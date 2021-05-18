VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI") ("LI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated February 9, 2021, (the "Agreement") between American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium") and Plateau Energy Metals Inc. ("Plateau"). Pursuant to the Agreement, American Lithium acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Plateau pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement") for consideration of, (i) 0.29 of a fully paid and non-assessable American Lithium Share; and, (ii) 0.145 of a common share purchase warrant of American Lithium (each whole warrant, an "Exchange Warrant") for each outstanding Plateau common share held immediately prior to 12:01 a.m. (Toronto time) on May 11, 2021 (the "Effective Time"). Each whole Exchange Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one American Lithium Share at a price of $3.00 until May 11, 2024.

Each existing Plateau share purchase warrant will, upon the exercise thereof on or after the Effective Time in accordance with its terms, entitle the holder to acquire 0.29 of an American Lithium Share and 0.145 of an Exchange Warrant for each Plateau common share the warrant holder would have been entitled to acquire prior to the closing of the Arrangement. Existing Plateau stock options will be exchanged for an option to acquire from American Lithium the number of American Lithium Shares equal to the product of: (A) the number of Plateau Shares subject to such Plateau stock option immediately prior to the effective date of the Arrangement, multiplied by (B) 0.29 of an American Lithium Share for each Plateau Share. Each restricted share unit and deferred share unit of Plateau vested immediately prior to the Effective Time and was exchanged for one Plateau Share, and the holders thereof participated in the Arrangement as Plateau shareholders. Pursuant to the Arrangement, American Lithium acquired 127,213,511 Plateau Shares, representing 100% of the outstanding Plateau Shares.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Plateau was received at a special meeting of the shareholders of Plateau held on May 3, 2021 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on May 4, 2021. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in Plateau's Management Information Circular dated March 31, 2021 which is available under Plateau's profile on SEDAR.

American Lithium and Plateau closed the Arrangement on 12:01 a.m. (Toronto time) on May 11, 2021.

In connection with the Arrangement, the Exchange has accepted for filing the payment of a finder's fee in the amount of $200,000 and 867,882 common shares of American Lithium at a price of $2.15 per share to Axemen Resource Capital Ltd. (Dino Minicucci).

New Listing-Warrants:

Effective at the opening on Thursday, May 20, 2021, 18,445,959 warrants of American Lithium will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 20,083,126 warrants with no par value of which

18,445,959 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: LI.WT CUSIP Number: 027259118

The Warrants were issued in connection with the Arrangement. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one American Lithium Share at a price of $3.00 until May 11, 2024.

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.02

Payable Date: June 15, 2021

Record Date: May 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: May 28, 2021

FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FCA.U") ("FCA.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Trust Unit: US$0.059

Distribution per Class U: US$0.059

Payable Date: July 15, 2021

Record Date: June 30, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2021

INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.01

Payable Date: July 15, 2021

Record Date: June 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2021

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS")

[formerly Ponderous Panda Capital Corp. ("PPCC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Ponderous Panda Capital Corp.'s, (now Wildpack Beverage Inc., (the "Company")) Qualifying Transaction (the "QT") as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated May 6, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol:

Pursuant to a business combination agreement dated March 30, 2020 (the "Agreement") among Ponderous Panda Capital Corp. and Wildpack Beverage Alberta Inc., a private company incorporated in Alberta ("Wild"), the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Wild from Wild's security holders.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 56,110,617 (post-consolidation) shares of the Company to former Wild shareholders.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated May 6, 2021, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated January 27, 2021, February 16, 2021, April 5, 2021, April 21, 2021, May 6, 2021 and May 17, 2021.

Private Placement-Brokered:

In connection with the QT, Wild completed a brokered financing on March 31, 2021 (the "Wild Private Placement"). The Wild Private Placement consisted of the sale by Wild of 7,418,246 Wild subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") and 2,114,441 Wild units (each, a "Unit") through agents at a price of $0.90 per Wild Subscription Receipt or Wild Unit. Gross proceeds were approximately $8,579,418.

Each Wild Subscription Receipt has automatically converted into one Wild Unit. Each Wild Unit comprises one share and one-half warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant is exercisable at a price of $1.10 for two years.

Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change:

Pursuant to a directors resolution passed on May 6, 2021 the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.578 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as detailed below.

Effective at the opening Thursday, May 20, 2021 the common shares of Wildpack Beverage Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Ponderous Panda Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

66,832,212 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 33,810,065 common shares are subject to Tier 2 Surplus Escrow

7,636,612 common shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CANS (new) CUSIP Number: 96812Y 10 1 (new)







Company Contact: Mitch Barnard Company Address: Suite 2900, 550 Burrard St.

Vancouver, B.C.

V6C 0A3 Company Phone Number: (604) 329-6171 Company Email Address: [email protected]

Resume Trading:

Effective at the open on Thursday, May 20, 2021 the shares of the Company will resume trading.

21/05/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. ("IOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 75,000 common shares at a deemed value of $1.53 to settle an outstanding debt with an arm's length party.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BAYSHORE PETROLEUM CORP. ("BSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:53 p.m. PST, May 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. ("BLUE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 26, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired 4 mining claims located in the municipality of Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property in exchange for $5,000 cash payment and 200,000 common shares. Additionally, the Vendor retain a 2% net smelter royalty and the Company has the right to purchase up to 1% for $500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 3, 2021.

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 3,377,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 30, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 30, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,754,000 shares with 3,377,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 18, 2019.

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated May 3, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Roy-Day-Porcupine Property"), located in the Omineca Mining Division, BC.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $125,000, issuing 1,200,000 common shares and incurring $810,000 of exploration expenditures on or before December 15, 2023.

In addition, the Company will issue 300,000 shares to the Vendor upon completion of 5,000 metres of drilling and an additional 500,000 shares upon defining a gold equivalent resource in the inferred or greater category of a minimum of 1,000,000 ounces.

The Property is also subject to a 2% NSR royalty, 50% of which may be purchased at any time for $1,500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 4, 2021.

PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP. ("POE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 17, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,920,884 shares in its own capital stock, being 10% of the Company's Public Float. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period May 21, 2021, to May 20, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital CorporationError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 328,976 shares at a deemed value of $0.3123 per share to settle outstanding debt for $102,739.73.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:11 a.m. PST, May 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 950,757 shares to settle outstanding debt for $95,075.76.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares John J.Gardiner & Associates, LLC Y $50,269.66 $0.10 502,696 Thomas Gardiner Y $44,806.10 $0.10 448,061

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

Xander Resources Inc. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a letter agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 23, 2021 between the Company and 2615153 Ontario Inc. (Grace Urbanski) (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in 20 mineral claims located in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt near Val D'Or, Quebec, Canada (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making $1,340 in cash payments and issuing 400,000 shares on closing. The Vendor will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 26, 2021.

