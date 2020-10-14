VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLIANCE MINING CORP. ("ALM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders August 19, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 25 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 16, 2020, the common shares of Alliance Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation









Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,684,332 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Trading Symbol: ALM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 01863P207 (new)

________________________________________

CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED ("CQR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 16, 2020, among the Company, the Company's subsidiary and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Canadian Continental Exploration Corp. (the "Target"), which owns a package of mining claims surrounding the Company's Golden Rose Mine Project at Emerald Lake in the Temagami mining camp northeast of Sudbury, Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing up to 40,306,667 post-consolidation common shares. Additionally, the Company has exchanged all the Target's outstanding stock options into Company's stock options, which might result in the issuance of additional 2,900,000 post-consolidation common shares of the Company.

Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 31, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, October 16, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

51,945,186 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil commons shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: CQR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 208287201 (NEW)

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,105,265 post-consolidation non flow-through shares and 3,880,004 post-consolidation flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per non flow-through share and $0.15 per flow-through share



Warrants: 10,552,632 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,552,632 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a period of 2 years



Number of Placees: 56 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares John F. Kearney Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [8 Placees] P 2,531,600





Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital, Echelon Wealth Partners, Kernaghan Partners, Gordon Link, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., PI Financial, Leede Jones Gable Inc. and PowerOne Capital Markets have received an aggregate of $140,377.95 cash finder fee.



Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 post-consolidation common shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per common share



Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a period of 2 years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 16, 2020, August 7, 2020, August 27, 2020, September 16, 2020, September 24, 2020 and October 14, 2020.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC. ("SA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Distribution, Amendment; Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Exchange's bulletin dated October 7, 2020, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") advises as follows:

Pursuant to the amended plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement"), Southern Arc will distribute common shares (currently owned by the Company) of Japan Gold Corp. ("Japan Gold"), Adriatic Metals PLC ("Adriatic Metals") and Rise Gold Corp. ("Rise Gold"). The common share purchase warrants (currently owned by the Company) of Japan Gold will not be distributed to shareholders of Southern Arc.

For greater clarity, the "Transaction Securities" referenced in the October 7, 2020 bulletin do not include the common share purchase warrants of Japan Gold held by Southern Arc. Instead, the common share purchase warrants of Japan Gold will be retained by Southern Arc.

Additionally, pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, Southern Arc shareholders will automatically receive one new Class A share (a "New Share") of Southern Arc in exchange for every one old common share (an "Old Share") of Southern Arc. Further information regarding the new CUSIP in connection with the New Shares of Southern Arc, will be provided subsequently. Trading in the Company's shares will remain under the same name and trading symbol.

Distribution:

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Share: Each one Southern Arc shareholder will receive approximately 1.77 share of Japan Gold, approximately 0.07 share of Adriatic Metals (adjusted following the recent acquisition of Tethyan by Adriatic Metals), and 0.12 share of Rise Gold, subject to adjustments on the effective date.

Payable Date: October 22, 2020

Record Date: October 16, 2020

Ex-Distribution Date: October 15, 2020. However trading will be halted on October 15, 2020.

Trading Halt:

Effective at the market open, Thursday, October 15, 2020, trading in the common shares of Southern Arc will be halted, pending completion of the Plan of Arrangement and related matters.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated August 21, 2020 and news releases dated between August 4, 2020, October 7, 2020, October 13, 2020 and October 14, 2020.

_________________________________

20/10/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC. ("ONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 350,000 shares and 100,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $0.35 per share for a period of 24 months, to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated October 5, 2020.The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CANADA RARE EARTH CORP. ("LL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,250,898 shares to settle outstanding debt for $166,545.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Talaxis Limited Y $161,545.00 $0.051 3,167,565 Koios Corporate Financial Service Ltd. (Salil Dhaumya) Y $5,000.00 $0.06 83,333

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 20, 2020.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED WOODJAM COPPER CORP. ("WCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3 and 22, 2020:

Non-Flow-Through









Number of Shares: 7,870,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.10 per share







Flow-Through



Number of Shares: 4,258,331 shares







Purchase Price: $0.12 per share







Warrants: 7,870,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,870,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one-year period







Number of Placees: 53 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Glenn Garratt Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,766,666 [6 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Aggregate of $48,000 and 439,700 Agent's Warrants payable to P.I. Financial, Mackie Research Capital Corp., Leede Jones Gable and Haywood Securities.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on October 13, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for an eighteen month period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 201,982 units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $0.149 per Unit and 33,832 common shares at a deemed price of $0.149 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $35,136. Each Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.194 per share for a period of 48 months following the closing of this transaction:

Number of Creditors: 26 Creditors



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:





Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Jacques Bernier NP 33,832

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 9, 2020.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 14 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 201 982 unités (les « unités ») à un prix de 0,149 $ par unité, et 33 832 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,149 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 35 136 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription (le « bon de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription permet au porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 0,194 $ par action pour une période de 48 mois suivant la clôture de la transaction:

Nombre de créanciers: 26 créanciers



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:

Nom Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance = NP / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Jacques Bernier NP 33 832







Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 9 octobre 2020.

