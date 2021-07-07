VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CRANSTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("CRAN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



This Capital Pool Company's (the "Company") Prospectus dated June 1, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario Securities Commission, the Alberta Securities Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission effective June 1, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts.

The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.



The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $415,400 (4,154,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on July 7th, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Thursday, July 8th, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on July 8th, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

8,404,000 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 4,250,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: CRAN.P

CUSIP Number: 22459L103

Agent: Hampton Securities Limited



Agent's Options: 332,320 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 24 months.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 1, 2021.



Company Contact: Toby Pierce

Company Address: Suite 6000, 100 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1E2

Company Phone Number: (416) 369.5265

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday July 8, 2021, under the symbol "EXRO".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "EXRO" on TSX Venture Exchange after July 7, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

GREENFIRST FOREST PRODUCTS INC. ("GFP")("GFP.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Subscription Receipts

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record at July 9, 2021, transferable rights to purchase subscription receipts. Three (3) rights will be issued for each common share held. One right and $1.50 in cash are required to purchase a subscription receipt. The subscription receipt will be automatically exchanged without payment of additional consideration or further action for one common share for each subscription receipt held upon satisfaction of certain conditions to the completion of the Company's previously announced acquisition of certain forest and lumber assets. The rights offering will expire on July 30, 2021. As at July 6, 2021 the Company had 37,221,959 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening of the markets on, July 8, 2021, the existing shares of the Company will trade ex-rights on TSX Venture Exchange and the rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Forestry' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: One (1) right is exercisable for one (1) subscription receipt Record Date: July 9, 2021 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: July 8, 2021 Rights Called for Trading: July 8, 2021 Rights Trade for Cash: July 28, 2021 to July 30, 2021 - Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date Rights Expire: July 30, 2021, 5:00 p.m. Toronto time



Halt and Delist The rights will be halted at noon Toronto time, on July 30, 2021 and delisted at the close of markets

July 28, 2021 - TO SETTLE – July 29, 2021

July 29, 2021 - TO SETTLE – July 30, 2021

July 30, 2021 - TO SETTLE – July 30, 2021

Rights Trading Symbol: GFP.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 39526A118 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Trust Company of Canada. Authorized Jurisdiction(s): Each of the provinces and territories of Canada

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Prospectus dated July 2, 2021 (the "Prospectus").

The Prospectus has been filed with and accepted by the Ontario Securities Commission pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario Securities Act.

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.005

Payable Date: July 30, 2021

Record Date: July 16, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: July 15, 2021

________________________________________

STANS ENERGY CORP. ("HRE.H")

[formerly Stans Energy Corp. ("HRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, July 8, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of July 8, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from HRE to HRE.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued May 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

21/07/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. ("AVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, July 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:26 a.m. PST, July 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, July 06, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 55,999,998 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 27,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 27,999,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares GFL International Co. Ltd. Y 39,525,596

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated March 1, 2021 and March 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:48 a.m. PST, July 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Option Agreement dated June 23, 2021 between Larry Rogers, Nancy Rogers and Stephen Rogers (the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company has been granted an option to purchase the Larry's Pond Property that is located in Newfoundland. The aggregate consideration is $60,000 and 200,000 common shares (Larry Rogers as to 68,000 common shares, Nancy Rogers as to 66,000 common shares and Stephen Rogers as to 66,000 common shares) payable over a three year period. The property is subject to a 2% Net Smelter Royalty of which half can be purchased by the Company for $1 million subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 5, 2021 with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of a convertible debenture in the principal amount of $3,000,000 that is convertible into common shares at $0.31 per share for a 30-month period, the rate of interest of 20% per annum should be $20,000 per month (or 8% per annum).

