VANCOUVER, BC, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None today.

24/04/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1192

AUKA CAPITAL CORP. ("AUK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, April 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1193

CAPITAN SILVER CORP. ("CAPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 4, 2024, and increased on March 28, 2024:

Number of Shares: 13,466,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 5 1,800,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 19, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1194

CAROLINA RUSH CORPORATION ("RUSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 18, 2024:

Number of Shares: 16,135,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Warrants: 8,067,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,067,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three (3) year period



Number of Placees: 30 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Broker's Fee: Paradigm Capital Inc. - $175,112 in cash and 875,560 broker warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $21,889 in cash and 109,445 broker warrants

Research Capital Corporation - $21,889 in cash and 109,445 broker warrants

Broker Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire a common share at $0.20 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 3, 2024 and April 24, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1195

GMV MINERALS INC. ("GMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 2,706,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 2,706,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,706,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued news releases on April 19, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1196

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 22, 2024 and February 28, 2024:

Number of Shares: 9,060,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 4,530,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,530,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a 36-month period



Number of Placees: 36 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 3 1,750,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 100,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $14,680 N/A 282,800

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for a 36-month period from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 04, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1197

NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an extension of CDN$1,735,000 principal amount of subordinated and secured non-convertible debentures, and an offering of CDN$805,000 principal amount of subordinated and secured non-convertible debentures (the "Debentures") to arms-length and non-arm's length subscribers (collectively the "Lenders"). The Debentures will mature in one (1) from issuance and shall bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 2,208,671 bonus shares to be issued to the Lenders in connection with the transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Debentures ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 2 $245,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$24,600 in cash and 213,822 finder's compensation options payable to Research Capital Corporation, Haywood Securities Inc. and Pullen Family Holdings Inc. Each compensation option entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.115 for a 24-month period from the date of issuance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 11, 2023, September 15, 2023, September 29, 2023 and October 16, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1198

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 24, 2024:

Number of Shares: 4,167,778 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per common share



Warrants: 4,167,778 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,167,778 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 per common share for a period of five (5) years



Number of Placees: 16 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A

N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 24, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1199

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 24,062,500



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 10, 2024 for 8,008,750 Warrants and May 16, 2024 16,053,750 Warrants



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 48,125,000 shares with 24,062,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 8, 2023.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]