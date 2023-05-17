VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: June 15, 2023

Record Date: May 31, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: May 30, 2023

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

The Company's short form prospectus dated February 24, 2023 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada pursuant to the provisions of their respective securities act.

Underwriters: Eight Capital, National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp.



Offering: The offering consists in 6,819,000 units (the "Units") at the price of $6.60 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at the exercise price of $8.55 per share during a period of 36 months following the closing date.



Offering Price: $6.60 per Unit.



Warrant Exercise Price: $8.55 per Share during a period of 36 months.



Underwriter's Fee: 5% of the gross proceeds of the offering in cash



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,022,850 Units for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the offering.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the offering by way of a news release dated March 2, 2023. The aggregate gross proceeds received by the Company for the offering was equal to $51,756,210 (including the exercise of the over-allotment option).

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Friday, May 19, 2023, 7,841,850 warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") will be listed and admitted to trading on the Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" Company (NAICS Number 212220).

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: 7,841,850 Warrants issued and outstanding



Warrants Exercise Price: $8.55 per Share at any time on or prior to March 2, 2026



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: ODV.WT.B



CUSIP Number: 68828E262

The Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of a warrant indenture dated March 2, 2023, between TSX Trust Company and the Company.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT.B")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'unités par prospectus, Nouvelle inscription – Bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : 17 mai 2023

Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Émission d'unités par prospectus

Le prospectus simplifié de la société daté du 24 février 2023 a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX et a été déposé et visé par l'autorité en valeurs mobilières de chacune des provinces du Canada, en vertu des dispositions des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.

Preneurs fermes : Eight Capital, Financière Banque Nationale inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., RBC Dominion valeurs mobilières, Corporation Canaccord Genuity, Valeurs mobilières Haywood inc. et Corporation financière PI



Offre : Le placement consiste en 6 819 000 unités (les « unités ») au prix de 6,60 $ par unité. Chaque unité inclut une action ordinaire et un bon de souscription. Chaque bon de souscription permet au détenteur d'acquérir une action additionnelle au prix d'exercice de 8,55 $ par action durant une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture.



Prix de l'offre: 6,60 $ par unité.



Prix d'exercice des bons: 8,55 $ par action durant une période de 36 mois.



Commission du preneur ferme : 5 % en espèces du produit brut



Option d'attribution excédentaire : Une option fut octroyée aux preneurs fermes leur permettant de souscrire à 1 022 850 unités pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la clôture du placement.

La société a confirmé la clôture de l'appel public à l'épargne dans un communiqué de presse de 2 mars 2023. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de l'appel public à l'épargne est 51 756 210 $ (incluant l'exercice de l'option d'attribution excédentaire).

Nouvelle inscription – Bons de souscription

7 841 850 bons de souscription de la société (les « bons de souscription ») seront inscrits et admis à la négociation sur la Bourse à l'ouverture des affaires le vendredi, 19 mai 2023. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (Numéro SCIAN 212220).

Juridiction de la société : Canada



Capitalisation des bons de souscription : 7 841 850 bons de souscription émis et en circulation



Prix d'exercice des bons : 8,55 $ par action à n'importe quel moment le ou avant le 2 mars 2026



Agent des transferts : Société de fiducie TSX



Symbole au téléscripteur des bons : ODV.WT.B



Numéro de CUSIP : 68828E262

Les bons de souscription sont régis par les termes et conditions d'une convention relative aux bons de souscription datée du 2 mars 2023 entre la Société de fiducie TSX et la société.

THREE VALLEY COPPER CORP. ("TVC.H")

[formerly Three Valley Copper Corp. ("TVC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, May 19, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of May 19, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from TVC to TVC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

23/05/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 20,000,000



Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: May 20, 2023 (as to 16,400,000 warrants).

June 24, 2023 (as to 3,600,000 warrants).



New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 18, 2023 (as to 16,400,000 warrants).

September 20, 2023 (as to 3,600,000 warrants).



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 20,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 25, 2021.

CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,014,200 Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: July 8, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 6, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,014,200 shares with 1,014,200 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 2, 2021.

CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("CYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to our bulletin dated April 21, 2023, the Exchange has accepted an amendment to warrants issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,719,723 shares and 3,859,862 share purchase warrants:

Warrants: 3,859,862 share purchase warrants



Current Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.32 until May 5, 2023



Amendment: A total of 1,747,873 warrants were exercised for 1,747,873 common shares and 1,747,873 additional warrants ("New Warrant"). Each New Warrant will be exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.50 per share for a two year period.





A total of 2,111,989 warrants remained unexercised with an exercise price of $0.32 and an expiry date of May 5, 2023.

