TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
News provided byTSX Venture Exchange
Dec 03, 2024, 21:15 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3610
HARMONY ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("MONY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 5, 2024, the securities of the Company will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated May 21, 2024, a news release was issued on November 1, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3611
MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02
Payable Date: December 31, 2024
Record Date: December 17, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: December 17, 2024
_______________________________________
24/12/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3612
AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. ("AMRQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:46 a.m. PST, Dec. 3, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3613
American Eagle Gold Corp. ("AE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$29,156,379.88
|
Offering:
|
33,321,577 Common Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.875 per Common Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the Company's news releases dated November 11, 2024 and November 26, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3614
DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Company's proposed arm's length acquisition of AgMedica Bioscience Ltd., pursuant to an assignment agreement with an arm's length assignor dated October 28, 2024, in exchange for a $6.3 million unsecured convertible debenture (the "Convertible Debenture"). Maturing 6 months from the issuance, the Convertible Debenture will carry an interest rate of 15% per annum and is convertible into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.055 per share.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 28, 2024, and the Company's management information circular dated November 6, 2024.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3615
EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
2,612,500
|
Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 3, 2024 (original expiry date was
|
December 3, 2022.
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 3, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30 (unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,612,500 shares with 2,612,500 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 29, 2021.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3616
FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 27, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,000,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 5, 2024 to December 5, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cormark Securities Ltd. on behalf of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3617
FITZROY MINERALS INC. ("FTZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an aggregate finder's fee payment of CDN $40,500 in cash and CDN $117,550 in shares (the "Finder's Fee Payment") between the Issuer and arm's length finder in relation to option agreement to acquire the Polimet mining concessions located in the Valparaiso region of Chile. The Finder's Fee Payment is staged whereby (i) the cash payment of CDN $40,500 and the issuance of 260,192 shares at a deemed price of $0.13, for a deemed consideration of $33,825 is payable at the execution of the option agreement and (ii) the issuance of 644,038 shares at a deemed price of $0.13, for a deemed consideration of $83,725 is payable on the full exercise of the option whereby the Company will acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Polimet mining concessions under the option agreement.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2024.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3618
FLOW CAPITAL CORP. ("FW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 21, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,289,547 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 2, 2024, to December 1, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Ventum Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 28, 2024.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3619
JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,374,499.89
|
Offering:
|
16,170,587 flow-through common shares and 16,170,587 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$ 0.085 per flow-through share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.12 per Listed Share for a 1-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 537,564
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.085 for a 1-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated November 22, 2024, and November 27, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3620
KORYX COPPER INC. ("KRY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$17,969,355.80
|
Offering:
|
16,335,778 common shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.10 per common share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 15, 2024, November 08, 2024, November 15, 2024, and November 18, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3621
NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$350,999.51
|
Offering:
|
4,129,406 Flow Through Listed Shares with 2,064,703 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.085 per Flow-Through Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.13 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) 0 205,882
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.085 for a period of 12 months
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated November 25, 2024, and November 28, 2024.
LES MÉTAUX NIOBAY INC. (« NBY »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 décembre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
350 999,51 $
|
Placement :
|
4 129 406 actions inscrites accréditives et 2 064 703 bons de souscription
|
Prix offert :
|
0,085 $ par action inscrite accréditive
|
Modalités d'exercice des
|
bons de souscription :
|
0,13 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois
|
Commissions en titres :
|
Actions Bons de souscription
|
Intermédiaires (total) 0 205 882
|
Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,085 $ pendant une période de 12 mois
|
Communication de
|
l'information :
|
Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 25 novembre 2024, et du 28 novembre 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3622
PRIMARY HYDROGEN CORP. ("HDRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Hopkins Project, located north of Kapuskasing Ontario. Consideration is $96,000 cash and 450,000 common shares.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 25, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3623
SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:02 p.m. PST, Dec. 2, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3624
SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 3, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3625
Western Metallica Resources Corp. ("WMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$325,000
|
Offering:
|
10,833,345 Listed Shares with 10,833,345 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.03 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.06 per warrant for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 291,667
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a 2-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 16, 2024 and November 13, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3626
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$960,000.00
|
Offering:
|
12,000,000 Units with 12,000,000 Warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.08 per Unit
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.12 per Listed Share for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated September 24, 2024, and November 13, 2024.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-3627
ZINCORE METALS INC. ("ZNC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 3, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at 10:35 a.m. PST, Dec. 3, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article