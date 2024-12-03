VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3610

HARMONY ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("MONY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 5, 2024, the securities of the Company will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated May 21, 2024, a news release was issued on November 1, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

BULLETIN V2024-3611

MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02

Payable Date: December 31, 2024

Record Date: December 17, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 17, 2024

24/12/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3612

AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. ("AMRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:46 a.m. PST, Dec. 3, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3613

American Eagle Gold Corp. ("AE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $29,156,379.88



Offering: 33,321,577 Common Shares



Offering Price: $0.875 per Common Share



Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news releases dated November 11, 2024 and November 26, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3614

DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Company's proposed arm's length acquisition of AgMedica Bioscience Ltd., pursuant to an assignment agreement with an arm's length assignor dated October 28, 2024, in exchange for a $6.3 million unsecured convertible debenture (the "Convertible Debenture"). Maturing 6 months from the issuance, the Convertible Debenture will carry an interest rate of 15% per annum and is convertible into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.055 per share.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 28, 2024, and the Company's management information circular dated November 6, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3615

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,612,500 Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: December 3, 2024 (original expiry date was

December 3, 2022.



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 3, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 (unchanged)



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,612,500 shares with 2,612,500 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 29, 2021.

BULLETIN V2024-3616

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 27, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,000,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 5, 2024 to December 5, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cormark Securities Ltd. on behalf of the Company.

BULLETIN V2024-3617

FITZROY MINERALS INC. ("FTZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an aggregate finder's fee payment of CDN $40,500 in cash and CDN $117,550 in shares (the "Finder's Fee Payment") between the Issuer and arm's length finder in relation to option agreement to acquire the Polimet mining concessions located in the Valparaiso region of Chile. The Finder's Fee Payment is staged whereby (i) the cash payment of CDN $40,500 and the issuance of 260,192 shares at a deemed price of $0.13, for a deemed consideration of $33,825 is payable at the execution of the option agreement and (ii) the issuance of 644,038 shares at a deemed price of $0.13, for a deemed consideration of $83,725 is payable on the full exercise of the option whereby the Company will acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Polimet mining concessions under the option agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3618

FLOW CAPITAL CORP. ("FW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 21, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,289,547 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 2, 2024, to December 1, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Ventum Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 28, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3619

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,374,499.89



Offering: 16,170,587 flow-through common shares and 16,170,587 warrants



Offering Price: $ 0.085 per flow-through share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per Listed Share for a 1-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 537,564





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.085 for a 1-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 22, 2024, and November 27, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3620

KORYX COPPER INC. ("KRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $17,969,355.80



Offering: 16,335,778 common shares



Offering Price: $1.10 per common share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 15, 2024, November 08, 2024, November 15, 2024, and November 18, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-3621

NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $350,999.51



Offering: 4,129,406 Flow Through Listed Shares with 2,064,703 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.085 per Flow-Through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.13 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 205,882





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.085 for a period of 12 months



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 25, 2024, and November 28, 2024.



LES MÉTAUX NIOBAY INC. (« NBY »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 décembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 350 999,51 $



Placement : 4 129 406 actions inscrites accréditives et 2 064 703 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,085 $ par action inscrite accréditive



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,13 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois



Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de souscription

Intermédiaires (total) 0 205 882





Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,085 $ pendant une période de 12 mois



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 25 novembre 2024, et du 28 novembre 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3622

PRIMARY HYDROGEN CORP. ("HDRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Hopkins Project, located north of Kapuskasing Ontario. Consideration is $96,000 cash and 450,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 25, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3623

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:02 p.m. PST, Dec. 2, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3624

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 3, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-3625

Western Metallica Resources Corp. ("WMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $325,000 Offering: 10,833,345 Listed Shares with 10,833,345 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.03 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per warrant for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 291,667





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 16, 2024 and November 13, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3626

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $960,000.00



Offering: 12,000,000 Units with 12,000,000 Warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.08 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per Listed Share for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 24, 2024, and November 13, 2024.

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-3627

ZINCORE METALS INC. ("ZNC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at 10:35 a.m. PST, Dec. 3, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

