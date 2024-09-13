TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2729
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC. ("BIGG")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening Tuesday, September 17, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Software publishers (except video game publishers)" issuer (NAICS Number: 511211).
The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Exchange has been informed by CSE that the securities of the Company will be delisted from CSE at the close of business on September 16, 2024.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
355,780,820 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
19,334,476
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada (Vancouver)
|
Trading Symbol:
|
BIGG
|
CUSIP Number:
|
089804108
|
Company Contact:
|
Kim Evans, Chief Financial Officer
|
Company Address:
|
1130 West Pender Street, Suite 220,
|
Vancouver, British Columbia
|
V6E 4A4
|
Company Phone Number:
|
+1 (844) 282-2140
|
Company Email Address:
|
Company Website Address:
|
https://biggdigitalassets.com
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2730
NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 30, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening September 17, 2024, the common shares of North Arrow Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
17,580,224
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NAR
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
657280509
|
(new)
_______________________________________
24/09/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2731
ARTRARI ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("AOCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:51 a.m. PST, Sept. 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2732
BLUE SKY GLOBAL ENERGY CORP. ("BGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of 50% of certain heavy oil assets in Alberta from Blue Sky Resources Inc.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$ 307,849.50
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 6, 2024 and September 11, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2733
ECOLOMONDO CORPORATION ("ECM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Number of Warrants:
|
3,076,922
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 24, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 24, 2026
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$1.00
These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,153,845 Listed Shares with 3,076,922 warrants attached. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 5, 2021.
CORPORATION ECOLOMONDO (« ECM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 septembre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation de la date d'échéance des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :
|
Nombre de bons :
|
3 076 922
|
Date d'échéance initiale des bons :
|
Le 24 septembre 2024
|
Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons :
|
Le 24 septembre 2026
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
1,00 $
Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis par le biais d'un placement privé dans le cadre de l'émission de 6 153 845 actions inscrites et 3 076 922 bons de souscription. Le placement privé a été accepté par la Bourse le 5 novembre 2021.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2734
MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$200,000
|
Offering:
|
6,666,667 flow through Listed Shares with 3,333,334 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.03 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.075 per Listed Share for a one-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
nil
|
466,666
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.075 for a two-year period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 23, 2024 and August 1, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2735
NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("NVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:06 p.m. PST, Sept. 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2736
O3 Mining Inc. ("OIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Underwritten Prospectus Offering
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$20,872,500
|
Offering:
|
18,975,000 Listed Shares with 9,487,500 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.10 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$1.45 per warrant for a 2-year period.
|
Overallotment Option:
|
The underwriters may purchase a maximum of 2,475,000 Listed Shares and 1,237,500 warrants for overallotment purposes. As of September 13, 2024, such option has been fully exercised with 2,475,000 Listed Shares and 1,237,500 warrants issued thereunder. All information presented herein includes such exercise.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the prospectus dated August 22, 2024, and company's news releases dated August 23, 2024 and August 28, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2737
O3 Mining Inc. ("OIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$550,000
|
Offering:
|
500,000 Listed Shares with 250,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.10 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$1.45 per Listed Share for a 2-year period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated August 23, 2024 and August 30, 2024
._______________________________________
