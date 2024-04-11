VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1056

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY") ("ALY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated April 8, 2024 and Analytixinsight Inc., (the "Company") news release dated April 11, 2024, effective at the open on Monday, April 15, 2024, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1057

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, April 19, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire April 23, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business April 23, 2024.

TRADE DATES

April 19, 2024 - TO SETTLE - April 22, 2024

April 22, 2024 - TO SETTLE - April 23, 2024

April 23, 2024 - TO SETTLE - April 23, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

24/04/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1058

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement"), between Brunswick Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire an existing 0.5% net smelter return royalty on certain claims within the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) At closing (already paid) $50,000 N/A N/A







On or before the three-month

anniversary of April 11, 2024

(the "Effective Date") Minimum $25,000,

Maximum $100,000 OR Maximum

187,500 shares N/A







On or before the six-month

anniversary of the Effective

Date Minimum $25,000,

Maximum $100,000 OR Maximum

187,500 shares N/A







On or before the nine-month

anniversary of the Effective

Date Minimum $25,000,

Maximum $100,000 OR Maximum

187,500 shares N/A







Upon start of mineral

extraction Maximum $250,000 OR Maximum

625,000 shares N/A

The three, six, and nine-month anniversary payments are of $100,000 total each and are subject to a minimum of 25% to be paid in cash. The remaining 75 % amounts are to be paid in cash and/or shares at the discretion of the Company. The shares will be issued at a deemed price per share calculated using the 10-day Volume Weighted Average Share Price preceding the date of the payment and are subject to a $0.40 minimum share price.

The payment to be made upon the start of the mineral extraction is $250,000 in total and can be paid in cash and/or shares at the discretion of the Company. The shares will be issued at a deemed price per share calculated using the 10-day Volume Weighted Average Share Price preceding the date of the payment and are subject to a $0.40 minimum share price.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 8, 2024.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 avril 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») entre Brunswick Exploration Inc. (« la société ») et une personne sans lien de dépendance (le « vendeur »). Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra une redevance existante de 0.5% au titre des revenus nets de fonderie sur certains claims dans le projet Mirage, localisé dans la région Eeyou Istchee Baie James de Québec.

CONTREPARTIE ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS

AU TITRE DE

TRAVAUX ($) À la clôture (déjà payé) $50,000 S/O S/O







Le ou avant l'anniversaire de trois

mois suivant le 11 avril 2024 (la «

date effective ») Minimum 25 000 $,

maximum 100 000 $ OU Maximum

187 500 actions

S/O







Le ou avant l'anniversaire de six

mois suivant la date effective Minimum 25 000 $,

maximum 100 000 $ OU Maximum

187 500 actions

S/O







Le ou avant l'anniversaire de neuf

mois suivant la date effective Minimum 25 000 $,

maximum 100 000 $ OU Maximum

187 500 actions

S/O







Au début de l'extraction minière Maximum

250 000 $ OU Maximum

625 000 actions S/O

Les paiements à chacun des anniversaires de trois, six et neuf mois sont de 100 000 $ au total chacun et sont sujets à un minimum de 25 % à être payé en espèces. Les 75 % restants peuvent être payés en espèces et/ou en actions à la discrétion de la société. Les actions seront émises à un prix réputé par action calculé en fonction du cours moyen pondéré du volume de l'action au cours des 10 jours précédents la date du paiement et sujet à un prix minimum de 0,40 $ par action.

Le paiement du au début de l'extraction minière est de 250 000 $ au total et peut être payé en espèces et/ou en actions à la discrétion de la société. Les actions seront émises à un prix réputé par action calculé en fonction du cours moyen pondéré du volume de l'action au cours des 10 jours précédents la date du paiement et sujet à un prix minimum de 0,40 $ par action.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 8 avril 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1059

CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, April 11, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1060

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:48 p.m. PST, April 10, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1061

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 11, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1062

FITZROY MINERALS INC. ("FTZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 28, 2024

Number of Shares: 7,602,803 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 3,801,398 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,801,398 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 until March 28, 2026



Number of Placees: 36 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N.A. N.A.



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $75,917.62 N.A. 506,116

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 per finder's warrant share until March 28, 2026.

The Company issued a news release on March 28, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1063

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of 11,955,677 existing warrants (the "Existing Warrants") of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $1.00 per share as described in the Company's news release dated February 13 and February 20, 2024.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional warrant (the "Incentive Warrant") entitling such holder to acquire 1 common share of the Company at a price of $1.00 per share and will expire at the earlier of (i) three years from the date of issuance; and (ii) at the Company's option, 30 days, if for any 10 consecutive trading days the closing price of the Company's common shares equals or exceeds $1.20.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on February 20, 2024 and expired on March 28, 2024.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 5,130,873 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $5,130,873 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 5,130,873 Common Shares and 5,130,873 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 5,130,873 common shares

Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): $1.00 per common share

Incentive Warrants: 5,130,873 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,130,873 common shares



Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $1.00 per share which will expire on the earlier of at the earlier of (i) three years from the date of issuance; and (ii) at the Company's option, 30 days, if for any 10 consecutive trading days the closing price of the Company's common shares equals or exceeds $1.20.



Number of Placees: 27 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares











Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,258,957 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continue to entitle the holder to acquire common shares as per the original terms of the warrants.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 13, 2024 and February 20, 2024, and April 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1064

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a purchase agreement dated April 01, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company, Oxygen Working Capital Corp. ("OCC" or "the Target") and arm's length shareholders of OCC (collectively "the Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of OCC, an Ontario, Canada-based specialized lender focused on the commercial factoring business.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate $9,783,250 purchase price was satisfied via: (i) issuance of 21,755,071 subordinate voting shares of the Company; and (ii) issuance of an aggregate of 5,438,779 warrants of OCC to the Vendors, each such warrant exercisable to purchase one common share of OCC at the price of $0.50 per share over a period of 36-months.

Further, if all of the aforementioned OCC warrants are exercised, the Company will own a fully diluted 80% equity stake in OCC.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 07, 2023, March 28, 2024 and April 02, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1065

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:55 a.m. PST, April 11, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1066

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, April 11, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1067

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:20 p.m. PST, April 10, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1068

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 11, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1069

LITHIUM ION ENERGY LTD. ("ION")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 26, 2021, the Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants, as announced on March 27, 2024:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants to extend: 11,500,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 12, 2024



New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 12, 2025



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.70

These warrants were issued pursuant to a Prospectus Unit Offering of 11,500,000 common shares, with 11,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 26, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1070

NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC. ("NTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement to Property Option Agreement dated January 27, 2024 (the "Amending Agreement") between the Company and the arm's length optionor for the option to acquire up to a 100% interest in mining claims located at the Sangster property located near Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement the Company will issue 200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share to the optionor in lieu of the previously agreed cash payment.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A 200,000 common shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1071

NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC. ("NTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement to Property Option Agreement dated January 27, 2024 (the "Amending Agreement") between the Company and the arm's length optionor for the option to acquire up to a 100% interest in mining claims located at the Case property located near Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement the Company will issue 600,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share to the optionor.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A 600,000 common shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

