debentures are convertible into Common Shares at the option of the holder at the price of C$0.20 per Common Share.



Maturity date: November 29, 2025, subject to a forced conversion



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of 30 months from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.15.



Interest rate: 12% semi-annually



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Debenture

Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 22 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 29, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:12 p.m. PST, June 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 14, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TEARLACH RESOURCES LIMITED ("TEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,923,077 Quebec flow-through shares (each, a "QC Share") and 2,000,000 Non-Quebec flow-through shares (each, a "Non-QC Share")



Purchase Price: $0.26 per QC Share and $0.25 per Non-QC Share



Warrants: 1,961,538 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,961,538 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: Number of Placees: $0.40 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration clause 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $70,000 N/A 274,615

Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.40 for a period of two years, subject to an acceleration clause, from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 13, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_____________________________________

