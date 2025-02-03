VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0329

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on January 31, 2025, against the following Company for failing to file the document indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ("GETT") G.E.T.T. Gold Inc. Annual Financial Statements 24/09/30



MD&A and Certification of Annual Filings 24/09/30



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 février 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 31 janvier 2025 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :

Symbole Société Défaut de déposer Période se terminant (A/M/J) («GETT ») G.E.T.T. Gold Inc. États financiers annuels Rapport de gestion et attestation annuelle 24/09/30 24/09/30



Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0330

EVOKAI CREATIVE LABS INC. ("OKAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Director's resolution passed by Directors on December 10, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the common shares of EvokAI Creative Labs Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering and Life Sciences' company.

Post - Consolidation





Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

7,605,493 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 2,779,346 shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: OKAI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 30053J200 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0331

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on February 10, 2025, the company's Share Purchase Warrants will trade for cash same-day settlement. The Warrants expire on February 10, 2025, and will, therefore, be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business on February 10, 2025.

TRADE DATES

February 10, 2025 - TO SETTLE – February 10, 2025

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0332

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company") on November 22, 2024 and approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on November 27, 2024, the Company and Chilean Metals Inc. ("Spinco") will complete a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). The Exchange has been advised that: (i) the Arrangement was effective as of February 03, 2025; (ii) in connection with the Arrangement and as part of the procedures necessary to complete the Arrangement, the Company transferred 100% of the legal and beneficial interest in its Golden Ivan Property and certain Chilean assets and liabilities to Spinco; and (iii) pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company's shareholders received, for each Power Nickel common share held: (i) one new common share of Power Nickel (each, a " New Power Nickel Share"); and (ii) 0.05 of one Spinco common share (each, a "Spinco Share"), rounded down to the nearest whole number.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated October 21, 2024 and news releases dated October 18, 2024, December 05, 2024, January 16, 2024, January 31, 2025 and February 03, 2025, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

The letter of transmittal was mailed to each of the Shareholders holding common shares of the Company in certificated format on January 31, 2025.

The Spinco shares will not be listed for trading on the Exchange.

CUSIP Change

As result of the Arrangement, effective at the opening, Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a new CUSIP - 739301406. There is no change in the Company's name and no change in its trading Symbol.

The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

197,256,181 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: PNPN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 739301406 (New)



For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 03, 2025.

_______________________________________

25/02/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0333

CANCAMBRIA ENERGY CORP. ("CCEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $4,771,500 Offering: 9,543,000 Listed Shares with 9,543,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.50 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.75 per Listed Share for a 3-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 654,010





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.75 for a 3-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 7, 2025, January 14, 2025, and January 31, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0334

EDGE TOTAL INTELLIGENCE INC. ("CTRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: USD$673,813 (CAD$970,291) principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 1,540,144 Listed Shares



Conversion Price: CAD$0.63 per Listed Share



Maturity date: October 30, 2026



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 28, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0335

EMINENT GOLD CORP. ("EMNT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 11, 2024, between the Company and its subsidiary (the "Company") and two arm's length parties (the "Sellers"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% interest in 67 unpatented mining claims comprising the Celts project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada (the "Property").

The Company will pay aggregate consideration valued at US$400,000, comprised of: (i) cash payments totaling US$30,000; (ii) US$45,000 in common shares; and (iii) on or before the date that is six months following the closing date, US$325,000 in cash or common shares, priced at the time of issue. The Company will issue a maximum of 10,473,960 common shares.

The Sellers will retain a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on minerals produced from the Property and any additional mineral claims staked by the Company (the "Acquired Rights") within one kilometer of any boundary of the Property (the "Area of Interest") and 0.75% net smelter return royalty from certain claims in the Area of Interest currently owned by a third party (the "Claims"), if ever acquired by the Company. The Company may at any time reduce the royalty by one-third to 1% of net smelter returns from the Property and any Acquired Rights within the Area of Interest and 0.5% of net smelter returns from the Claims, by paying to the applicable Sellers, or affiliate thereof, US$750,000 in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0336

MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT") ("MONT.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 3, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0337

MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT") ("MONT.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 3, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0338

NUREXONE BIOLOGIC INC. ("NRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $479,917.76 Offering: 856,996 Listed Shares with 856,996 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.56 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.70 per warrant for a 3-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 21, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0339

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 27,069,047 common shares at a deemed price of $0.02 per common share to settle outstanding debt of $ 541,380.94.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 6, 2024 and December 23, 2024.

