TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0046

CORSA COAL CORP. ("CSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 6, 2025 and Corsa Coal Corp.'s press release of January 6, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0047

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, the common shares of Environmental Waste International Inc. ("EWS") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of EWS shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated September 30, 2024, between EWS and Hydrotrux Group Ltd. (the "Buyer"), whereby the Buyer has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of EWS (the "Arrangement").

Under the terms of the Arrangement, EWS' shareholders are entitled to receive $0.0035 in cash per common share.

For further details, please refer to EWS' Management Information Circular dated October 18, 2024 and news releases dated September 30, 2024, October 29, 2024, November 26, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

25/01/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0048

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,000,000.04



Offering: 7,692,308 Flow Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.13 per Flow Through Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 687,500 N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 30, 2024.





RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. (« ECR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 1 000 000,04 $



Placement : 7 692 308 actions inscrites accréditives



Prix offert : 0,13 $ par action inscrite accréditive



Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de souscription





Intermédiaires (total) 687 500 S.O.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 30 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0049

CORSA COAL CORP. ("CSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, Jan. 6, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0050

EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP. ("EPF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated January 22, 2024. The Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,342,000 (outstanding) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 21, 2024 and January 21, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 21, 2026 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.25 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,684,000 units with 2,342,000 common share purchase warrants attached. The private placement was completed on January 21, 2022, prior to the completion of the Company's Qualifying Transaction on September 6, 2022

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated January 6, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0051

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $602,650



Offering: 7,090,000 Flow Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.085 per Flow Through Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 30, 2024.

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. (« HAR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 602 650 $



Placement : 7 090 000 actions inscrites accréditives



Prix offert : 0,085 $ par action inscrite accréditive



Commissions en titres : S.O.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 30 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0052

NOBEL RESOURCES CORP. ("NBLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:27 a.m. PST, Jan. 6, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0053

PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD. ("PBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, Jan. 6, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0054

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,000,004.95 Offering: 2,857,157 Flow-Through Shares with 2,857,157 warrants



Offering Price: $0.35 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 128,574





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a 2-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0055



US COPPER CORP. ("USCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:14 a.m. PST, Jan. 6, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0056

US COPPER CORP. ("USCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 6, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0057

XXIX METAL CORP. ("XXIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Second Amending Agreement (the "Amending Agreement") between XXIX Metal Corp. (the "Company") and 2736-1179 Quebec Inc., Ovalbay Geological Services Inc. and Melissa Darveau, collectively referred to as the optionor (the "Optionor"), wherein the Company and the Optionor agreed to amend a mining option agreement dated February 26, 2020 (the "Mining Option Agreement"). The Mining Option Agreement grants the Company the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cooke-Robitaille property free and clear of all liens, charges, encumbrances, claims or rights (the "Interest"). Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Company has extended the date by which the Company must complete its final tranche of $1,500,000 in work obligations on the property from July 13, 2025 to July 14, 2026. As consideration for the extension, the Company issued 500,000 common shares to the Optionor.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated December 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2025-0058

GLOBALBLOCK DIGITAL ASSET TRADING LIMITED ("BLOK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2025

NEX Company

Effective at 12:34 p.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