________________________________________

G6 MATERIALS CORP. ("GGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 27,071,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 13,535,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,535,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 78 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[5 placees] P 1,325,000

Finder's Fee:

Howard Klein - $53,600 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $15,600 cash and 78,000 broker warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $27,000 cash and 135,000 broker warrants

Leede Jones Gable inc. - $19,500 cash and 97,500 broker warrants

Taycol Nominees Pty Ltd (Tom Whiting). - $33,000 cash and 165,000 broker warrants

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. - $48,000 cash and 240,000 broker warrants

Pretium Group (Sherman Dahl) - $6,000 cash and 30,000 broker warrants

Cool Enterprises Pty Ltd. (Elsa Cool) - $3,000 cash and 15,000 broker warrants

The Bligh Family Trust (Angus Buchanan) - $3,000 cash and 15,000 broker warrants

Mulberry Street Holdings (Jeff Gates)- $3,000 cash and 15,000 broker warrants



Each broker warrant has an exercise price of $0.30 and expires after a two-year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GERMINATE CAPITAL LTD. ("GCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,276,200 non flow-through shares and 1,008,900 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per non flow-through share and $0.44 per flow-through share



Warrants: 2,285,100 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,285,100 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.47 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 36 placees

Agent's Fee:

Research Capital Corporation - $39,893.08 and 95,154 broker warrants

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. - $13,839.36 and 33,010 broker warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $1,173.89 cash and 2,800 broker warrants

Odlum Brown Ltd. - $955.88 cash and 2,280 broker warrants

TD Securities Inc. - $2,683.18 cash and 6,400 broker warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,341.59 cash and 3,200 broker warrants

Each broker warrant has the same terms as the non-flow through unit stated above; exercisable at $0.40 for one common share and one warrant which is exercisable for one common share at $0.47 for a two year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,332,500 Expiry Date of Warrants: One year from the date of issuance New Expiry Date of Warrants: Three years from the date of issuance Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.55 Forced Exercise Provision: If the weighted average closing price of the Company's shares is $0.66 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants commencing on the day when the Company either (i) disseminates a press release, or (ii) sends a written notice to the holders announcing the reduced warrant terms.

These warrants were issued prior to the Company's share consolidation pursuant to a private placement of 26,650,000 shares with 26,650,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 9, 2020.

________________________________________

JUST KITCHEN HOLDINGS CORP. ("JK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,906,765 shares



Purchase Price: $1.35 per share



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Finder's Fee:

Beacon Securities Limited - $81,723.57 cash

Salamanca Development Limited (Arthur Immanuel Niro Cuvinar)- $72,000.90 cash and 53,334 shares

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:26 a.m. PST, July 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, July 06, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,687,500 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,343,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,343,750 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of 18 months



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares David Mosher Y 625,000 Ingrid Hibbard Y 625,000

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $31,500 and 196,876 finder's warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.16 per share for a period of 18 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated June 10, 2021, and June 17, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,298,134 shares



Purchase Price: $0.83 per share



Warrants: 3,649,067 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,649,067 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 68 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 30,000 1 placee





Finder's Fee: Eight Capital Corp. – $103,741 cash and 223,489 finder's warrants (including 98,500 advisory warrants).

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $103,741 cash and 223,489 finder's warrants (including 98,500 advisory warrants).





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one unit (comprising one common share and one-half of one warrant) of the Company at a price of $0.83 per unit for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TECTONIC METALS INC. ("TECT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2021 and June 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 71,760,560 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 35,880,280 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,880,280 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Number of Placees: 196 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Antonio Reda Y 200,000 Curtis J. Freeman Y 500,000 Doyon Limited

(Norman Phillips & Aaron Schutt) Y 5,917,760 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,928,000 14 placees





Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $10,500 cash and 105,000 finder's warrants.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $56,320 cash and 522,000 finder's warrants.

Haywood Securities Inc. - $133,200 cash and 1,332,000 finder's warrants.

PI Financial Corp. - $4,560 cash and 45,600 finder's warrants.

Four Point Capital Partners, LLC – 23,520 cash and 235,198 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.17 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TERAS RESOURCES INC. ("TRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 21,497,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 21,497,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,497,000 shares



Warrant Price: $0.05 for a period of five years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000

[ 1 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $1,750 cash;

Research Capital - $22,050 cash and 441,000 broker warrants;

GloRes Securities Inc. - $7,000 cash and 140,000 broker warrants;

Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on July 2, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