CORPORATION TOMAGOLD (« LOT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 3 février 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 27 069 047 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 0,02 $ par action en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 541 380,94 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 10 créanciers

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 6 décembre 2024 et le 23 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0340

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement"), between TomaGold Corporation (the "Company") and an arm's length party. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in mining claims composing the William, David, Brosman, Radar, Dufault, McKenzie and Bruneau properties near Chibougamau, Québec.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($)







Effective Date (already issued in September 2023) $25,000 500,000 common shares N/A







1 year after the effective date (already issued in September 2024) N/A 1,000,000 common shares N/A







By April 30, 2025 N/A N/A $325,000















2 years after the effective date N/A $75,000 (a maximum of 1,500,000 common shares) $500,000







3 years after the effective date N/A $100,000 (a maximum of 2,000,000 common shares) $1,000,000







4 years after the effective date N/A $125,000 (a maximum of 2,500,000 common shares) $1,500,000



The number of common shares to be issued in regards to the amounts of $75,000, $100,000, and $125,000, will be calculated using the 10-day Volume Weighted Average Price at the time of the share issuances, subject to a minimum price of $0.05 per common share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 14, 2023, September 13, 2023, September 18, 2023, April 12, 2024, August 2, 2024 and December 23, 2024.

CORPORATION TOMAGOLD (« LOT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 février 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option (la « convention »), entre Corporation TomaGold (la « société ») et une société privée sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra un intérêt de 100% dans des claims miniers qui compose les propriétés William, David, Brosman, Radar, Dufault, McKenzie et Bruneau près de Chibougamau, Québec.

CONTREPARTIE ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU

TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) Date effective (déjà émis en septembre 2023) 25 000 $ 500 000 actions ordinaires S.O.







1 an après la date effective (déjà émis en septembre 2024) S.O. 1 000 000 actions ordinaires S.O.







D'ici au 30 avril 2025 S.O. S.O. 325 000 $







2 ans après la date effective S.O. 75 000 $ (un maximum de 1 500 000 actions ordinaires) 500 000 $







3 ans après la date effective S.O. 100 000 $ (un maximum de 2 000 000 actions ordinaires) 1 000 000 $







4 ans après la date effective S.O. 125 000 $ (un maximum de 2 500 000 actions ordinaires) 1 500 000 $



Le nombre d'actions ordinaires à être émis en vertu des montants de 75 000 $, 100 000 $, et 125 000 $, sera calculé en fonction d'un prix d'émission par action égal au prix moyen pondéré par le volume des 10 jours précédant la date d'émission, sujet à un prix d'émission minimal de 0,05 $ par action ordinaire.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 14 août 2023, le 13 septembre 2023, le 18 septembre 2023, le 12 avril 2024, le 2 août 2024 et le 23 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0341

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement"), between TomaGold Corporation (the "Company") and an arm's length party. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in the Gwillim group of mining claims near Chibougamau, Québec.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($)







Effective Date (already issued in September 2023) $15,000 625,000 common shares N/A







1 year after the effective date (already issued in September 2024) N/A 500,000 common shares N/A







By June 30, 2025 $15,000 N/A $150,000







2 years after the effective date $25,000 $25,000 (a maximum of 500,000 common shares) $150,000







3 years after the effective date $37,500 $25,000 (a maximum of 500,000 common shares) $200,000







4 years after the effective date $37,500 $25,000 (a maximum of 500,000 common shares) $500,000







5 years after the effective date N/A N/A $500,000



The number of common shares to be issued in regards to the amounts of $25,000, for each of the share payments due on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th year following the effective date, will be calculated usinge13c the 20-day Volume Weighted Average Price at the time of the share issuances, subject to a minimum price of $0.05 per common share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 14, 2023, September 13, 2023, September 18, 2023, April 12, 2024, August 2, 2024 and December 23, 2024

CORPORATION TOMAGOLD (« LOT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 février 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option (la « convention »), entre Corporation TomaGold (la « société ») et une société privée sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra un intérêt de 100% dans le groupe de claims miniers Gwillim près de Chibougamau, Québec.

CONTREPARTIE ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) Date effective (déjà émis en septembre 2023) 15 000 $ 625 000 actions ordinaires S.O.







1 an après la date effective (déjà émis en septembre 2024) S.O. 500 000 actions ordinaires S.O.







D'ici au 30 juin 2025 15 000 $ S.O. 150 000 $







2 ans après la date effective 25 000 $ 25 000 $ (un maximum de 500 000 actions ordinaires) 150 000 $







3 ans après la date effective 37 500 $ 25 000 $ (un maximum de 500 000 actions ordinaires) 200 000 $







4 ans après la date effective 37 500 $ 25 000 $ (un maximum de 500 000 actions ordinaires) 500 000 $







5 ans après la date effective S/O S/O 500 000 $



Le nombre d'actions ordinaires à être émis en vertu des montants de 25 000 $, pour chacun des paiements en actions dû la 2ieme, 3ieme, et 4ieme année suivant la date effective, sera calculé en fonction d'un prix d'émission par action égal au prix moyen pondéré par le volume des 20 jours précédant la date d'émission, sujet à un prix d'émission minimal de 0,05 $ par action ordinaire.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 14 août 2023, le 13 septembre 2023, le 18 septembre 2023, le 12 avril 2024, le 2 août 2024 et le 23 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

