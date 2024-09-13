VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2729

BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC. ("BIGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Tuesday, September 17, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Software publishers (except video game publishers)" issuer (NAICS Number: 511211).

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Exchange has been informed by CSE that the securities of the Company will be delisted from CSE at the close of business on September 16, 2024.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

355,780,820 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 19,334,476



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada (Vancouver) Trading Symbol: BIGG CUSIP Number: 089804108



Company Contact: Kim Evans, Chief Financial Officer Company Address: 1130 West Pender Street, Suite 220,

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6E 4A4



Company Phone Number: +1 (844) 282-2140 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company Website Address: https://biggdigitalassets.com

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2730

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 30, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening September 17, 2024, the common shares of North Arrow Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,580,224 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: NAR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 657280509 (new)

_______________________________________

24/09/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2731

ARTRARI ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("AOCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:51 a.m. PST, Sept. 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2732

BLUE SKY GLOBAL ENERGY CORP. ("BGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of 50% of certain heavy oil assets in Alberta from Blue Sky Resources Inc.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $ 307,849.50 N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 6, 2024 and September 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2733

ECOLOMONDO CORPORATION ("ECM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 3,076,922 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 24, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 24, 2026 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,153,845 Listed Shares with 3,076,922 warrants attached. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 5, 2021.

CORPORATION ECOLOMONDO (« ECM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 septembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation de la date d'échéance des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons : 3 076 922 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 24 septembre 2024 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 24 septembre 2026 Prix d'exercice des bons : 1,00 $

Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis par le biais d'un placement privé dans le cadre de l'émission de 6 153 845 actions inscrites et 3 076 922 bons de souscription. Le placement privé a été accepté par la Bourse le 5 novembre 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2734

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $200,000



Offering: 6,666,667 flow through Listed Shares with 3,333,334 warrants



Offering Price: $0.03 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.075 per Listed Share for a one-year period



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) nil 466,666

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.075 for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 23, 2024 and August 1, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2735

NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("NVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:06 p.m. PST, Sept. 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2736

O3 Mining Inc. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Underwritten Prospectus Offering Gross Proceeds: $20,872,500 Offering: 18,975,000 Listed Shares with 9,487,500 warrants attached



Offering Price: $1.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.45 per warrant for a 2-year period.



Overallotment Option: The underwriters may purchase a maximum of 2,475,000 Listed Shares and 1,237,500 warrants for overallotment purposes. As of September 13, 2024, such option has been fully exercised with 2,475,000 Listed Shares and 1,237,500 warrants issued thereunder. All information presented herein includes such exercise.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus dated August 22, 2024, and company's news releases dated August 23, 2024 and August 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2737

O3 Mining Inc. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds:

$550,000 Offering:

500,000 Listed Shares with 250,000 warrants





Offering Price:

$1.10 per Listed Share





Warrant Exercise Terms:

$1.45 per Listed Share for a 2-year period





Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news releases dated August 23, 2024 and August 30, 2024

._______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]