GLOBAL FOOD AND INGREDIENTS LTD. ("PEAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of certain assets of its subsidiary, GFI Brands Inc.

The Company will receive the following consideration: (i) the purchaser shall assume the value of certain liabilities associated with the assets being disposed; (ii) the issuance by the purchaser of a note in the principal amount of $2,700,000 in favour of the Issuer; and (iii) the repurchase for cancellation an aggregate of 1,000,000 shares in the capital of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 1, 2023.

INSPIRE SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDINGS INC. ("INSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 335,714 subordinate voting shares to settle outstanding debt for $47,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

1 Creditor Y $47,000 $0.14 335,714

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated January 08, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture (the "Debentures"), as announced on March 30, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: €2,000,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debentures



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$1.10 of principal amount outstanding per share.



Amended Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.50 of principal amount outstanding per share, subject to acceleration



Original Maturity Date: November 7, 2021



Amended Maturity Date: September 1, 2025



Original Interest Rate: 5.5% per annum



Amended Interest Rate: 9% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

This debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement that was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 8, 2019. All other details of the Debentures remain unchanged from the original convertible debenture.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 30, 2023, and the Exchange bulletin dated January 8, 2019.

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW") ("NOW.WT") ("NOW.WT.A") ("NOW.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Group Analytics 10 and Inteligencia de Negocios and its affiliate entities (collectively, "A10 Group"). Under the terms of a definitive agreement between NowVertical Group Inc. (the "Company") and A10 Group vendors, the Company acquired A10 Group in exchange for (i) a closing cash payment of US$4.95 million, (ii) issuance of 550,000 subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of US$1.00 per share, and (iii) earn-out consideration paid over four fiscal years based on certain Adjusted EBITDA targets, a portion of which may be payable in subordinate voting shares, subject to a maximum of 1,500,000 subordinate voting shares.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 22, 2022, February 2, 2023 and April 19, 2023.

PULSE OIL CORP. ("PUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 211,870,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 16, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 16, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.065

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 214,120,000 common shares with 214,120,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 16, 2022.

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,209,825 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2027 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,419,650 shares with 4,209,825 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 4, 2023.

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,109,234

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 4, 2025

New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 4, 2027

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,218,470 shares with 2,109,234 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 26, 2022.

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 13,738,700 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,650,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP. ("SBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 23, 2023.

Convertible Debenture $1,563,600



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 15,536,000 common shares and 15,536,000 common share purchase warrants at $0.10 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date: Three years from issuance



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.15.



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 5,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $12,500 N/A 125,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:56 a.m. PST, May 17, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

YERBAE BRANDS CORP. ("YERB.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 3, 2023, and April 14, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $3,802,000 USD equal to 3,802 convertible debenture units ("Debenture"). Each Debenture is comprised of $1,000 USD principal amount unsecured convertible debenture and 714 common shares purchase warrants ("Warrants").



Conversion Price: Each Debenture unit may be convertible into one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") at a conversion price of $1.40 USD per Share.



Maturity date: 24 months from the date of issuance.



Warrants: Each warrant will have a term of 24 months from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $1.70 USD.



Warrant Acceleration: In the event the Shares of the Company have a daily volume-weighted average trading price of $2.50 USD or greater for any 10 trading day period after four months from the date of issuance, the Company may advise the holders thereof through a press release that the expiry of the Warrants will be accelerated to 30 days thereafter.



Interest rate: 6.0% per annum.



Number of Placees: 27 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees Y = Insider P = Pro Group Aggregate # of

Debentures Aggregate # of

Warrants







Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: [1 Pro Group Member] P 150 107,100

Brokers' Fees:

Broker Name: Aggregate

Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Broker Warrants Beacon Securities Limited $168,552.60 N/A 114,894 Canaccord Geunity Corp. $2,850.00 N/A 6,500 Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $24,586.20 N/A 18,112 PI Financial Corp. $8,375.00 N/A 5,982 Roth Canada Inc. $19,336.20 N/A 14,361 Research Capital Corporation $5,600.00 N/A 4,000 Leede Jones Gable Inc. $700.00 N/A 500 Haywood Securities Inc. $700.00 N/A 500 Odlum Brown Limited $350.00 N/A 250 Leede Jones Gable Inc. $700.00 N/A 625

Broker Warrants are exercisable at $1.40 USD per Broker Share for period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 13, 2023, and May 5, 2023, confirming the closings of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NEX COMPANY :

ZINCORE METALS INC. ("ZNC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Share.



Number of Placees: 22 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Shares

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

[5 Pro Group Members] P 3,100,000

Finder's Fees: None.

The Company issued a news release on May 16, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement.