________________________________________

EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD. ("EPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 23, 2020:







Number of Units: 1,015,000 non flow-through units ("NFT Units"). Each NFT Unit will consist one non flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



2,037,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.







Purchase Price: $0.16 per NFT Unit



$0.18 per FT Unit







Warrants: 1,526,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,526,000 common shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Exchange is equal to or exceeds $0.50 for any 20 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company will have the right to accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date which is 30 days following the date of receipt of such notice from the Company announcing the reduced Warrant terms.







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 34 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of FT Units and NFT Units Timothy Termuende Y 100,000 Toklat Resources Inc. (Timothy Termuende) Y 50,000 Glen Diduck Y 130,000 Paul Reynolds Y 100,000





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. – $1,750 in cash payments



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 25, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:37 a.m. PST, October 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 04, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $1,027,500.00

Initial Conversion Price: $0.05 per common share

Term of Maturity: September 30, 2020







Interest Rate: 12% per annum

Number of Placees: 19 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares





John Wisbey Y 9,750,000 Killik & Co Trustees for John Wisbey Y 1,700,000 (John Wisbey)



Maurice Brooks Y 1,400,000 Nicholas Davies Y 450,000 Anthony Kovacs Y 1,400,000 Ross Thompson Y 1,400,000

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

LL ONE INC. ("LLO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 25, 2020, between mCloud Technologies Corp. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of kanepi Group Pty Ltd. – an information, visualization and analytics software technology company headquartered in Perth, Australia, with a development center in Singapore.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make aggregate cash payments of AUD$5,000,000 and issue an aggregate of 2,669,090 common shares to the Vendors on closing and make up to AUD$1,000,000 additional cash payments and issue up to an additional AUD$1,000,000 in common shares (based on a 15-day VWAP prior to issuance) within a two-year period upon the achievement of certain performance targets and conditions having been met.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, July 6, 2020 and October 13, 2020.

________________________________________

NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP. ("NNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:48 a.m. PST, October 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:00 p.m. PST, October 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, October 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, October 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OCEANIC WIND ENERGY INC. ("NKW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 74,354 common shares at a deemed price of $0.145 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









Joe Houssian Y $1,718.75 $0.145 11,853 Philip Hughes Y $5,000.05 $0.145 34,483 Arthur Willms Y $2,031.26 $0.145 14,009 David Rehn Y $2,031.26 $0.145 14,009

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 4, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debentures as announced on September 22, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: US$750,000 principal amount (US$625,000 of which is convertible to common shares)



Conversion Price: reduced from US$0.17 to US$0.055 during the initial 12 months of the original term and US$0.08 principal amount per share thereafter until maturity



Maturity Date: 48 months from issuance



Interest Rate: 10% per annum



Number of warrants: 3,676,470 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,676,470 shares



Exercise Price of Warrants: reduced from US$0.17 to US$0.055 per share for a period of 48 months

The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a brokered private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 4, 2020.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 22, 2020.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 3, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debentures as announced on September 22, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: US$471,000 principal amount (US$392,500 of which is convertible to common shares)



Conversion Price: reduced from US$0.08 to US$0.055 during the initial 12 months of the original term and US$0.08 principal amount per share thereafter until maturity



Maturity Date: 48 months from issuance



Interest Rate: 10% per annum



Number of warrants: 4,906,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,906,250 shares



Exercise Price of Warrants: reduced from US$0.15 to US$0.055 per share for a period of 48 months from issuance

The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a brokered private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 3, 2020.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 22, 2020.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 22, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: US$300,000 principal amount (US$250,000 of which is convertible to common shares)



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at US$0.055 per share during the first 12 months and US$0.08 per share thereafter



Maturity date: 15 months from issuance



Interest rate: 7% per annum



Warrants: 4,545,454 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,545,454 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.055 per share for a period of 15 months



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated October 14, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter Agreement dated August 11, 2020 between Quadro Resources Ltd. (the Company) and Metals Creek Resources Corp. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Careless Cove and Yellow Fox property, located on the west side of Gander Lake, Newfoundland. Consideration is $100,000 cash and 1,500,000 common shares over a 4 year period. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to purchase 1% for $1,000,000 at any time.

________________________________________

SILVER MOUTAIN MINES INC. ("SMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 384,000 common shares ("Common Shares")



408,000 flow-through common shares ("FT Shares")







Purchase Price: $0.25 per Common Share



$0.25 per FT Share







Warrants: 792,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 792,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a three-year period







Number of Placees: 5 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of FT Shares and Common Shares





Stephen Konopelky Y 140,000





Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TAG OIL LTD. ("TAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:59 a.m. PST, October 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TAG OIL LTD. ("TAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, October 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 4,687,132 Expiry Date of Warrants: October 2, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.175 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.115

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,687,132 shares with 4,687,132 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 5, 2019.

________________________________________

